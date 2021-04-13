MPS RAMP UP ADVERTISING FOR LIKES ON FACEBOOK



by MICHAEL PASSINGAN

Interesting now coming towards the Elections 2022, PNG Politicians are now resorting to advertising on Facebook to gather likes and following. Bryan Kramer once the people's choice who had a natural following is losing support online and is now forced to advertise his Facebook page to get likes. Recent trends by the Lowy Institute which tracks weekly summary of political and news trends show a increase in Facebook Advertisements in luring the support for politicians. While there are some that don't use advertising and have a natural following because of their popularity others are desperate because elections are around the corner.

Politicians leaderboard

There were only small movements in followers for MPs pages this week. Within the top ten, all movements were less than one percent with only the Central Province Governor Robert Agarobe recording a change (+0.8%) that was of interest. Outside the top ten, the fastest growth was seen for a page for Finance Minister Sir John Pundari, which added followers at more than 10.2 percent. This page was observed using advertising tools to boost two posts this week. Advertising was also seen in use by the pages for Bryan Kramer, John Rosso, Robert Agarobe and Taboi Awi Yoto.

Rank, Page, Followers, Change

$ = page has used ad tools (bold = past week)