DRUNK, SEX IN PUBLIC, PORN TAPE, THE SCUM NSO CEO (PART 1)


The Government has to collect every facet of the truth and rule in favor of ethical conduct, transparency, and accountability. Uncovering the Misuse of funds and other issues that are derailing the important work programs and tarnishing the image of NSO is part of the undertakings to create an exquisite working environment that has been deficient in the last decades.

The melancholy uttered by a handful of staff in NSO is nothing but to see this very important office to maintain subdue operability and to run its affairs blatantly by serving its mandated purpose of collecting, compiling, and disseminating statistics required to provide the fundamentals for policymakers and planners orchestrating Government business.

Maintaining data security and secrecy has never been more imperative. The 2020 National Census has entered into a perilous time when personal of technical savvy was undermined and set aside. NSO is now becoming a milking cow for influential and prominent figures. For the Government now is to make a decision and not to be buffeted on the tides of history. Responsible ministers in the past have been consulting unfounded and baseless reports with no sustenance that has drawn an impression of a dysfunctional organization.

Mr. John Igitoi was found naked in an official vehicle of the National Statistician on the 19th of July 2019. The vehicle is a Toyota Hilux 8th Generation golden color. Reg# BEP 310

The pictures below are from the scene where Mr. John Igitoi was found naked inside the vehicle. Bystanders around Boroko were moving to punch the tires and drag him and his fiancé out from the vehicle but Police arrived on time and saved him.


On the next day, he went out on the media and claimed that he was not the person on the scene. He disgraced the Minister who recommend him at the time but for whatever reasons, he still clung to the position up to this day.

The most prominent public figures in bureaucracy, are sex maniacs and thieves appointed to public offices without even doing proper character and background checks. Mr. Igitoi is one exposed here but there are many who are out there, enjoying their promiscuity life in public office.

Authorities enforcing the leadership code or even providing scrutiny over the conduct of public office holders are nowhere to be carrying out their mandated responsibility.

In other words, state watchdogs have done little or nothing at all to serve the best interest of the country.

Tomorrow, National Statistician makes a porn tape.

