PNG'S BEST LAW AND ORDER TEAM

WHAT A WONDERFUL AND STRONG POLICE COMMISSIONER AND COURT SYSTEM WE HAVE IN THIS COUNTRY!

Now as Mr Manning and your comrade in arms Bryan Kramer of the many hats, have vigourously persued and obtained a warrant for the arrest of this notourious criminal known as Dika Toua (must be a crime boss in Hanuabada?) we th people parise you and commend you on a job outstandingly and excellently done.

Now, ahem, just a few little things here on the small time criminals and crime in this country that perhaps you can put on the front page of the dailies as well.

1. What is happening with the cocaine case? Where are the criminals and connections and "bris man"? Has Interpol been called in to assist or does the RPNGC have it under control?

2. What are your plans for Tommy Baker? Or are you going to just keep on asking for more money for more operations with more failures?

3. Have you looked into the allegations made by Tommy Baker or are they insignificant? I mean they guy has literally declared war over them so don't you think it would be worthwhile checking them out? Bougainville is still fresh memory you know!

4. When will we see arrests over the various allegations of corruption and money laundering and transferring of funds overseas especially into Australia? Any input from Interpol there?

5. Can the Commissioner allow himself to be investigated over the rape allegations? That is of a similar nature - GBV isn't it? Or are we now applying different rules (courtesy of changing the goal posts)?

6. Whats happening to the street crime going out of control situation in NCD and around the country? Any plans there?

7. How are you doing with securing funds for the NFAC to do its job properly? Mr Damaru made mention of the funding they recieve and you as commissioner and justice minister should be shocked, outraged and jumping up and down about this. Instead you're squeaking about Dika Toua?

8. Why are policemen begging business houses for fuel and vehicle parts? What happened to the logistics budget?

9. Seriously, WHY ARE YOU TWO CLOWNS STILL IN OFFICE?

Can the Hanuabadans organise a street protest over this or will none of you stand up for DIka Toua, the mother who brought so many gold medals to us and put PNG Sports on the world map?

JUSTICE FOR DIKA!