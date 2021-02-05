Professor Binta Abubakar: Who is she really?


by KIN OPSEPA
“A job taken away from PNGn is proportionate to keeping a University graduate on the streets”
Everyone is aware of the Parkop/Fazilla saga and this may not be an isolated case again within the political spheres of NCD.

Ms Binta Abubakar PhD (?) of Nigeria origin is currently engaged as a consultant with the Office of the MP of Port Moresby Northeast Electorate. Her recent tasks include being the lead Trainer in the Covid-19 Awareness and MNE mothers on SME policy and requirements. Port Moresby Northeast Electorate is the first electorate to launch its SME scheme in November 2020 under the Marape Government “Take Back PNG” slogan. During the launch PM Marape committed K3million, Governor Parkop pledged K1million and NGCB committed K50, 000 with seed funding of K3milllion from MNE DSIP funds.

Ms Binta Abubakar is now in charge of 280 Women’s Association in NE Electorate that can now access Micro to Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) loans of more than K7million.
It seems Ms Abubakar has been around since 2011 and no one has the audacity to find out additional information about her though some allegations were made in early 2013.

Ms Abubakar was recruited by than VC Albert Schram of PNG University of Technology (UoT) to be the HOD of the Business School and was terminated 2 years later by Prof Pumwa due to mishandling of funds. However, that may not be only reason for her termination at UoT, it was also alleged that she had faked her academic qualifications to initially secure the lucrative position at UoT as HOD of Business studies. UoT cannot attest to this because of self-preservation.

A quick desktop search on search engine google, LinkedIn and Facebook provided more than 60 similar names but nothing specific especially on her academic achievements. All names are associated to characters in Nigeria, Africa. A repeated check online cannot establish any published materials or articles under her name, Binta Abubakar. How did she earn her PhD?

PNGi, the governance reporting portal for PNG records shows that she is a Director, Shareholder or Secretary to multiple companies in PNG and CEO of Oshwoe Venture PNG Limited (OVPNG) and has over eight (8) different addresses. In 2016 OVPNG with the assistance of some politicians signed an agreement with a TAFE college in Cairns, Northern Queensland to train and upskill health workers. This training program had never eventuated.

I also refer to a Facebook post by Mr. Paul Siwi posted on 10th April 2016, it states “PNG is home to international fugitives and people of questionable character”. Read all commentaries about this interesting conniving character. She claims to have worked with many Ministers/MPs etc., however those claims cannot be also verified as respective offices decline to comment when queried.

At this stage, she is next most important person after MNE MP John Kaupa and all DDA employees knows that and she directly deals with the K7 million MSME loan funds  for the Women’s Association.
All in all, Ms Binta Abubakar is not what she proclaims to be as all information about her is distorted and misleading. She is using her fake academic documents to enter PNG and carved a way for herself. She is of Nigerian origin where scamming is a way of life. The people of Port Moresby NE must demand her immediate removal from the MP’s office.

PNG Immigration & Citizenship Authority should seriously look at her visa status as she is definitely a person of interest and may be in breach of her visa conditions as well.
Thank you,

   
Pic: Ms Binta Abubakar (left) and MP John Kaupa and Ms Abubakar conducting SME training for MNE Women.


 

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2

Image
  It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use. Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.  Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal  Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier. Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation. 5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses
Read more

Who is David Sove? WHP Governor Paias Wingti must explain

Image
by A Concerned Western Highlander The Western Highlands Development Corporation is the business arm of the Western Highlands Provincial Government and is owned by the Western Highlands Provincial Government (WHPG) and a company called, Western Highlands Schools Foundation Limited (WHSFL). The WHPG which represents the 500,000 plus inhabitants of the Western Highlands Province owns 91202 shares in the company while WHSFL owns 136803 shares in the WHDC. WHSFL owns 60 % of WHDC while WHPG owns 40 %.  WHSFL has one director and shareholder by the name of  David Sove who lives in Malolo Estate in Port Moresby North-East Electorate, 8 Mile, National Capital District, Papua New Guinea. The business arm of Western Highlands Provincial Government is owned by the people of Western Highlands Province ( 40 %) and this individual, David Sove, who owns 60 % of the company. Apparently, the Kapal Haus rentals are paid to WHDC along with all other rentals and proceeds from assets and various business d
Read more

ERIC KWA SACKS 2 FOR EXPOSING CORRUPTION AT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Image
  by JACIN PERAKIN After PNGBlogs published two articles exposing the corruption and total mismanagement at the department of Justice and Attorney General, there has been new developments. Dr Eric “Crook” Kwa the departmental secretary and chief legal advisor to the government of James Marape decided to terminate the whistle-blower who opened the lid to expose the corrupt and ill practices at the AG’s office. Dr Kwa who professes to be a “Born Again Christian” and confesses to be a man of integrity has fallen to the long list of corrupt highly educated civil servants who are placed in a position of trust to move this country forward.  As of this morning we understand The Manager for Finance, under the Finance Management Branch has been terminated as of Tuesday evening with a termination letter given to him for being a whistle-blower. There is a 2 nd officer who was terminated o Tuesday. Unfortunately, this does not stop the job of the fearless whistle-blowers who have more d
Read more

POLITICAL APPOINTEE MELL DESTROYING NDB-THE PRICE OF POLITICS

Image
by MEL TIKI During the political horse-trading at Laguna in April 2019 controversial William Duma, as cunning as he is, convinced PM-elect Marape to appoint him Minister for Trade & Industry. He then demanded that NDB and MVIL be placed under his ministry.  Marape obliged and a ministerial determination was made to effect that change. Duma is notorious for appointing cronies to positions of responsibility in State entities and then manipulating them for his own selfish gains. Following his appointment Duma quickly moved to simultaneously appoint his tribesmen Michael Makap as CEO for MVIL and his first cousin Michael Mell has NDB Chairman. Both appointments were clear cases of cronyism and many people were appalled by the decisions. Mell, in particular, did not possess the necessary boardroom and banking and financial sector qualifications and experience to be elevated to such an important role.  He has never managed a large, complex or successful organisation in his life. The Mara
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER

Image
by JACIN PERAKIN Three Prime Ministers including the Father of PNG, Sir Michael Somare, have, over the past 40 years, effectively congealed to destroy what could have been a bright future and equal opportunity for the people of Papua New Guinea following independence.      As such, the noble ideals articulated by Somare and other members of the legendary Bully Beef Club during their many gatherings prior to Independence, and articulated in the Constitution's Six Directives, were never fulfilled and today are essentially abandoned.     PNG's sad progression downwards has produced its current state of rampant corruption.    Like Nigeria, like Mexico, like Indonesia, all fabulously wealthy nations in terms of natural resources, the wealth has gone nowhere useful in PNG.    PNG drags the bottom in global rankings today in terms of how little meaningful integral human development has occurred for the majority of its population. Thus far, the advent of cell phones and other modern te
Read more

Stay Woke: Do not be fooled by the Take Back PNG cultists

Image
By Waigani Observor The Marape government remains popular amongst many Papua New Guineans. But does the government deserve this reputation?  Many point to actions such as refusal to renew Barrick's license as well going tough on gas negotiations as evidence of the Take Back PNG agenda. Let's take a look at the Marape government's actions and/or inactions that totally contradict their Take Back PNG slogan. Firstly, we've seen from the recent Supreme Court ruling that this government has not been shy to thrash the Constitution. The case allowed woke Papua New Guineans to see the trickers of the matrix reveal their cards as they failed terribly to justify their illegal actions. And that has been the theme of this government of charismatic double-tongued tricksters. Kramer and Marape, despite all the ground worshipping by their headless fans as anti-corruption agents, have not sent one corrupt person to prison. Kramer apologists will probably come up with reasonable soundin
Read more

DEAR MINISTER BRYAN KRAMER

Image
Dear Hon. Bryan Kramer Should the native Papua New Guineans call you rather 'amusing'? Everyone is unique and not even two identical twins hold the same opinion. Your bulldozing of the appointment of Manning has been nullified by the competent court. Native Papua New Guineans have the right to their opinions and the constitution allows them to air them freely. What qualifies you to call them 'plain stupid' and 'ignorant'. What do you think you are? Mr Know It All? You have successfully mind-controlled native Papua New Guineans with your corruption fight. Your real breakthrough came when you exposed the salary of MPs. You created a cult following. Well, Mr Enlightened one. Let me frankly tell you that you're FAKE. WHY? You said you will shake the tree of corruption but you didn't vote for the PMJM. You told O'Neil that "My Facebook career will end your political career", when will that happen, PNG is still waiting. When we demanded action to
Read more