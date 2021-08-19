A LAW TO PROTECT THE INSECURE RATS





The National Parliament has passed amendments to the Public Services Management Act as follows;

1). Public Servants who wish to contest the National Elections must now resign twelve (12) months prior to the issuing of writs. 2). If they lose the Elections they can be employed back into Public Service after five (5) years through the normal selection and recruitment process.

This amendment if passed will take effect from the 2022 General Election and General Elections thereafter.

This law is reminiscent of the O'Neil years when parliament was used as a rubber stamp to pass strange, weird and unusual legislation legislation simply to perpetuate the hold onto power by power hungry politicians. We are now seeing this being repeated through his able student James Marape using the Minister for Public Service as a proxy to pass this law.

While the requirement to resign 12 months prior may be a bit OK, I totally fail to understand the infringement of a person's constitutional right to stand for public office without fear or favor or risk when they must wait 5 years before rejoining the public service. How stupid? Most public servants who resign to contest are not 18-20 year olds. These are mature people and leaders who have differing views from the government on how to run and manage this country. Why threatening their jobs?

Many who resigned and rejoined are doing an admirable job as confirmed by Gov. Bird. Surely there are administrative processes in place to prevent abuse. The points raised by Renbo Paita are also laughable. Do you have to re-employ someone back into their previous position? OF COURSE NOT. You only get them back if there is a vacancy. That means you as government need to ensure those who resign cannot return to previous positions by ensuring there are no vacancies at that level;.

Another way to control this is to remove your favorite practise of nepotism and cronyism. Not by penalising genuine people but those useless ones.