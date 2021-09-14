KUA SET TO SCREW MARAPE AGAIN ON PAPUA LNG





JACK KEGALP

The Petroleum Minister and entourage have been yet again off to Houston Texas for at tax payers expenses for another round to resuscitate a dead project in P’ynyang Gas Project.

This is the same Minister who flew to Singapore with high profile delegates only to be told to turn back prior to negotiations They have failed on numerous occasions, including failing to close out Pasca Gas Agreement in August. Him and the PM made a big laughing stock when announcing terms of agreement prior to signing actual agreement and later detour on the floor of parliament citing confidentiality issues? come on minister, we are not MP’s of parliament that you can hide and foll easily with your little tricks, oil and gas industry is a small world!

Not forgetting Papua LNG under this term of government, Petroleum Minister making amendments last year on Oil and Gas Act only to come back again this year to repeal it just to please ‘yes master’ in the disguise of Taking Back PNG.

The same Minister is here taking headshot of few pollies and delegates of Corp Giants watching NFL at the famous NRG stadium.

What he failed to inform parliament and people of PNG last last week is that the license to PRL 3 P’ynyang technically expired in 2015. A top file Application for Petroleum Development License was then submitted by Exxon Mobil to DPE at the expiry of license to preserve rights for the PRL 3 and a Directors instrument was issued for the operator to meet 9 key commercial and technical requirements prior to awarding PDL.

At the expiry of 18-month period, only 4 of the 9 requirements were fulfilled thus rendering the PDL application null and void. Hence, any negotiations on P’ynyang going forward without addressing the PDL applications would potentially have no legal basis as license has already been expired.

I overheard Prime Minister James Marape and few other delegates joining the team this week at Houston. I want to caution him not to engulf itself with shameless mediocrities of few individuals who are willing to bring him up and drown him over their failures. You don’t need to go to them, bring the fight back to you before these corp giants poisoned you. They have done the same 10 years ago with lollies and promise of a future for your Hela people through PNG LNG and yet today they are still beggars in their own land!