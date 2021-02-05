TAKE BACK FROM PNG, GIVE IT TO IP WENZ - MARAPE


Prime Minister James Marape’s favorite company Ipwenz Construction Ltd was award yet another multi-million kina Road contract overlooking other nationally owned construction companies.

H E  Grand Chief Sir Bob Boeng Dadae, GCL, GCMG, KStJ, Governor General of Papua New Guinea, has executed on behalf of the State a major road construction project for Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.  

The contract is for the pavement construction, stabilization and bituminous sealing along Hiri Lai Road and will cover 26.4 km in the Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.   The contract is valued at K66, 639, 259. 28t,  inclusive of contingency provisional sum and GST, and will be fully financed by the National Government.  

The contract was awarded to Ipwenz Construction Limited. Its Managing Director Mr. Moses Palipe and Seth Palipe (son) signed the contract at Government House today witnessed by Secretary of Department of Works David Were.

Prime Minister James Marape has a hand in the growth of Ipwenz, the company having its roots in Mendi and Tari. When James Marape was the Minister for Finance under the O'Neill government he funnelled all construction work in his electorate and other major national road projects to Ipwenz.

When the Prime Minister talks about taking back PNG, heis basically talking about taking back money from PNG giving it to his own wantoks.

 


