Renegotiate the PNG LNG Agreement Give full Autonomy to Hela



by ALFRED KAIABE So much has been contributed to this forum in the Hela killings. The recent one began over land interests and ownership issues between a young man and his maternal uncle (mother's brother). The issue flared. Vulgar, defamatory and the vocabulary of pride added and the uncle kills the young man. This is a brief story. In the Hela nation especially amongst the Huli tribe, when a life is taken following a dispute, the consequences of payback killing is immediate and inevitable. Innocent relatives from other clans unrelated to the land, now subject of the issue are ambushed and killed, because although unrelated to the land, he is nevertheless related by blood. Waring factions from previous tribal wars creep into the crack and the two sides readily accept as they need manpower and gunpowder and manpower and firepower balloons on both sides. Mind you, high-powered guns! Yet we don't have the factory and the capacity to build this category of guns in Hela. these guns are filtered through the West Papuan border or flown up from Port Moresby. You only have to pay the security system properly. That needs checking. The guns, once inside the clan is the property and the security of the clan. See my articles below on " Institution vital for Hela and Underlying Law for Hela. There is also no ammunition factory in Hela so SOMEBODY MUST BE SUPPLYING THE AMMO FOR THE KILLING. THE AMO MAY BE COMING FROM WITHIN. That needs checking. A call-out was declared in 2011 and involved both the military and police. But in spite of grand announcements on how the guns and warlords would be followed up, what really happened was negotiated peaceful guns surrender. So shotguns and a few ageing high-powered guns came out. Then come elections. Candidate's to hire these guns to secure their desired outcomes. If the candidates do not know or do desire to know, then those who fund the elections know it. The military and police cannot go into the clans and the network of partnering clans in a given tribal fight. Because of these guns. You need massive military full SOE declared military operation. But then by this time the guns and their owners will go underground or flee into neighbouring provinces. The guns and owners are in the clans. Not in villages. in the Hela, there is no such thing as villages and or communities or LLG wards etc. These are superficial artificial abstract concepts. THE HELA PEOPLE ARE NOT IN THE ABSTRACT. THEY ARE IN THE REAL. THEIR REAL IS THE CLAN. THEY ARE IN THE CLANS. In other parts of PNG, you have villages. We have no villages! We have clans and clan premises. When I was MP for Komo Margarima I co-drafted the Oil and Gas Act and inserted sections 46 and 47 for compulsory social mapping and landowners ship identification studies (SMLIS) by the Licence. Exxon Mobil did not do it and those in political power colluded and hijacked the law. Today you still have problems in Hides. The same problem enveloped Angore PDL 8 but the ADR process intervened. Why ADR? To backfill the SLMIS, because the whole Agreement was illegal and unconstitutional. The Angore ADR has identified 48 clans (three pending determination) and is awaiting their certificates of ILG. The Hides case is different because the project is located well inside Tuguba tribal land but then with offshoot clans from the Huli and the Duna main clans living on the same land, and they have been living together for generations, generally with overlapping interests. The Tuguba are not chasing these people away. They are saying the Tuguba should have a bigger percentage in the benefits sharing. See my article on The prophecy of the Gigira Laitebo. SMLIS is about looking into and separating the cobweb of rights and interests one clan or a number of other clans or offshoot clans from other clans, may have over the same land. All interests are not the same. In the context of a gas project or other projects, the benefits are then equitably proportioned according to their proportionate percentage interest. My point is land issues in Hela are clan issues, and if not dealt with properly, can prove to be fatal. The Hides and Angore LOs were not lawfully identified so who signed the Kokopo UBSA and the various LBBDAs? We have an illegal and unconstitutional PNG LNG Agreement. See my article on Social Mapping below entitled ( Hela perspective ) . This is a spiritual component to all these calamities in Hela because the Hides Has project is a prophetic project. That project and its spiritual parallel were hijacked. The only way to remove the curse that covers Hela is to renegotiate the PNG LNG Agreement 2008 insanity and the Kokopo UBSA and the various LBBSA lunacies. Why? You, a few individual politicians played around with Hela Prophesy of the Gigira Laitebo, and bulldozed leaders from Hela and got a literally illiterate 2008 cabinet, to approve the PNG LNG Agreement at midnight on 22nd July 2008. Hela is now under the curse for playing up with prophetic fire. The Hela nation is a big-time loser in its own garden. Even the National Gas Corporation, created under the Oil and Gas Act, to partake in the fulfilment of prophecy, was hijacked in the PNG LNG Agreement and the Kokopo UBSA and the various LBBSAs. Through the legislated ownership of this vehicle by the non-gas producing provinces, through their provincial governments, the Datagaliwabe of the Hela nation desired to remind PNG that He is the same God of the Bible, and was with the Hela nation before the missionaries set foot into the Hela frontier. For the prophetic Hela World Bank is topline blessing and with it comes the bottom-line responsibility to share the blessing to the Hela nation, hence the setting up and inclusion of the NGC in the law. NGC has to be resurrected so that it is in place for the blessings to flow to the rest of PNG. Only a Hela Prime Minister can resurrect NGC and he has done it. That act alone is prophetic. I have not spoken of the spiritual dimension of the prophecy and I don't intend to here. But for the spiritual component of the prophecy to flow smoothly, physical has to be properly in place. Today they are not properly in place. In my view, The Dadagaliwabe of the Hela nation is not happy and is using the Hela situation, to catch PNGs attention to do the following: 1. Engage proper Anthropologists to do proper and lawful SMLIS for Hides PDLs 1 and 7 and expedite the completion of the Angore PDL 8 ADR Process. 2. Renegotiate the PNG LNG Agreement 2008 and the Kokopo UBSA and the various LBBSAs so that the Properly identified Los and the Hela Provincial Government are Parties to the renegotiated Agreement. 3.Allow the National Gas Corporation to participate and to be a party to the renegotiated Agreement. 4. Grant full Political Autonomy, same to that of Bougainville, to the Hela Province and Hela will manage its own affairs. Why? Because Hela was a nation before we came together as a nation. Read my article below on "Why a Hela Province " and you will understand how Hela was a nation. To prove that point for two consecutive days I wore Huli traditional attire and attended parliament. I did it to tell you PNG that though, we are one country, I am a country within a country. To remind PNG that I am different. There are many things I can do myself whilst under the same PNG. So let Hela be and it will solve its own problems. 5.Any short term plan to address the Hela Law and order issue must run concurrently with the above three suggestions. Otherwise don't waste time on bandaid solutions unless you run with the concurrent longterm solutions I have suggested above. I have not touched on the spiritual component and I don't intend to. I leave it to the churches in Hela to realise that what is happening in Hela is wholly spiritual. The Government can only make laws to control the behaviour of people BUT Government cannot make laws to control character, for the character is spiritual and is entrenched in the spiritual soul of the same man. The government can make laws to control behaviour entrenched in character. This is where church government partnership comes in. The will of man decides the character. The will is the nucleus of the soul. It is the powerhouse of the soul. it decides to will to fight. The will is like a power switch. it has only one switch. You either press down or press up. Whatever the decision, is signalled to the brain. The brain is the antenna of the body which is wired by nerves through the spinal cord which is connected by nerves wiring the body. The soul is the studio. It decides the program. The TV antenna is the brain, it receives. The body is a TV Screen. The body displays what it received through the nerves wired to the antenna of the brain. The government cannot legislate on the powerhouse of the human will. Only God's Ten Commandment can. But then man has to will, to agree to obey. That's where the God/man relationship comes in. And the role of the Hela churches is to help the Hela man understand this body-soul relationship. Maybe it is time for stocktake for the churches in Hela. The Hela issue is therefore a PNG issue. It is a national security issue. Therefore I urge the National Security Council to meet, and in addition to any immediate measures it may desire to take, it should also give serious considerations to my five suggestions above, as the long term solution to the Hela law and order and other social issues. Alfred Kaiabe LLB ML Former MP Komo Margarima Open.