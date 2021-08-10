DON POLYE DESERVES THE PNG FLAG BEHIND HIM


by PAUL AMATIO

Let me make it clear here that I have no idea who Don Polye is apart from what I have seen and heard of him from the media and people. Nor am I affiliated to his party (or any other for that matter). But there are only a very, very few politicians I can say I admire (with their faults and all) and Don Polye is one of those few.
This write up is based on one reason only and that is the current Commission of Inquiry into the UBS Loan saga.
Everyone will agree that that was one particularly bad and shitty decision made by the then O'Neil government and it has hurt the country pretty badly. Yes people can talk about infrastructure and development. But does infrastructure really equate to development? Of course it does if it benefits the majority or is strategic in nature. The highlands highway rehabilitation is one such but then again the cost of this has been estimated by many experts as being too much and work is to slow. But this was badly needed and maybe it was a cost we had to bear. But did this UBS loan contribute to this? Of course not.
The UBS loan was taken to prop up a foreign company in order to enable it to expand it’s business at the expense of ordinary PNGeans like us. We have to pay for the interest and principle on the loan repayments and whatever anyone says, it is not good nor practical for any government to borrow for business investment as that is not the business of governments. Governments are made to govern, not run businesses. And the intricacies of this particular loan as they are now being revealed were truly bad for this country.
At the time of the UBS loan, poor Don Polye was the only politician with the guts to go against the loan in Cabinet, the NEC and parliament despite being a senior minister in the government. Bear in mind that at that time the government had an overwhelming majority of over 80 MPs in parliament. His stance cost him his ministerial portfolio and we can safely also say that it had some impact on his fraudulently engineered loss at the polls in 2017 (which the recount in 2021 rectified). Mr Polye and the 8 or so MPs in the then Opposition tried numerous times to raise this matter in parliament and have the arrangement cancelled by Parliament but all to no avail. I am certain that the Hansards and other records of parliament sessions then will clearly show who was for or against the loan.
Now this was one of the greatest politically engineered thefts from the public purse for personal or non-government benefit. I for one am certain that there is a whole bunch of people including politicians who benefited from kickbacks and commissions from this deal. AND ALL AT THE EXPENSE OF YOU AND ME AND OUR CHILDREN AND GRAND CHILDREN! While we have suffered and continue to suffer, these people can afford to seek private medical attention for themselves and their families, send their children and grandchildren to private schools, travel whenever they like to anywhere they want and eat and sleep in all the most expensive hotels in PNG and overseas.
If you feel angry and upset about this theft from you – a theft which you and your children will continue to pay for – that you have all the right to feel that way.
If you feel that nobody cared about you then, then you are right because of 109 MPs then, only one politician cared enough about you that it cost him his job. And that sole politician, that warrior for the people, was none other than Don Plom Polye., MP. If you need one good reason to support a politician, then this should be reason enough. That only Don Polye was willing to sacrifice his career, position, benefits and future for you and me.
And for me, that is reason enough for me to trust this man’s integrity and right to be in parliament to represent PNG.

