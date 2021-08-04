UBS COI EXPOSES DAIRI VELE AS KEY FACTOR IN THE SAGA

Dairi Vele appears the super advisor to the government on UBS. He was the go-to-man pulling and putting the team together and called them "Team" and circulated emails amongst team members from the team leader.

In the team, according to cross examining Governor of Central Bank L. Bakani at UBS COI on the 3/08/21, Jimmy Maladina, the million dollar man pops up every where. The PNG public need to know who this super human, the brianiac, in his acting capacity, traveled extensively (Sydney, Abudabi), striking deals, taking cover of parties he unilaterally engaged and camouflaged himself amply well and not to be visible that superior advisor doesn't become conspicuous to the public.

Had it not been for UBS COI, PNG public would not have known. In fact, it was no way to be known. In gratefulness, PNG owes to Hon. Member for Kandep Mr Don Pomb Polye, a debt of gratitude, ploughed a lonely furrow, exposed the dubious deal of crafty PO and scambeg stooge Dairi Vele instrumental in fast-tracking the transaction of UBS and payment of parties involved.

Public need to invoke the PM to take a hard look at Dairi Vele and ask himself this pertinent question, is it worth keeping him here as custodian of the position of Treasury Secretary?

There is no other fit and proper person to occupy the office of the Secretary of Treasury thus, PM JM is retaining him still and using tax payers money to continue to pay at exponential cost engaging lawyer T. Nonggor to appear for him (DV) at the UBS COI?

The government has established the COI on the UBS transaction. There is no wisdom in Treasury office engaging Mrs. Nonggor because, PO and DV are the main players in the controversial UBS loan. The duet single handedly administered the UBS loan at lightening speed. T. Nonggor was the lawyer acting for both clients. The combination of D. Vele and Nonggor, using the tax payers money and public office to defend the dubious crafty deal of PO, and should PM JM has the wisdom to uncover and expose the controversial UBS loan saga, then, don't envisage the logic of having D. Vele still as Treasury Secretary whilst using public money to pay private lawyer to question the government sanctioned COI on the UBS controversial loan saga. Just don't make economic sense. Not at all!