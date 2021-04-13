MPS RAMP UP ADVERTISING FOR LIKES ON FACEBOOK

by MICHAEL PASSINGAN
Interesting now coming towards the Elections 2022, PNG Politicians are now resorting to advertising on Facebook to gather likes and following. Bryan Kramer once the people's choice who had a natural following is losing support online and is now forced to advertise his Facebook page to get likes. Recent trends by the Lowy Institute which tracks weekly summary of political and news trends show a increase in Facebook Advertisements in luring the support for politicians. While there are some that don't use advertising and have a natural following because of their popularity others are desperate because elections are around the corner.
There were only small movements in followers for MPs pages this week. Within the top ten, all movements were less than one percent with only the Central Province Governor Robert Agarobe recording a change (+0.8%) that was of interest. Outside the top ten, the fastest growth was seen for a page for Finance Minister Sir John Pundari, which added followers at more than 10.2 percent. This page was observed using advertising tools to boost two posts this week. Advertising was also seen in use by the pages for Bryan Kramer, John Rosso, Robert Agarobe and Taboi Awi Yoto.
- Kramer Report: ($) 128,700 (0.06%)
- Gary Juffa: ($) 57,312 (-0.06%)
- PM Hon. James Marape: 54,642 (-0.03%)
- Hon. Justin Tkatchenko MP: ($) 39,516 (-0.05%)
- NCD Governor Hon. Powes Parkop, LLB, LLM,MP: ($) 31,074 (-0.01%)
- Allan Bird: 30,355 (-0.05%)
- LAE OPEN Electorate - JOHN ROSSO Dps MP: ($) 26,116 (0.03%)
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) 21,105 (0.81%)
- Hon. Rimbink Pato OBE MP: 19,644 (-0.02%)
- Taboi Awi Yoto: ($) 18,225 (-0.09%)
$ = page has used ad tools (bold = past week)
Political parties leaderboardNo use of advertising tools was observed from any party pages this week, and all movements in followers for the top ten were less than one percent.
- PNC People's National Congress: 68,014 (-0.03%)
- PNC 4 PNG: ($) 26,134 (-0.03%)
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: 25,047 (0.28%)
- Action - A Team: 17,510 (-0.05%)
- Pangu Pati 2022 & Beyond: ($) 14,740 (0.28%)
- Allegiance Party: ($) 13,773 (0.13%)
- Peoples Movement For Change: 12,578 (-0.01%)
- PNG National Party: 9,846 (-0.01%)
- PNG Party: 9,185 (-0.01%)
- Melanesian Liberal Party: 5,666 (0%)
$ = page has used ad tools (bold = past week)
Politicians' postsCentral Provincial Governor Robert Agarobe was prominent in our posts ranked by interactions this week – with four posts from his page covering topics including the death of former Eastern Highlands Governor Mal Smith and two killings allegedly by police in his province. Governor Agarobe’s posts each were observed using Facebook advertising tools. Other top-ranked posts this week were about airport upgrades in Western Province; road upgrades in Morobe Province and a ministerial statement on the state of the economy from the Finance Minister.
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) I woke up to a very (05/04/21) 11,041
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) UPDATE ON THE MURDER OF BILLY (06/04/21) 5,914
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) Returning now from Kairuku after meeting (06/04/21) 5,610
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) My people of Central Province, it's (05/04/21) 3,615
- Hon. Justin Tkatchenko MP: Thank you Prince Philip for your (09/04/21) 3,388
- John Thomas Pundari CMG, MBA: ($) Ministerial Statement on State of the (07/04/21) 1,548
- Taboi Awi Yoto: ($) Balimo Airport Project Update Logistical challenge (09/04/21) 1,535
- Hon. Samuel H. Basil: Before & After (06/04/21) 827
- James Donald: Pogera deal is 51/49 for 10 (10/04/21) 633
- Hon. Rimbink Pato OBE MP: PATO JOINS PANGU PATI Last Wednesday (06/04/21) 497
$ = post observed using advertising tools
Political parties' postsThe Triumph Heritage Empowerment party was prominent and active in posts from political party pages this week, with the party accounting for seven of the top ten posts. All posts in this list recorded fewer than 1,000 interactions.
- Pangu Pati 2022 & Beyond: PM MARAPE: GOVERNMENT SET TO SIGN (05/04/21) 840
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: UPDATES ON KANDEP JUDICIAL RECOUNT RESULT (07/04/21) 787
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: POLYE ADDRESSING SUPPORTERS OUTSIDE THE COURT (07/04/21) 767
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: POLYE STILL COMMANDS RESPECT FROM WIDER (07/04/21) 508
- Pangu Pati 2022 & Beyond: PRESS RELEASE THE STATE AND BARRICK (09/04/21) 382
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: KANDEP RECOUNT RESULTS UPDATE The result (08/04/21) 379
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: Someone is trying to buy time (07/04/21) 340
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: We are exited that the results (07/04/21) 323
- Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party: Post Courier (today's edition) reports on (05/04/21) 275
- PNG Party: Leslie Alu for Moresby North West (05/04/21) 179
$ = post observed using advertising tools
News and media postsSport – and specifically, the PNG Hunters – were in the headlines this week in posts from media outlets on Facebook. The top-ranked story of the week was a link to a Post-Courier article about the warm welcome the Hunters have received in their home base at Runaway Bay on Queensland’s Gold Coast. There were also also prominent posts about PNG political machinations, and the death of Prince Phillip.
- Post Courier: “We are also extremely grateful and (05/04/21) 3,602
- Post Courier: The family, according to Michael Junior (08/04/21) 3,002
- EMTV Online: #PNGNews: The opposition faction of the (08/04/21) 2,209
- Post Courier: Alicia who completed her studies at (10/04/21) 2,058
- EMTV Online: #WorldNews: PNG joins Commonwealth nations in (10/04/21) 1,769
- Loop PNG: Miss Papua New Guinea and Miss (05/04/21) 1,718
- Post Courier: “The Cutters have a big pack (09/04/21) 1,674
- EMTV Online: #PNGNews: Marisa Kuypers, who works in (08/04/21) 1,561
- Post Courier: Weeks before Sir Michael's untimely passing, (09/04/21) 1,372
- EMTV Online: #PNGNews: The Leader of Opposition, Belden (08/04/21) 1,148
$ = post observed using advertising tools
All pages postsAcross all our surveyed pages a number of boosted posts were dominant overall in the rankings. Seven of the top ten posts this week were observed using advertising tools, three of them from the NAQIA campaign about African Swine Fever and four of them from the Central Provincial governor Robert Agarobe. Governor Agarobe’s post about the death of prominent aviation industry figure (and former Eastern Highlands governor) Mal ‘Kela’ Smith was the top-ranked for the week.
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) I woke up to a very (05/04/21) 11,041
- NAQIA - PNG Biosecurity: ($) STOP AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF). The (07/04/21) 7,176
- NAQIA - PNG Biosecurity: ($) STOP AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF). Pigs (05/04/21) 7,168
- WHO Papua New Guinea: An additional 17 members of the (09/04/21) 6,071
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) UPDATE ON THE MURDER OF BILLY (06/04/21) 5,914
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) Returning now from Kairuku after meeting (06/04/21) 5,610
- NAQIA - PNG Biosecurity: ($) STOP AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF). Isolate (09/04/21) 3,954
- Hon. Robert Agarobe, MP: ($) My people of Central Province, it's (05/04/21) 3,615
- Post Courier: “We are also extremely grateful and (05/04/21) 3,602
- Hon. Justin Tkatchenko MP: Thank you Prince Philip for your (09/04/21) 3,388
$ = post observed using advertising tools
Public groups leaderboardAfter going offline last week, the group PNG TEAM BRYAN KRAMER appears to be back in operation, and returns to our index this week as the 4 th largest group by membership. It’s been overtaken in its absence by the PNG Government Current Affairs group which is now the 3 rd largest having grown by more than 5.3 percent during the week. It was by far the fastest-growing groups of those in our survey.
- THE PNG NEWS PAGE: 176,161 (0.31%)
- TAKE BACK PNG PMJM: 144,267 (0.18%)
- PNG Government Current affairs.: 112,320 (5.32%)
- PNG TEAM BRYAN KRAMER: 107,757 (0%)
- PNG LATEST MUSIC 2021: 99,749 (0.21%)
- PNG NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS: 54,316 (0.14%)
- TAIM BIPO, PHOTO HISTORY, PNG, PAPUA & NEW GUINEA: 53,716 (0.48%)
- HELA-SHP BREAKING NEWS UPDATES (Official): 49,762 (-0.05%)
- Crime Alert PNG: 49,507 (-0.03%)
- PNG Politics & Updates: 46,284 (1.02%)
Public group postsThe death of Prince Phillip was the topic of three high-ranked posts in public groups this week. Four of the most-interacted-with posts of the week were in the TAIM BIPO historical photos group, one was about local crime and one was a Simbu province flag being displayed proudly on the Great Wall of China.
- TAIM BIPO, PHOTO HISTORY, PNG, PAPUA & NEW GUINEA: First Miss Papua New Guinea (PNG) 🇵🇬 (07/04/21) 3,076
- Report Crime to the Police - NCD/Central: Regular Bag Snatcher At Gordon's Market (07/04/21) 2,115
- PNG Government Current affairs.: Be grateful for every little blessings you have. (07/04/21) 1,741
- PNG Government Current affairs.: World sad news today Prince Philip (10/04/21) 1,717
- TAIM BIPO, PHOTO HISTORY, PNG, PAPUA & NEW GUINEA: Prince Philip and the Queen, while (10/04/21) 1,655
- TAIM BIPO, PHOTO HISTORY, PNG, PAPUA & NEW GUINEA: Policeman directing traffic at the Koki (10/04/21) 1,498
- THE PNG NEWS PAGE: HRH Prince Philip, The Duke Of (09/04/21) 1,387
- PNG Government Current affairs.: Mount Bosavi has the potential for (10/04/21) 1,359
- ||SWEET SIMBU||: #simbuoutthere (07/04/21) 1,341
- TAIM BIPO, PHOTO HISTORY, PNG, PAPUA & NEW GUINEA: Sir Buri Kidu and his newly wedded wife (08/04/21) 1,184
About this dataThe data cited in this summary is sourced from CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool owned by Facebook. CrowdTangle tracks public posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, made by public accounts or groups. The tool does not track every public account and does not track private profiles or groups, so this data is not representative of performance across the entire platform.
In pages leaderboards, the numbers used to rank pages reflect page 'Followers' not page 'Likes'. For posts, the numbers reflect public interactions (likes, reactions, comments, shares, upvotes and three second views), but do not include reach or referral traffic. Data does not include paid ads unless those ads began as organic, non-paid posts that were subsequently “boosted” using Facebook’s advertising tools. Because the system doesn’t distinguish this type of paid content, note that some high-performing content may have had paid distribution. CrowdTangle also does not track posts made visible only to specific groups of followers.
As part of our analysis, we check to see whether high-ranked posts are using Facebook's advertising tools by looking for active advertisements in the Facebook Ad Library. Where we observe posts using these tools we mark the posts and the pages. Posts marked with $ have been observed in Facebook Ad Library in the survey period. Pages in leaderboards are marked with $ if we have ever observed a post from that page using advertising tools (and marked in bold if it was observed using advertising tools during the survey period). It is only possible to identify posts that use advertising tools when the they are active. Some advertising-style posts by businesses have been removed from lists and rankings. For feedback on data selection please email auspngnetwork@lowyinstitute.org.
