Is the Government Spying on its people?

Last December PNG Blogs ran an article of Kramer using his Mistress Alicia Sahib who works as the Head of BSP Support Services in Konedobu to potentially ‘SPY’ on Politicians accounts and check their potential income. The article made quiet a stir that most politicians starting to get cold-feet on Kramer being in the Government. https://www.pngblogs.com/2020/12/kramer-using-mistress-to-spy-on.html

There were certain conditions attached to keeping Marape during the VoNC in December 2020 and one of them was for Marape to reel in Kramer and keep him under tab. Marape fearing Kramer would retaliate, moved Kramer to be Justice Minister to try silence him.

However, moving Kramer to Justice Minister gave Kramer the power he needed to control both the Police and also the Judiciary by operating as a Judge, Jury and Executioner role for all his political opponents and also hold the current Government MPs on ransom.

Kramer has collected dirt on almost all members of Parliament in the current Government. He continues to use his connection with BSP – ‘love affair’ to make quick checks on all Members of Parliament and also on any other persons of interests which includes high profile Papua New Guineans and expatriates.

A recent Press Release by the Police Commissioner indicates that there are over 500 Fraud Cases that is being dealt with by the Special Investigation Officers who have been hand-picked by Kramer to run his Judge, Jury and Executioner operations.

The Greg Sheppard case comes to mind on how they were able to find out that Ms. Ivy David printed a BSP Bank Statement to pass to Greg Sheppard. They were able to find transfers from a client to Ms. David’s account in Kiunga. How can the BSP know these if they don’t have someone providing them information within BSP?

https://www.thenational.com.pg/investigating-team-arrest-charge-sheppard-for-third-time/

Where do we as Papua New Guineans drawn the line for privacy if our Banking Records are easily available ton request of a certain politically motivated individual?

Should we all be changing BANKS now??