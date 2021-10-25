FAILED K16 MILLION HYDRO POWER PROJECT


By  NOLAN NESON


A  Brief  History  of a  possibility  of Hydro  Power  Plant  in  Menyamya....

The  research, projection  and  scoping  for  a possible Hydro  Power plant  in Menyamya  started as  early as 1980s by  government  researchers  as  Golding  and  Loveday  of  Lewis  Institute  (if I can recall  my readings correctly).

The  said  researchers  established  findings in 1986  that there  are  a number  of potential  sites  in  Aseki,  Kapau   fault  -  (the  current Kapau  hauslain  along  the  Kapau  river), Tsewi and Menye  to  build  Hydro  to  generate  power  for the  Menyamya  government  station  which  was  then  a Morobe  Patrol Station.
 
The  case-study  concluded  the  Menye  to  be  the  suitable  site  closest  to  the  station  with  the  creek’s pressure  creating  a  possibility  of providing  around  2MW  of  power. 

The  current  Project.......

After  25  years  from  the  time  Golding  and  Loveday’s researches,  the  much  dreamt  and  talked  about Menyamya (Menye)  Hydro  project  was  promised to  be  realised by  the  then  PMPO  in  2011.

It took  6  six  years  (2011-2016)  for the  project  to  get  a nod. It finally  got  off the  ground  when the contract  was signed between  the state  and  the  contractor  (Malaysian  owned  paper  company JURUDAYA CONSTRUCTION  (PNG)  LTD.  (1-69258))  in  July  08,  2016  after  the  company  provided  a colourful  design  of  the  project.

So  what  is  the  progress  and  the  status  of  the  Project  so  far?

THE  PROJECT  IS  A  MISERABLY  FAILED  PROJECT.

Today, the  current  site  sits  idle  with a  brick  wall  of 3-4  meters  high  with  bush  growing  all  over  again.

The  work  done  doesn’t  look  as  if  it costed nearly  a million.  Yet  the  contractor  has taken  residence  in  the  local site  and  what it  is doing  on  the  site  is unknown for almost  6  years now  (2016-21).

I  went  to  talk  to  the  Kongkong  guys  but  they  weren’t willing  to  talk  to  me. I  only  talked  with their PNG  accomplices. From  what I  found  out,  they  do  not understand  what  they  are  doing. They  are  just  looking  after  the properties  on  site.

HERE  IS  WHY. There  are  simply  four (4)  reasons  I  established  as  to  why  the  work  isn’t  progressing;

1.  Funding  Issues
2.  Incompetent  Contractor
3.  Petty  Politics
4.  Incompetent  Leadership  and
5.  Interplay  of National  Politics  and  other  Factors.

1.  FUNDING ISSUES

Obviously  there  is  no  Money.  So  let’s ask:  Where’s all  the  money  meant for  this  project?  If  there  is no  money than  where  would  have  the K16  million  to  fully  fund  the project  come  from?  Who  are  the co-funders  to  the project?   Was  there  any  development  partners  engaged  to  collaborate  in successfully  delivering  this  project?

  Sadly,  it  was  a  lone, rush  and  blind  DDA initiative  to  riskily  fund  a  K16  million  worth project out  of  DSIP  money  at  the  eve  of  the final  year  of  the  parliament  tenure  in  July,  2016.  As reported,  the  state  was  to  collaboratively  fund  K5  million  on-top  of the  DSIP  initiative amount  of  K5  million.  Did  the  state  fund  its  part?  Who  knows?

  Note that there  was no  MOAs signed between the  State  to  co-fund  the  project.

  There was  no  MOA between  DDA and  MPG  to  co-fund  the project.

  There was  no  MOA between  DDA and  or  any  other  development partners to  co-fund  this project.

  Whatever we see on the site  came  out  of  DSIP  purse. Sadly  no  further. 

  There were  no  plan  B, C,,,  financial  alternatives  or  source  to  complete  the  so  called IMPACT PROJECT.

It  was  a  pure  showcase  of  a  blind  and  incompetent  regime.  No  different  than  a  petty  money squandering  technique.  A ridiculous fact.  Though  how  hard  we  talk, the  project  is a failed  one.  There’s  no  development  partner  to  complete  the  project.

On one of the dailies,  there  was no  evidence  of the  state  promising  to  co-fund  the  project which the other said it otherwise.

The  then acting  secretary  for  the  Department  of  State  Investment and  Public  Enterprise,  Dr.  Clement  Wayne pity  on  the  DDA and  said,  other districts  in  the  country  had  built  hydro  powers  with funding  from development partners  outside  but  Menyamya  was  first  with it's DDA  to  do  it  alone  from  its  DSIP.  What a pity?  Was  our  DDA happy  when we seem lacking  vision  and  short  sighted?  I am agitated.

2.  INCOMPETENT CONTRACTOR (JURUDAYA CONSTRUCTION  PNG LTD (1-69258))

Once a  project  is  not  delivered to it's expectation,  this brings to  question  the  credibility  of the  company.

Jurudaya  Construction  PNG  Ltd  is  a  Malaysian  company  registered  in  PNG in  2009.  After  7  years  of listing  their names  under  IPA, they  got  Menye  Hydro  Project  in  2016  as  their  first  project  ever.

  It  is  a subsidiary  company  to  Phoenix  Builders  and  NOT  A MAJOR construction  company  like Phoenix  itself. The  company  belongs to  three  Malaysian  brothers  (Names  withheld).

  It is  a construction  company  and  not  specialising  in Hydro  Engineering.

  The company has NO  record  of  delivering  a  project  of  this magnitude  in PNG  or  elsewhere.

  Its  official  address  the business  is using  is  a housing  area  and  not  a business  area.  This company  seem  to  be  operating  from  home.  (Already  a  breach  of IPA  Investment Guides and IPA Act).

  Interestingly, I just  found  out  that the  company  engaged secretarial  services  from  another Asian  consultant.  So  this questions  the  design  that  was presented to  the  Department  of State  Investment and  Public  Enterprise  that  won  this  project. I  mean the  design  that  won this project.

So  can we argue that  the  company  knows  what  to  do  every  step  and phase  of  the  construction?  There  are  reputable companies who should have been contracted who have proven records. 

  JURUDAYA currently  is  not  listed  on  any  construction  elsewhere  apart  from  its  first  and  only project  in  Menyamya (a  failed one).

Since  it (Jurudaya) maintains  its presence  on  the  project  site how  it pays  tax  to  IRC  is  a question  I ought  to  be  corrected. It's presence is questionable.

Has the  DDA  done  a  good  assessment  on  the credibility  of  the  contractor?  Or  did  the DDA  made  a recommendation  to  the National Tenders  Board (NTB)?  If not  this shows  how  foolish and  incompetent  the regime is.

The  company  must  come  out  clear  on  the  phases  of  construction  and  what is  actually  happening  on the ground. Jurudaya is also liable for the failure.

This  DDA and  the  said  company  here  are  equally  responsible  to  give  the people  of Menyamya  an  update  of  the  project.

It  is  our right  to  information.  We  need  the  company  and  the DDA  to  come  clear  on  this  project.  (If not, a  police  investigation  team  can  be  engaged and  they  will evacuate  as  they  failed  the  project  and the people of Menyamya already).

3.  PETTY  POLITICS

All that transpired is pure  political  tactic  to  win  elections. 

Firstly,  what a  DDA to  risk  purely  K16  million  of the  DSIP  for  an IMPACT  PROJECT?

  The contract  was  signed in  July  2016.  When did  we  thought  the  DDA would  have  gotten  that much needed  money  to  complete  the  project  without  development partners  when it  was months away  into  the next  NGE?  No  logic  at  all.

  Did we  not  realise  that  PNC and  the  DDA  corroborated  to  lure  voters  to  send  them  back  into power  in 2017  NGE  just  the  same  way  they  did  in 2011  by  promising  the hydro  that  lured voters  to  vote  them  into  power  in  2012?

Simply,  this regime  lured the  people  of  Menyamya in  2011  with the  promise  of  the  hydro  to  win 2012.

The  same  regime  waited  till  2016  and  then  contracted  the  long  promised project  as  the same tactic  to  win  2017.  This is petty  politics. They  are  playing  with  our  future.

4.  INCOMPETENT LEADERSHIP

YES. Everything  rises  and  falls on  leadership.  The  attitude  and  the  style  of the  leadership  is  displayed in  any  work  undertaken by  the regime.

Therefore,  this is  another showcase  of the  regime’s  leadership  incapability. 

  The regime  seems  to  not  understand  what  DSIP  is. It  tries to  build  projects  out  of  DSIP.  DSIP money  is purposely  to  maintain  and  improve  existing  basic services  and  use  it  as  a base to negotiate  developments  with various development partners.

  The regime  also  seems  to  not  understand  project  bidding  procedures. It  cannot  make  a good judgment  on  contractor  credibility  nor  does  it  understand  the  powers  of DDA  to appropriately  do  this.

  DDA has never  worked  in partnership  with  MPG and  Morobe  Joint  Provincial  Planning  & Budget  Priorities  Committee  (JPPBPC)  to  help  push such  projects  hanging  incomplete. (Provincial Government is well vested with powers that can ease such issues).

  DDA does not  have  the  courage  to  hold  the contractor  responsible.  

Now  it is  confused who to  blame.  Whether  to  cry  foul to  the  current  government for  PIP  funds  or  MPG. The leadership is sitting on the fence on this issue.

  It itself  doesn’t  know  how  to  deal  with  this failed project.

I  see  them  running  all over  looking  for money. But  what  more  can  the  government  do  for  you  (DDA)  when you  have  a  failed project?  What project  acquittals do  they  (DDA)  have  to  secure  funds?

  The regime  wasn’t  able  to  follow  up  on  MPG’s  massive  announcement  of  Rural   Hydro Power project  by  Hon.  Ginson  Saonu  promising  Menyamya  (through  late  Hon. TNT)  to  get one  in  October  2018.(Not  cleared whether  it  was  to  fund  the  failed  one  or  to  initiate  a  new one)

*This regime  is  incompetent  and  confused on  how  to  deal with  this project.  There  is  no  plan  B for this  project.

 5.  INTERPLAY  OF  NATIONAL  POLITICS  and  OTHER  FACTORS

There  are  national issues  that  added to  the  halting  of  the  progress  just  because  it  wasn’t  completed as planned in  less  than  2  years.

  The lose  of BP  in  the  elections and  the  eventual fall  of  PNC in  2018.

  National Government  instability

  The passing  of late  Hon.  TNT  also  haltered  many  other  services  and  projects

  Late TNT’s  party  alliance  to  Pangu  being a  then PNC  rival.

  The current  regime’s  weak  and  poor  collaboration  with  Morobe  Provincial  Government (MPG)  and  provincial  assembly.

Many  times  the  MP  is seen barking  from media  and  even asking  silly  questions  at  the  floor  of parliament  on  matters he  should  have  resolved  with fellow  Morobe  MPs  as a  member  of  the provincial  assembly. 

    The late  jumping  off  of  the  incumbent  MP, Hon. BP  from  PNC  to  Pangu.

These are some issues that terribly failed this project.

THANK  YOU ALL….WE  FEED  YOUR  RIGHT  TO  INFORMATION

