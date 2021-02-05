Professor Binta Abubakar: Who is she really?

by KIN OPSEPA

“A job taken away from PNGn is proportionate to keeping a University graduate on the streets”

Everyone is aware of the Parkop/Fazilla saga and this may not be an isolated case again within the political spheres of NCD.



Ms Binta Abubakar PhD (?) of Nigeria origin is currently engaged as a consultant with the Office of the MP of Port Moresby Northeast Electorate. Her recent tasks include being the lead Trainer in the Covid-19 Awareness and MNE mothers on SME policy and requirements. Port Moresby Northeast Electorate is the first electorate to launch its SME scheme in November 2020 under the Marape Government “Take Back PNG” slogan. During the launch PM Marape committed K3million, Governor Parkop pledged K1million and NGCB committed K50, 000 with seed funding of K3milllion from MNE DSIP funds.



Ms Binta Abubakar is now in charge of 280 Women’s Association in NE Electorate that can now access Micro to Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) loans of more than K7million.

It seems Ms Abubakar has been around since 2011 and no one has the audacity to find out additional information about her though some allegations were made in early 2013.



Ms Abubakar was recruited by than VC Albert Schram of PNG University of Technology (UoT) to be the HOD of the Business School and was terminated 2 years later by Prof Pumwa due to mishandling of funds. However, that may not be only reason for her termination at UoT, it was also alleged that she had faked her academic qualifications to initially secure the lucrative position at UoT as HOD of Business studies. UoT cannot attest to this because of self-preservation.



A quick desktop search on search engine google, LinkedIn and Facebook provided more than 60 similar names but nothing specific especially on her academic achievements. All names are associated to characters in Nigeria, Africa. A repeated check online cannot establish any published materials or articles under her name, Binta Abubakar. How did she earn her PhD?



PNGi, the governance reporting portal for PNG records shows that she is a Director, Shareholder or Secretary to multiple companies in PNG and CEO of Oshwoe Venture PNG Limited (OVPNG) and has over eight (8) different addresses. In 2016 OVPNG with the assistance of some politicians signed an agreement with a TAFE college in Cairns, Northern Queensland to train and upskill health workers. This training program had never eventuated.



I also refer to a Facebook post by Mr. Paul Siwi posted on 10th April 2016, it states “PNG is home to international fugitives and people of questionable character”. Read all commentaries about this interesting conniving character. She claims to have worked with many Ministers/MPs etc., however those claims cannot be also verified as respective offices decline to comment when queried.



At this stage, she is next most important person after MNE MP John Kaupa and all DDA employees knows that and she directly deals with the K7 million MSME loan funds for the Women’s Association.

All in all, Ms Binta Abubakar is not what she proclaims to be as all information about her is distorted and misleading. She is using her fake academic documents to enter PNG and carved a way for herself. She is of Nigerian origin where scamming is a way of life. The people of Port Moresby NE must demand her immediate removal from the MP’s office.



PNG Immigration & Citizenship Authority should seriously look at her visa status as she is definitely a person of interest and may be in breach of her visa conditions as well.

Pic: Ms Binta Abubakar (left) and MP John Kaupa and Ms Abubakar conducting SME training for MNE Women.