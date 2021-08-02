CMCA PEOPLE WERE TRICKED BY BHP OTML/STATE & PNGSDP


CMCA PEOPLE WERE TRICKED BY BHP OTML/STATE & PNGSDP TO SIGN ALL YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AWAY TO COMPENSATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGES.

1. BHP was the manager of OTML and used the Community Relations Team headed by Martin Paining to tell the CMCA leaders that BHP was giving its 52% shareholding as compensation for the environmental damages and this shares will be put in PNGSDP from where you will get your benefits.
2. In exchange for this BHP/ OTML and OTML shareholders including PNGSDP wanted the CMCA people to sign the CMCA to give them complete indemnity from the past, present and future claims for damages for environmental damages in the Australian and PNG Courts, to that end all CMCA people who were members in the Victorian Class action had to opt out of the class action before 7 January 2002 .
3. Some of the CMCA leaders were paid by OTML and made to be leaders in their communities to lead the negotiations with OTML this was to make sure their communities agreed and signed the CMCA .
4. Once the CMCA was signed by the communities and majority of the people opted out from the Victorian Supreme Court class action by 7 January, 2002, the case was dead in the water and BHP/ OTML who were defendants had no more problems.
5. What BHP & OTML did not tell the CMCA people is that they had a secret deal with the Government of Mekere Morauta for BHP to transfer the shares to PNGSDP and for PNGSDP to mortgage the shares and all the dividends it will receive from those shares back to BHP Minerals Proprietary Holdings Pty Ltd , through Insinger Trust ( Singapore) Limited ( now called TMF Trustees , this was done to secure BHP rights.
6. The secret documents were executed in November / December 2007.
7. The Secret plan was then put into effect on the 7 February, 2002, that is 1 month after all CMCA people’s rights to compensation were stripped of by 7 January, 2002. BHP Minerals transferred the 52% shares in OTML to PNGSDP and at the same time PNGSDP signed the mortgage and charges giving the rights to the shares and the dividends back to BHP through TMF Trustees, this completed their whole plan to trick the CMCA People.
8. The proof of this Trickery is now very clear and all this evidence is before the Singapore High Court and the Appeals Court .See attached the documents called “Registration of Charges. It is the solid proof of PNGSDP charging all the shares and money to Insinger Trust .This is why the Singapore High Court found that the PNGSDP assets and monies are for the benefit of BHP not the Affected Communities.
9. Hope you all understand why OTML & PNGSDP together with the State are hell bent on keeping this secret out that’s why they are involved in the serious manipulation and bribery of Police to destroy OTFRDFL, but it’s too late OTFRDFL has investigated and found the secret dealings and placed this documents before the Courts.
10. There are much more evidence of the dirty tricks which will be all put before the Courts during the trial.
11. CMCA people are now represented and assisted by expert foreign lawyers , forensic accountants , scientists, consultants in Singapore , Australian and PNG to undo this massive fraud in the Courts in Singapore and have the Long Term Fund of US$ 1.45 billion taken out of the hands of BHP / PNGSDP & TMF Trustees and given back to the true owners the CMCA Affected People of Western Province .The k52m is assisting with this efforts to restore justice to the poor CMCA people who were fooled by the Giants.
12. The Balance of the monies totaling k236m is all intact in three bank accounts with ANZ, Westpac and BSP and had not been stolen, as falsely reported over and over by the Police. Even the Police are telling biggest lies in the Media.
13. Justice will be done in the end even though evil is trying its best to destroy the good.
God Bless the poor people of Western Province.

