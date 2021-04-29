TAKE BACK PNG WITH WIFE KILLER AND CROOKS IN POWER?

Another Murder Case About To Be Swept Under The Carpet

Police Minister William Ongoglo, Minister for SOEs William Duma and PM Marape must fully investigate this and take urgent action or are they avoiding this murder.

Engan MD for Kumul Telikom, Jessy Wangoa, brutally tortured his wife for days and murdered her in the end. She died in hospital last night.

Police who are his wantoks must arrest him and investigate the murder not sweep it under the carpet.