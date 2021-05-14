MONEY IS NOT EVERYTHING BE WISE DO NOT BE A VICTIM


Our beautiful girls and sisters out there, please choose a guy whom you like to be your lifetime partner wisely.

We've lost these beautiful souls (some not reported on social media) at the hands of jealous Moran ugly looking beasts partners in gruesome ways.

 1. Felix Kange was a son of former MP for Ialibu Pangia, Hon. Pundits Kange of SHP. He is the principal of Kange Lawyers. He shot his wife Regina Morovo with the pistol he owns on May 2016.

2. Richard Namaliu of East New Britain, nephew of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, former Prime Minister and Member for Kokopo was convicted of manslaughter for causing the death of Ruby-Anne Laufa, a former Miss PNG, in early 2017.

3. Bosip Kaiwi of Jiwaka, Grandson of Simon Kaiwi, President of then National Alliance party, charged with wilful murder over the death of his 19-year-old wife, mother-of-two Jenelyn Kennedy on June 2020.

4. Dickson Warbat of East New Britain, son of a famous lead Guitarist John Warbat, was arrested over the death of his girlfriend Pauline Turkai for punching her head multiple times until she collapsed to death during an argument over his girlfriend save card.

5. Simon Temo of SHP is a medical Doctor by profession has done a cold blooded murder to his wife, Emelda Tupi.

Considering the fact here. Each year PNG girls lost their lives to abusive husband and boyfriend's. This month alone May 2021 recorded two cold blooded murder.

Every year we protest against GBV we advocate to stop Gender-Based Violence. We Educate ourselves and others about GBV. The first line of prevention is education. We use our voice on social media to bring awareness to GBV.

But it seems none of this platforms is working. Even some girls walks with play cards showing us that PNG is not a safer place for our women folks to live in, yet our man folks keep joking about it on social media. In returned violence is still on the rise in PNG.

Parents if your daughter's is in an abusive relationship right now tell her that is better coming home from a fail marriage than coming back in a coffin box..
Justice for our daughters and sisters. End GBV in Papua New Guinea.🇵🇬🇵🇬

