SUSPEND NCDC AND CONDUCT AN INDEPENDENT AUDIT.
by JOHN ENDEMONGO KUA
The NCDC has been a cash cow for politicians and their cronies since its inception but nothing as serious as the current regime under Powes Parkop and Justin Tatchenko who have taken it to another dimension in attempting to privatize it as a family business.
Powes Parkop gets a slice of all the contracts given to his cronies and enjoys the political control by awarding big jobs to contractors who buy the contracts to provide services, maintenance of roads and bridges or undertake new mega projects.
Over the years he had supervised the selective tenders in return for a kick back and recently he had openly flaunted the yoga program with millions of kina straight into his new wife's account justifying the payments and gagging the law enforcement agencies from investigating the complaint.
To add salt to injury it is common knowledge that his now wife Fazzilah Bazaari is the defacto City Manager and nothing goes past her.
Now if that is not enough the governor wants his own biological son to take up the vacant seat on the commission as member of the MNW Electorate to complete the family dynasty.
In openly endorsing his son to contest the PMNW by election he has brought the integrity of the government of Papua New Guinea into question for abuse of office in serving his own personal interests by coercing employees and contractors of the commission to vote for his own son.
It is imperative that the minister for Provincial Affairs suspend the NCDC forthwith to maintain the integrity of the government of Papua New Guinea.
