ENGA GOVERNOR PETER IPATAS HIRED COPS TO KILL LAWYER

LAKEN LETAPU AIGILO

PETER IPATAS SENT POLICE & A CIVILIAN TO KILL ME YESTERDAY (18/04/21) NIGHT AT 10:00PM IN VEHICLE FOX 201 UNIT BLUE 10 SEATER BFI 561 AT MY WAIGANI HOME! GOD SAVED MY LIFE! IM LOCKED UP AT 4MILE POLICE CELL!

I was at my Waigani home watching TV at arround 10pm & the main door was locked. NCD Police Fox Unit 201 Blue 10 Seater Plate #: BFI 561 without warning, knocked off the gate with bullbar & 7 fully armed cops & a civilian with machine guns & the leader of the group was heavily intoxicated & identified as an Engan Israel Bill with a pistol got out of the Vehicle & without warning kicked the main door which broke & flew into where I sat.

I stood up in shock & they manhandled me! booted, hit by gun barrels & pists all over while I cry out loud for help. My family members were helpless. I bled all over. They wrapped me with their arms & threw me into the vehicle like a rugby ball. They then grabbed my laptop containing all my legal works. It all happened so sudden within 3 minutes or so. The vehicle reversed & took off like a stolen car! The assault on me continued inside the vehicle. The said Israel pointed his pistol on my forehead & said, 'I will compensate Peter Ipatas with your life for referring him to Ombudsman Commission & defaming him on Facebook' & uttered threats to kill me while the driver sped.

I cried & begged them to give back my life & uttered all kinds of words to convince them but they never listened, they continued the assault. Like a movie, it really happened. The the driver drove all the way to Gerehu & drove into dangerous Baruni Road. There the said Israel called Peter Ipatas & addressed him as chief & it was on speaker hence I clearly heard his voice. Israel told him everything happening as planned & Ipatas commended him. I knew they would kill me & dump my body somewhere in the Baruni bushes. I made up my mind to die, I accepted death.

Luckily by the grace of God, my relatives got the vehicle plate number so they rushed to Waigani Police Station & same radioed the driver when we reach the roundabout at the end of the slope. In the radio, I heard the Waigani Police saying 'bring the suspect to the Police Station, where are you taking him.' The driver then replied & said he is taking me to Boroko Police Station.

I noted that their vehicle was identifiedl so if they kill me as planned, they'd be caught so they decided to turn the car & drove to 4 Mile Police Station where I'm now locked up without any charges.

I'm a professional Lawyer practicing law for over 8 years in NCD & my Office is located at Konedobu & residential property located at North Waigani. As a Lawyer, I work with the NCD Police & they have my number, know my office & residential locations. When they need me, they usually call me to attend to their Office, me save face.

Last year, Peter Ipatas had lodged a Complaint at Konedobu Fraud Squad Office against me for cybercrime & the good Fraud Squad Officers professionally prepared his Complaint documents & drove to my Konedobu Office during working hours & kindly requested me to turn up at their Office. I smilingly accepted their call & drove my car to Fraud Squad Office where I was formally arrested & charged. That was professionally done & I loved it. Is this the same Peter Ipatas ordered Police to come kill me yesterday night? If I had committed an offence against him then what happened to the said process that he followed last year?

The NCD Police Fox Unit 201 Blue 10 Seater Plate #: BFI 561 under the command of Peter Ipatas without any search warrant or lawful excuse;

1. Broke and entered my house;

2. Kidnapped me;

3. Assaulted me;

4. Threatened me; and

4. Attempted to murder me.

5. Stole my laptop & charger which contains all my legal works.

The manner & shape in which I was treated was work of criminals & not our respected NCD Police Force under the Command of Anthony Wagambie (Jnr).

I seek justice dear Police Commissioner & ACP Anthony Wagambie (Jnr). Is Peter Ipatas Commander of NCD Fox Unit? The vehicle & a policeman identified. I want them to face law & I want my laptop back.

I'm here at 4 Mile Police Cell. I spent the night here without charges & waiting for Peter Ipatas to come lodge his Complaint & have me formally charged.