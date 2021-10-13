AusAid Funded Bulolo Highway delay is frustrating

The prolonged delay of K66 million road rehabilitation work on the Bulolo Highway is very frustrating despite availability of funds. It’s over 4 months since the launching of Bulolo Highway by the Prime Minister James Marape on the 18th June, 2021.

The 9Mile to Bulolo Highway is 100% fully funded by Australian Government under the Transport Sector Support Program (TSSP) managed by the Department of Works.

It’s a special project from the Australian Taxpayers and not from our PNG budget allocations where funding discrepancies could be the reason for the delay. Also, prudent procurement processes and compliances have met certified Australian standards for this project to commence. It’s a free gift from people of Australia! Why delaying this project?

We call upon Mr Marape and his Works Minister Michael Nali to inform people of Morobe the reasons surrounding the delayed work. It’s one of the important economic roads in the country which houses major projects such as the upcoming giant Wafi Golpu project, Hidden Valley mine, Zenag Chicken farm, PNG Forest Products, alluvial gold mine activities and coffee amongst others.

Mr Marape must take heed that all our Morobe 9 MPs are in his government and the Highway is one of our major projects under his government. Further delay in not allowing the successful local contractor to commence construction work defeats the purpose of the slogan ‘Take Back PNG’ and the most talked about SME program. We appeal to you Mr Marape to allow the work to commence quickly. We have waited long enough to see this Highway rehabilitated and further delay is unacceptable. Is this how you reward our loyalty?