TAKE BACK PNG WITH WIFE KILLER AND CROOKS IN POWER?


Another Murder Case About To Be Swept Under The Carpet

Police Minister William Ongoglo, Minister for SOEs William Duma and PM Marape must fully investigate this and take urgent action or are they avoiding this murder. 

Engan MD for Kumul Telikom, Jessy Wangoa, brutally tortured his wife for days and murdered her in the end.  She died in hospital last night. 

Police who are his wantoks must arrest him and investigate the murder not sweep it under the carpet.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

ENGA GOVERNOR PETER IPATAS HIRED COPS TO KILL LAWYER

Image
LAKEN LETAPU AIGILO PETER IPATAS SENT POLICE & A CIVILIAN TO KILL ME YESTERDAY (18/04/21) NIGHT AT 10:00PM IN VEHICLE FOX 201 UNIT BLUE 10 SEATER BFI 561 AT MY WAIGANI HOME! GOD SAVED MY LIFE! IM LOCKED UP AT 4MILE POLICE CELL!  I was at my Waigani home watching TV at arround 10pm & the main door was locked. NCD Police Fox Unit 201 Blue 10 Seater Plate #: BFI 561 without warning, knocked off the gate with bullbar & 7 fully armed cops & a civilian with machine guns & the leader of the group was heavily intoxicated & identified as an Engan Israel Bill with a pistol got out of the Vehicle & without warning kicked the main door which broke & flew into where I sat.  I stood up in shock & they manhandled me! booted, hit by gun barrels & pists all over while I cry out loud for help. My family members were helpless. I bled all over. They wrapped me with their arms & threw me into the vehicle like a rugby ball. They then grabbed my laptop containing a
Read more

THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY GENERAL OF PNG.. PART 3

Image
Part.1 and 2 report published in social media captured some of the critical matters which of course requires a full-scale investigation into the Administration and financial affairs of the Department of Justice and Attorney General. This is a part.3 investigation report which focuses mainly on the payment authorized by Secretary for Justice before the close of 2020 which further stresses the qualification of payments and whether these payments were applied to the intended purpose and in accordance with the Department annual work.  These payments include the followings; ; Payment for Accommodation & Conference Observation • The purpose of the creation of the Budget Steering Committee (BSC) was to assess the availability of funds, review requisitions against source documentation and endorse for processing of payments before the Secretary grant his Section.32 approval before the actual cheque payment is collected for a particular service.  • This means that all release of funds fo
Read more

STEALING, NEPOTISM RIFE AT YOUTH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Image
By: National Youth Development Authority Staff The National Youth Development Authority –Director-General Mr. Joe Itaki and his syndicate Ms Winnie Milam must be arrested for the Misappropriation of K8 million belonging to the National Youth Development Authority appropriated by the Department of National Planning for the PIP Project –Youth Development Programs –REGIONAL YOUTH HUBS. This report is a comprehensive one with all evidence attached including expenditure vote summary, copies of contracts, copies of invoices, copies of cheques and other related materials substantiating all allegations made in that complaint. It was a Formal Complaint laid against the Director-General and his crime syndicate for Conspiracy, Abuse of Office and Misappropriation of National Youth Development Authority funds. The Crime Syndicate consists of the following: 1. Mr Joe Itaki (Current Director-General -NYDA) 2. Hon. Wake Goe ( Current Minister for Community Development, Youth & Religion) 3. Ms Win
Read more

“I’m a Huli Man, I'm scared to test numbers"

Image
  By Michael Kabuni.  After Pruaitch withdrew his nomination and moved to the government side to join Marape, opposition named O’Neill in his place. Marape and the government MPs then adjourned parliament to avoid a vote of no confidence (VONC) citing increasing COVID-19 cases. So let’s begin with the COVID-19 excuse. First, the parliament already sat for two days even when 42 staff tested positive. VONC process on the floor of parliament would take less than an hour - just like another other voting. After all, they voted to adjourn parliament. VONC em wankain, em vote tasol. Second, there is no requirement that you bunch of idiots camp every-time there is a VONC. After the motion is presented to the parliament, go back to your homes and wait out the one week requirement and come back to parliament and deal with the VONC. So that’s a lame excuse. Is it the right time for a VONC? NO! But in a parliamentary system, the executive derives from, and remains accountable to the parliament or
Read more

FAKE KNIGHT APPOINTED A FAKE DEGREE HOLDER

Image
MARK PARAKISAN One of Sir Pundari’s long-time supporter, one Jude Tukulya from Ambum Kompiam, Anditale Village in Enga Province was appointed Corporate Services Director with Centre for Environment Protection  Authority (CEPA) without a degree in accounting where he claims to have one when Sir John Pundari was the minister for environment and conservation. The current evidence that surfaced confirms this fact.  He was enrolled in UPNG’s master’s in business administration program with a fake degree qualification (see attached) however he also failed to complete it. He now claims to be a law student. This is a bad precedent set by the University of PNG in enrolling someone without a bachelor’s degree. From the evidence attached, he only completed a Diploma in Accounting. These kinds of people should be referred to the police fraud squad for criminal investigations because this is a criminal offence. Such practice questions the integrity, the checks and balances of the Premier University
Read more

PNG'S CORRUPT ATTORNEY GENERAL PART 4

Image
This is a brief which highlight   the Secretary’s performance against his employment contract which demands him to be accountable to the Government in a number of activities which form part of Key Performance Areas (KRA) as per his employment contract, thus assessment to that effect is provided hereunder; ·       The Secretary for Justice and now the Attorney General executed his performance based employment contract   in October, 2018,   contains   seven (7) Key Result Areas (KRA) which   he has   to achieve in   his term of contract which are listed below; 1.       A Refocused and Revitalized Village Court System. 2.       A Revitalized Crime Prevention System. 3.       Strengthened Communication and Information Management System. 4.       Integrate and Professionalism in our business. 5.       Infrastructure and Capital Works Program. 6.       Strategic leadership to the Social and Law & Order Sector (SLOS) working arrangements. 7.       Facilitate the SLOS Legis
Read more