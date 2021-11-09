CONMAN CONTINUES TO BLINDSIDE PM

JACK KEGALP

Samson seems to be playing both sides of politics to further his own personal and political ambitions.

On the one hand, he is pushing the Marape/Basil Government to support his "crowdfunding" movement where he has been literally "begging" and even to some extent "forcing" various individuals and businesses houses to make pledges and contribute money upwards of K10,000 each towards this cause.

On the other hand, he has been seen dining and getting drunk with former Prime Minister Peter O'Neill at various locations in Port Moresby. The most recent one was over the weekend at O'Neill's Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Port Moresby.

Samson himself has his own political ambitions for the Western Highlands Regional Seat which he contested and lost to Paias Wingti in the 2017 elections, and which he is no doubt contesting again in 2022.

This then begs the question of whether he is genuinely trying to do something good for Papua New Guineans or he is only playing both sides of politics for his own personal political ambitions?

Only time will reveal the answer but for now, PMJM needs to be warned and take heed of what Samson Komati has been up to. The Crowd Funding and SME Banking schemes may just be vehicles for someone or some people to push their own popularity and lay a platform for themselves to satisfy their political ambitions for 2022.