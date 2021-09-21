MILLIONAIRE MINISTER SELLS BRISBANE PROPERTY FOR K6 MILLION



by MICHAEL PASSINGAN

Justin Tkatchenko Minister for Housing and Member for Port Moresby South is listing his 2nd Brisbane property for a cool $2.8 Million dollars. This is one of many properties own by Justin Tkatchenko and his PNG wife. He also owned 15 Upper Brookfield Road property also in Brisbane which is a 8.5 acre property in Brisbane which he sold last year for $1.6 Million.


In 2010 Justin Tkatchenko received over K3 million in payments from the National Capital District through his landscaping companies Kitoro No.33 and PNG Gardner. It is claimed these payments, were authorised by NCDC Governor Powes Parkop in breach of the Public Finance Management Act, the NCDC Act and the Organic Law on the Leadership Code.

The payments, which were made for work on the NCDC Mini Park, Water Fountain, Waterslide and Zoo and Animal Farm, were made with no quotations provided and no public tendering process – breaching the fundamental principles of value for money, transparency, effective competition, fair and ethical dealing and efficiency.

The K3 Million obtained by Mr TKATCHENKO was used to pay for the property at 10 Cubberla St, Fig Tree Pocket, just outside the Brisbane Central Business District 

https://www.realestate.com.au/property-house-qld-fig+tree+pocket-137298174





















Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

TAKE BACK PNG WITH WIFE KILLER AND CROOKS IN POWER?

Image
Another Murder Case About To Be Swept Under The Carpet Police Minister William Ongoglo, Minister for SOEs William Duma and PM Marape must fully investigate this and take urgent action or are they avoiding this murder.  Engan MD for Kumul Telikom, Jessy Wangoa, brutally tortured his wife for days and murdered her in the end.  She died in hospital last night.  Police who are his wantoks must arrest him and investigate the murder not sweep it under the carpet.
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Will Kramer finally arrest O'Neill before 2022?

Image
by : Lukas Koli Bryan Kramer, the current Justice Minister, and former Police Minister have to his disposal a Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) which he had set up during his time as the Minister for Police. The WITCH-HUNT Team operates under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, however, they don’t have an official operations office at the Police Headquarters. This WITCH-HUNT Team is used by Justice Minister to target high-profile political opponents’ supporters and bring charges against them. Take the example of Ms. Blacklock's arrest. We are told that Kramer called the WITCH-HUNT team himself when he saw Blacklock at Edge Café. Waited near the shops just to see that she was arrested and even on the Police Charge sheet, it was written that the Justice Minister is the COMPLAINANT!  The WITCH-HUNT Team looks for vulnerable opponents and women are such easy prey. They have targeted Ms. Tiffany Twivey, Ms. Imelda Agon, and Ms. Carolyn Blackl
Read more

Is the Government Spying on its people?

Image
Last December PNG Blogs ran an article of Kramer using his Mistress Alicia Sahib who works as the Head of BSP Support Services in Konedobu to potentially ‘SPY’ on Politicians accounts and check their potential income. The article made quiet a stir that most politicians starting to get cold-feet on Kramer being in the Government. https://www.pngblogs.com/2020/12/kramer-using-mistress-to-spy-on.html There were certain conditions attached to keeping Marape during the VoNC in December 2020 and one of them was for Marape to reel in Kramer and keep him under tab. Marape fearing Kramer would retaliate, moved Kramer to be Justice Minister to try silence him. However, moving Kramer to Justice Minister gave Kramer the power he needed to control both the Police and also the Judiciary by operating as a  Judge, Jury and Executioner role for all his political opponents and also hold the current Government MPs on ransom. Kramer has collected dirt on almost all members of Parliament in the current Gov
Read more

KUA SET TO SCREW MARAPE AGAIN ON PAPUA LNG

Image
by JACK KEGALP The Petroleum Minister and entourage have been yet again off to Houston Texas for at tax payers expenses for another round to resuscitate a dead project in P’ynyang Gas Project. This is the same Minister who flew to Singapore with high profile delegates only to be told to turn back prior to negotiations They have failed on numerous occasions, including failing to close out Pasca Gas Agreement in August. Him and the PM made a big laughing stock when announcing terms of agreement prior to signing actual agreement and later detour on the floor of parliament citing confidentiality issues? come on minister, we are not MP’s of parliament that you can hide and foll easily with your little tricks, oil and gas industry is a small world! Not forgetting Papua LNG under this term of government, Petroleum Minister making amendments last year on Oil and Gas Act only to come back again this year to repeal it just to please ‘yes master’ in the disguise of Taking Back PNG. The same Minis
Read more

Kramer using mistress to Spy on Politician?

Image
Bryan Kramer who stands tall as the 'Lighthouse' of Madang seems to have his lights being deemed by his action to break a marriage of a beautiful family who moved to PNG. Dinesh Shankar marriage to Alicia Sahib which she bore him 2 beautiful boys has been broken by a power drunken politician in Bryan Kramer. This shouldn't be seen as a surprised to anyone as Kramer has a history of 'ice-filled' parties in a private residence in PNG for a number of years now. However, Kramer has decided to take Dinesh wife and make it his own even though they are both friends on Facebook.  What's the trade-off? He ensures Dinesh works with Kumul Consolidated Holdings to keep his mouth shut after Dinesh restaurant ran into financial problems. But why Alicia Shankar of all other single women in PNG and even abroad? Well, Alicia works with Bank of South Pacific. She has access to everyone's Banking Details and she can quickly tell Kramer where it's the person getting his mon
Read more