DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2





It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use.



Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.



Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate. Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal

Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier.



Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation.

5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses

Commitment of public funds for the purchase of luxury items such as mobile phone, iPod’s and other items for personal use are not entertained in the Public service organizations.

DJAG through the then late Secretary Dr. Lawrence Kalinoe imposed total ban on acquisition of luxury items. Whilst every staff have respected and adhered to the standing policy to protect public funds Dr. Kwa who should be a like-minded person on the contrary authorized purchase of a mobile phone at the cost of K6,990.00 for himself which is a sign of undermining standing practices to advance self-interest



Dr. Kwa is the Chairman of Parole Board Secretariat. Since, he is the Secretary. He shouldn’t be paid sitting allowance. Instead he has been receiving sitting allowance for all the Board meetings.

6. Misuse of Trust Account Funds

Dr. Kwa authorized the use of funds held in the Trust Account for his own expenditures which included advance contractual gratuity payment of K94,710.00 for 2019 and 2020 for his children’s school fees and paid K239,620.00 for his family’s accommodation at the Gateway hotel. Funds held in Trust Account are quarantined for specific activity and regulated through a Trust Deed Instrument. Payment for his contract gratuity and family accommodation are in no way related to any specific departmental enrichment project activity hence this action is in breach of the Trust Deed Instrument.



7. Use of Public Funds for Family accommodation & Personal Use

The Secretary’s contract attracts a Housing allowance of K208, 000 annually for which should be utilized for the purpose of his family accommodation. Instead he had demanded the Department to pay for his family’s hotel accommodation costs, while he continued to enjoy his housing allowance for other purpose.

This is clear abuse of public office, double dipping and misuse of public funds and the concerned authorities should take appropriate action to discourage this type of malpractices in the public office.



Apart from that internal investigations by certain concern whistle blower uncovers enormous sum of funds or public monies where paid to Gateway Hotel per Monthly for almost 8 months roughly This master planned daylight fraud were orchestrated by Acting Executive Finance Manager Joel Dami & Ms.Wilam Marakan -Deputy Secretary -CAGA



8. Appointment of People Alleged to be involved in Serious Fraud Case and

Non Public Servant to Management positions



The team involved in whole recruitment exercise has obviously failed to adhere to the objectives of recruitment and selection process and overlooked to carry-out interviewing and investigations into the character of certain individuals who have been appointed to supervisory and managerial positions of the Department.

Certain officers appointed to managerial positions in the recent recruitment exercise were terminated or forced to resign from two (2) prominent government agencies and had been without employment for more than five (5) years. Why didn’t the recruitment team insisted for character references checks from two (2) previous employers?

According to General Order.3.64, it clearly states that it’s a serious offence for an offer to be made without a record of reference obtained to show that the candidate has no previous work history to disqualify him or her from Public Service employment.

In fact one particular person was suspected to be involved in a fraud case while employed with one of these two (2) agencies- this matter is still pending with the Fraud squad. The Secretary paid no attention to the whole recruitment exercise thus placing the integrity of the Department into disrepute.

Evidence for each allegation



Documentation relating financial matters can be obtained from DJAG Financial Management Branch and its detailed self explanatory.

Respective Branch Head can be requested to testify on other matters.

Conclusion

The Department of Justice and Attorney General is one of the lead Central Agencies of the public sector, unblemished, unique in its functions and services, when you as the political head and the then late Secretary Dr. Lawrence Kalinoe professionally took carriage of it. By comparison those good programs and work culture instilled and adopted are through out of the window as frustrated lawyers are leaving and other seniors officers displaced and are exiting the department due to lack of leadership and directions hence staff morale is at rock bottom but obvious mismanagement and micro managing style which is detrimental and damaging the high performing rating and productivity level attained previously by the department.

The department under the current leadership of Dr. Kwa and with his ambiguous visions and plans is at the verge of collapsing the department, a once high performing agency. Therefore, it is imminent and imperative to ensure the agency is supported and rescued to regain its credibility as it enjoyed over the past years.

The Government in its wisdom profoundly appointed Dr. Kwa to deliver its development policies and outcomes by embracing and focusing on economic growth, poverty reduction and reduce law and order problems through crime prevention intervention programs which are administered by DJAG.

Nonetheless some of the Key Result Areas devised have not been delivered or accomplished since he took office instead causing confusion and uncertainty among staff members due to ambiguous plans, contradicting business practices and demonstrating micro managing style leadership.

While these allegations have been raised already, to date no action has been taken to adequately address the concerns, therefore as a concerned citizen and a whistle blower hereby bring this to your attention as the Minister for Justice.

Interestingly the former Honorable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Justice and Attorney General maybe was aware of these allegations but has given no notice or

attention when both officials have been the very advocates in authority who made public statements promoting the fight against corruption in PNG.