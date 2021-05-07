THE ROOT CAUSES OF CRIME & LAWLESSNESS IN NCD

ROB AGEN

A dear friend asked me this morning about my thoughts regarding the law & order situation in Port Moresby. Following is my text message response:-

We live in a typical Melanesian society that is multicultural and very diverse with over 800 different languages spoken by many different ethnic groups.

That said our uniqueness and diversity in some ways impede our progress as a people! That is visible in times of conflict between different parties - we see opposing sides in a conflict aligning themselves into their own ethnicity.

Whether you want to hear this or not - we are still innately tribal people subconsciously rooted to our tribal groupings and tribal belief systems, regardless of the proliferation of 'churches' across our nation.

That is why, Police-work alone will NOT stop the ethnic fighting in our capital, and it will not adequately address the law & order problems we have in our capital city. A genuine effort to address lawlessness in our society is required at all levels of leadership from the settlements right up to political leadership at the City Hall.

Applying threats of eviction to settlers is not the way forward.

Lawlessness (crime) is directly connected with social issues that are affecting our communities. There is no question about that.

I believe that crime is a social problem.

Crime & lawlessness is at an all-time high on the streets of Port Moresby because the political leadership at the City Hall is NOT focused on addressing the social issues that are affecting settlements and suburbs throughout our NCD.

The social issues that are affecting our capital city at the moment are:

* very high unemployment

* lack of jobs

* alcohol abuse

* drug abuse

* poor literacy rates

* high levels of corruption

* a broken healthcare system

* a broken education system

Above are only a few of the problems faced by people living in our nation's capital on a daily basis.

Many of these problems are caused by exclusion from society, fear, intimidation, broken infrastructure, and lack of money, lack of resources, and poor access to basic government services right here in Port Moresby.

The leadership at the City Hall (NCDC) must come up with a comprehensive plan to systematically address these social issues in order to adequately combat both minor and serious crimes in our city, before it's too late.

Any plans by NCDC to address these social issues must involve collaboration with the Police Metropolitan Command of NCD.