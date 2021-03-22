MARAPE APPOINTEE AND FRAUDSTER IS Responsible for the Airport Mayhem

 

by JEREMY WALKER

Whilst the attitude of Kuima SS personnel is condemned at the highest possible terms, I would also like to point out that the government must also be very considerate when it comes to the appointment of departmental heads, Chairmen and CEOs of statutory organizations.

There is too much regionalism in the appointment of these positions by the Marape Basil government in recent times, especially people from the upper highlands.

This issue (Kuima Vs NAC) is the direct result of the termination of NAC MD Ephraim and the appointment of another crook in Rex Kiponge as MD recently. 

Come on PM Marape, there is totally no fairness in your government's appointment process, which I can assume you are only trying to take back Hela Openes and leave out the rest of PNG...Let's not beat around the bush, this is the plain TRUTH.

