Inept treasurer, incompetent Budget, why PNG will suffer.


by MITCH RENAGI

Budget week should be a triumph for any self-respecting Treasurer - it should cap all his efforts over the past 12 months and lay out a rosy future for the next 12.

Unfortunately for Ian Ling-Stuckey and his team of highly-paid foreign advisers, this Budget week has been a disaster, lurching from one crisis to another.

His disastrous performance has shredded the Marape Government’s economic reputation. He and his advisers should resign, and failing that Marape should sack them.

Ling-Stuckey’s failures are inexcusable.

First, he missed the Budget sitting day by 24 hours. 

Then when he did get around to delivering the Budget a day late, he did not table the all important Volume 1, Economic and Development Policies. In effect, the Budget has not been tabled.

Neither Vol 1 nor his Budget speech have been posted on the Treasury web site as of Monday morning, so the public does not have access to the information that will guide people’s lives and the nation for the next 12 months.

The Opposition is due to make its Budget Reply tomorrow, yet the Treasurer has denied it the information it needs to do so, and to represent the interest of the people.

This is not just incompetence and negligence on the part of Ling-Stuckey and his advisers, it is an attack on participatory democracy.

All this came on top of the news that a new type of tax - based on the market power of a corporation - is being introduced.

The new discriminatory taxes on BSP and Digicel are a cash grab that will be passed on to consumers - BSP and Digicel customers. It will have massive flow-on effects, including on superannuation funds, cutting payments to retirees.

Who’s next - SP Brewery? Any company with dominant market share is vulnerable.

Ling-Stuckey has failed the public in his secrecy surrounding this tax. New measures of such magnitude and importance need to be carefully explained well in advance so that the public understands them and supports them.

The sectors affected must be consulted and sensible outcomes agreed to.

But as in so many of his portfolio areas, the Treasurer has not bothered. No media. No statements to Parliament. No public awareness campaign. No mention in the 2022 Budget Strategy released only a month ago. No consultation with business. No availability of policy documents in support of such a far-reaching tax.

Importantly, no consultation with the superannuation funds, whose members will face savage cuts in their retirement payouts, and the telecommunications sector, whose customers will face ever-higher mobile phone and internet costs.

The taxes will also discourage responsible corporate investment in Papua New Guinea of the type urgently needed to discourage the cowboy money flowing into and out of the country.

Ling-Stuckey should tell the people of Papua New Guinea who suggested this huge tax grab - K190 million a year on BSP and K95 million a year on Digicel, with the prospect of much more to come.

Was it his highly-paid Australian adviser Paul Flanagan, who has usurped the role of Treasury and its Papua New Guinean experts? Was it the World Bank or IMF or ADB? Was it Treasury, or IRC? Papua New Guineans have a right to know who devised this tax. Does the Treasury Secretary, whom Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan have been undermining, support the Budget in total?

The Treasurer should explain why Papua New Guineans are being TOLD - not asked - to accept a massive new attack on their family budgets. They should also be told why it was introduced now rather than after appropriate public and corporate consultations associated with the long-awaited rewrite of the Tax Act.

But it is not just the new tax that is an attack on Papua New Guinea families. The entire Budget is lazy and irresponsible and a continuation of the economic and financial policies under which both this and the previous governments have brought ruin to Papua New Guinea.

It is yet another typical Marape high deficit Budget. Revenue is K16.19 billion and expenditure is K22.17 billion.

The Marape Government will have to borrow K6 billion next year to cover the gap. Yes, you heard right - another K6 billion will be borrowed in 2022!

The level of public debt will increase to K52.76 billion, or 51.9% of GDP. This is as bad as anything produced during the O’Neill Government’s 10 years in office, and the trend will continue for the next five years at least. Debt interest repayment is estimated at K2.34 billion, up 2.36% on 2021. All Ling-Stuckey’s sweet talk about lowering the debt burden is demonstrably nonsense.

The reason for yet another disastrous Marape deficit is uncontrolled expenditure increases - in 2022 13.1% to K22.2 billion.

The K16.2 billion in revenue is an overall increase of 18.4% on the 2021 Supplementary Budget.

Both revenue and expenditure estimates rely on some very wild assumptions - for example the higher revenue is predicated on the reopening of the Porgera and Simberi mines, and much higher dividends from State-Owned Enterprises. The estimated  22% growth in GST revenue far outweighs the estimated 5.4% growth in GDP. There is no explanation of how this miraculous feat is to be achieved. Nor is there any explanation how Ling-Stuckey and his advisers arrived at the GDP growth figure - other analyses put it at 4%.

The revenue estimates are more likely to be rubbish than not.

The  same with expenditure - Treasurer Ling-Stuckey has made a lot of noise about bringing public service wages under control, but he has AGAIN failed to do so. The Budget estimates Compensation of Employees at K6.05 billion, up 5% on 2021.

In addition, 2022 being an election year means expenditure restraint is likely to be thrown out the window. For example “Miscellaneous” makes up 12.1% of total expenditure by sector at K2.6 billion. As this is listed as “Operational” expenditure, this is clearly an election slush fund.

There is also very little publicly available information on the potential impacts of coronavirus, likely as in past years to be the biggest single influence on the Budget.

Ling-Stuckey puts the increase in expenditure at 13.1% - it is likely to be above that because no attempt has been made to eliminate the economic and financial foundations of wasteful and irresponsible expenditure.

All in all, this is a dishonest election-year Budget that increases the financial burden on Papua New Guineans.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
  A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.   These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.   These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.   “Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by
Read more

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

LIST OF PROMINENT FULLY VAXXED PNGEANS WHO DIED FROM COVID

Image
by Pora Kunjip List of people who have died after being vaccinated. Some died of COVID19 while others died from vaccines related complications. This proves to the govt and those pro vaccines that this particular COVID19 vaccines has had significant casualties. Please add to the list of those you know that are not on the list...... THOSE THAT HAVE DIED AFTER VACCINATION. 1: Late Gabriel Laka in his early 50's. Employed by PUMA Energy. 2: Trevor Caine - NDB. He was fully vaccinated , died 7th October of COVID19. 3: Late Peter Sa : Wabag. Fully vaccinated 4: Fiona Abal from Wabag. Fully vaccinated 5: Nancy Kasao from Oro, works with Air Niugini as flight attendant. she went for vaccination but was turned away twice due to having high BP issues. She went a third time and got vaxed. At the time of her passing she had severe migraines and after her flight she just collapsed and died 6: Late Bernard Lukara - First Secretary to Jelta Wong - Health Minister . He was fully vaccinated 7: Dori
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

Kostas and Marape ink Loloata deal

Image
At expense of 600,000 Nasfund members By: Andrew Arthur Nasund (National Superannuation Fund Limited) which has 600,000 public contributing members around Papua New Guinea are footing the bills for James Marape and his Pangu Pati members when they use Loloata Island Resort. Last year during the Vote of No Confidence, Pangu Pati and its coalition partners camped out in Loloata for over 3 weeks. The bills for accommodation and meals are approximately K5 million. Pangu Pati did not pay for their bills in a deal struck by Marape and proxy owner Kosta Constantinou. Loloata Island Resort was bought by Lamana Development Limited (in 2017) owned 99% by Kosta Constantinou. Lamana then sold 50% of Loloata to Nasfund for around K40m and 15% to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF). SINPF bought the 15% for K12m in May 2018. https://www.sinpf.org.sb/.../101-sinpf-board-acquires-15... Loloata described itself as a “uniquely designed luxury boutique resort that truly engages with its natu
Read more

Crowdfunding is the con man's oldest trick

Image
by DAVID LEPI You know how the word 'Kon Man' or more proper 'con man' came into be? It's base word is confidence man. A confidence man is a man who persuades people to give him their money or property by lying to them. Some call them con artists because it is an art and is used by a person (s) with a certain skill set. Well Papua New Guinean is not new to 'konman' for we have been swindled a million times. And the reason why we fall prey so easily is because we are a gullible stock of people. Anything seemingly glittering somehow draws our attention. Just as many Papua New Guineans are starting to realize they have been tricked by professional con artists in some get rich quick scams such as pyramid schemes - U Vistract, Money Rain, Papalain etc -  a dubious project is now peddled through in what they call crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is a way to raise money from a large number of people. Large groups of people pool together small individual investments to pr
Read more