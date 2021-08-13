THE FALSE PROMISE OF EDUCATION


BY LUPAN BAGAT

State sponsored Formal education and training. Many of our people are being fooled into thinking that by sending their children to school, there is a bright future awaiting them. That is far from truth and reality in this country.
Parents are also being fooled into thinking that they are getting government services when new schools are built. That is not a sign of true development.

The stupidity of the free education policy for primary and secondary schools is also just that – plain and sheer stupidity. It does not do anything at all for our education quality nor sustainability levels.
What people must realise is that any politician who is paying for your child’s education is indirectly buying your vote. We all would be better off if we insisted on such assistance to schools to come in the form of better libraries, science labs, textbooks and teaching aids as well as learning materials.

Personally I feel that a reversion to the old system of NATSCHOL would be much better that this useless free education at the primary levels. Why? Because at this level, the competency and quality of a student is unknown. It is only after the final examinations in Grade 12 that we will have a true idea of who is capable of further academic and tertiary level education. These are our best and they deserve to have more invested in them than those who will drop off by the wayside after significant amounts of state investment have been made in them. 

And the same goes for those who qualify to go into TVET type centres for vocational and technical education. They should also be sponsored by the state because they will come out ready to contribute directly back to the state in terms of income tax and skills enhancement. A student who drops out after grade 10 or 12 will have wasted all that state funding that would have been better utilised elsewhere.
Where to after school?

The large volume of school drop outs entering our streets every year is not a laughing matter. There is a severe shortage of spaces available for workers as the economy continues to shrink. It already was shrinking prior to the Corona plandemic and thereafter has only gotten worse. For PNG, i assess that we really have no excuse for this situation. 

Papua New Guinea is a large scale exporter of significant amounts of raw unprocessed raw natural products as well as significant amount of mineral and petroleum resources. The failure of this country to not have any significant downstream processing facilities onshore is a question that our so called ‘leaders’ have to answer. How is possible that after decades of independence. We are still exporting timber, gold, oil, copper, fish and everything else? How is it that for a small country like Dubai who only had oil to start with now have their own refineries and have expanded into tourism and agriculture? Why has Singapore with n resources except a sea port suddenly grown from there to a country that has world quality education, tourism and a thriving shipping, electronics and manufacturing industry? 

PNG should now relook the way in which we view our long term strategies for development and divert all available resources into expanding our agricultural and manufacturing base. This is where the answer to minimising the impacts of youth disillusionment, disenfranchisement and potential revolt lies…in meaningful engagement and occupation. Not in pleasing parents with “free education”. There is nothing free in life and the cost of free education is the opportunity cost of investment if job creation.
The government that comes in after 2022 must be a government that focuses on diversification and enlargement of our tax base through creating more employment opportunities in manufacturing and downstream processing. An executive I truly admire called Mr Price of Laga Industries has already publicly shown the way. Indeed James Marape opened one of their factories recently and made a lot of noise about agriculture. With respect to Marape, we have heard the same noise many times already with nothing to show and money disappearing into the pockets of paper farmers and politicians as well as their cronies. Continuing to entertain people with questionable backgrounds in key sectors is killing this country but I consider him to be a weak and visionless leader anyway.

We need to make many cuts and experience a lot of pain to turn this country around. To start, we need to cease free primary and secondary education and divert these monies into sponsoring students into tertiary and TVET institutions. They will add to the standard and quality of our work ready workforce.
Then we need to cease all direct log exports and force logging companies to set up downstream processing facilities. If they refuse, revoke their licences and ship them out.
Then we need to halt all direct export of gold and silver from this country. All gold and silver must be shipped to a government vault and then sold overseas through the State so that all income is properly assessed, taxed and accounted for. We have too much smuggling and underreporting in this area which has seen vast amounts of gold leaving our shares undeclared. All direct flights and shipments into mining camps must be ceased.

We also need to have independently installed and monitored counters at all outlet vales for all the oil and gas that is piped and shipped to refineries and ships. This will ensure we know exactly how much is being shipped out of the country.

Are all these measures impossible or new? NO. They are being done and practised in other countries. Why is our government not doing this here? Who is benefiting from these glaring oversights that permit underreporting or false reporting of exports?

A Way forward
With 2022 around the corner, I urge my fellow citizens to think fully and thoroughoy on these options and see if we can make them work. It is our country and we only have this one country to call home. let us put our heads together to make it the home and country we can be proud of.
Any politician who does not have such nationalistic sentiments or visions must not be voted back into parliament, even if it means civil unrest and disobedience. Use all legal means to get real, visionary and patriotic leaders like Dr Lino, Peter Yama, Bire Kimisopa, Gary Juffa, Jackson Kiakari and others of similar calibre into parliament so we can see this country progressing and developing.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

UBS COI EXPOSES DAIRI VELE AS KEY FACTOR IN THE SAGA

Image
Dairi Vele appears the super advisor to the government on UBS. He was the go-to-man pulling and putting the team together and called them "Team" and circulated emails amongst team members from the team leader.  In the team, according to cross examining Governor of Central Bank L. Bakani at UBS COI on the 3/08/21, Jimmy Maladina, the million dollar man pops up every where. The PNG public need to know who this super human, the brianiac, in his acting capacity, traveled extensively (Sydney,  Abudabi), striking deals, taking cover of parties he unilaterally engaged and camouflaged himself amply well and not to be visible that superior advisor doesn't become conspicuous to the public. Had it not been for UBS COI, PNG public would not have known. In fact, it was no way to be known. In gratefulness, PNG owes to Hon. Member for Kandep Mr Don Pomb Polye, a debt of gratitude, ploughed a lonely furrow, exposed the dubious deal of crafty PO and scambeg stooge Dairi Vele instrumental
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

FRAUDSTER IS STILL MD, PM'S FAKE BACK PNG AT WORK.

Image
by PETRUS PIALA The position of the Acting Managing Director of the National Airports Corporation (NAC) is now a serious matter for the NAC Board, Police Force, Civil Aviation Minister and the PM and NEC to intervene and correct at the earliest. Documentary pieces of evidence have now sufficed and proved that the acting Managing Director of NAC has double identities. He goes by the name of Rex Kiponge and Timothy Kaipal. The people of Papua New Guinea must know their company NAC, a highly regulated and important asset of the state is now been run by an imposter or someone in false pretence, this is very dangerous for NAC and also the Government of PNG in allowing such. 1. Is the current MD of NAC known as Rex Kiponge or Timothy Kaipal? Or is he someone else? 2. This means that his qualifications and educational papers are questionable and if he has forged and falsified documents and is in pretence to be appointed as the acting MD by the shareholders.  3. With all the allegations of sec
Read more

EXCLUSIVE: THE TRUE STORY OF THE UBS LOAN: How Peter O’Neill and Peter Botten cost Papua New Guinea at least K1 billion

Image
BY A SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT IN SINGAPORE Part 1 – How Peter O’Neill and Peter Botten cost Papua New Guinea at least K1 billion The Oil Search Annual General Meeting in Port Moresby earlier this year confirmed that the company is acutely aware of the extent of corruption in the Papua New Guinea government of Peter O’Neill. Oil Search executives privately commented to attendees after the AGM closed that "... everything here in PNG is corrupt …" “… the government is so corrupt …”, "… PNG has a lot of corruption issues …" and others in similar vein. The cost of O’Neill Government corruption is high, estimated to be several billion kina a year. Now the contribution of Oil Search’s own questionable dealings with the O’Neill Government has come under public scrutiny. Late last month stockmarket trading announcements revealed that the nation has lost at least K1 billion in an illegal sweetheart deal organised in secret between Prime Minister O’Neill and O
Read more

LEAK CONFIRMS MANNING & KRAMER ARE PUPPETS

Image
by NIUGINI PATRIOT Speeches, press statements, reports, everything and anything to do with Covid-19 are all prepared for the Controller by AFP officers. Health Minister, Controller and Justice Minister are all influenced and remote-controlled by AFP officers to mislead the PM.    The controller is signing on any document that is prepared by AFP officers without understanding the contents or seeks advice from our own government authorities. Personal assistant, strategic officer, executive officer, and key advisory roles to Control Center are all occupied by AFP officers.    Our own officers are excluded from the Control or any advisory roles. AFP officers are now in full control and Canberra is having excess to every information from Waigani about PNG. All our own officers are protesting in silence.    Covid-19 is a Chinese virus and Australia is now taking advantage to use Covid-19 to play their regional politics and PNG is now sandwiched like guinea pigs. Australia is playing a decoy
Read more

CMCA PEOPLE WERE TRICKED BY BHP OTML/STATE & PNGSDP

Image
CMCA PEOPLE WERE TRICKED BY BHP OTML/STATE & PNGSDP TO SIGN ALL YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AWAY TO COMPENSATION FOR ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGES. 1. BHP was the manager of OTML and used the Community Relations Team headed by Martin Paining to tell the CMCA leaders that BHP was giving its 52% shareholding as compensation for the environmental damages and this shares will be put in PNGSDP from where you will get your benefits. 2. In exchange for this BHP/ OTML and OTML shareholders including PNGSDP wanted the CMCA people to sign the CMCA to give them complete indemnity from the past, present and future claims for damages for environmental damages in the Australian and PNG Courts, to that end all CMCA people who were members in the Victorian Class action had to opt out of the class action before 7 January 2002 . 3. Some of the CMCA leaders were paid by OTML and made to be leaders in their communities to lead the negotiations with OTML this was to make sure their communities agreed and signed the CMCA
Read more

KRAMER, KUA, BIRD & JUFFA ALL TALK NO ACTION

Image
By DAVID DOM KUA These honorable men were parroting too much on the floor as if they have a magic formula to turn our country around better than what Peter O'NEIL did as Prime Minister over the last eight years, you are all in the cabinet as senior Ministers and Governors now so tell the nation what best have you done so far before we enter the last session of parliament in August for the honorable house to rise for election 2022. With the exception of my Member of Sinasina Yongomulg who is not on Facebook but has been a firebrand on the floor of Parliament but the others, in particular, were very vocal on Facebook to dethrone a successful Prime Minister. Notably, the Kramerlies of Parts 1,2,3 in many unending episodes of Kramer bullshits has not convicted O'NEIL or proven otherwise to your followers on Facebook. Your hypocrisy has simply destroyed our nations so far as we can see.. Hon. PETER O'NEIL is now on live chat on Facebook talking to our citizens which you have in
Read more