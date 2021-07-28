FRAUDSTER IS STILL MD, PM'S FAKE BACK PNG AT WORK.


by PETRUS PIALA

The position of the Acting Managing Director of the National Airports Corporation (NAC) is now a serious matter for the NAC Board, Police Force, Civil Aviation Minister and the PM and NEC to intervene and correct at the earliest.

Documentary pieces of evidence have now sufficed and proved that the acting Managing Director of NAC has double identities. He goes by the name of Rex Kiponge and Timothy Kaipal.

The people of Papua New Guinea must know their company NAC, a highly regulated and important asset of the state is now been run by an imposter or someone in false pretence, this is very dangerous for NAC and also the Government of PNG in allowing such.

1. Is the current MD of NAC known as Rex Kiponge or Timothy Kaipal? Or is he someone else?

2. This means that his qualifications and educational papers are questionable and if he has forged and falsified documents and is in pretence to be appointed as the acting MD by the shareholders. 

3. With all the allegations of security and safety breaches, mismanagement and stealing out in the media, imagine people with such character, in power and running the organisation for the last 4 to 5 months?

4. A serious matter for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) to intervene and if possible revoke all the airports' certificates as NAC is now considered as being non-compliant in having a person with serious criminal and fraudulent record as CEO of NAC.

5. The police hierarchy should now question Rex Kipongi's true identity. 

 6. How can a person with a double identity sign-on MOU's for provincial governments and other state organisations, sign on NAC documentation, legal documents for the organisation, will such documents be legally binding? signed by someone with multiple identities?????.

This is a serious matter that needs PMs intervention as soon as possible before NAC is ruined to the core in terms of its policies and breaches to its main function of providing safety and security for all the travelling public. 

How long will PM Marape allow a fraudster and a person with double identity to hold an important senior role of a State-Owned company???

The Civil Aviation Minister Seki Agisa should be sacked for allowing such a person with criminal character in the office of MD for NAC for quite some time now.

People of PNG must speak up since your safety and security in travelling to all the airports is now questionable.

Attached are evidence of the a/MD of NAC having double identities;

1. Fraudulently obtaining a loan from Credit Corporation under the name Timothy Kaipal.

2. Drivers Licence and Mali Consultant ID confirming Rex Kipongi as Timothy Kaipal.

3.  IPA records confirming Mali Consultant director as Timothy Kaipal.

