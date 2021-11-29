KONMANTI & PNG THINK TANK NEW SNAKE OIL


PNG Think Tank Group is putting together the A Team to put together the Objections Document for the K21 BILLION acquisition of Oil Search Ltd by Santos. We do not know the details of Santos plans for national content and national empowerment. 

PNG Think Tank Group has appointed John Epidari to lead the team next 4 weeks to put together the objections notice to ICCC of PNG and copy to BPNG and IRC and all key Ministries to make sure PNG must get the best deal available under TAKE BACK PNG. 

No resources in PNG are free for foreigners to just turn up and walk all over us. The Telstra takeover of Digicel Pacific deal must also address national content and empowerment issues as well as Westpac Bank takeover deal in PNG. 

While NRI and INA and all the universities and national unions and student unions and interest groups are all silent for extended period without moving anything, PNG TTG is pushing simply for national interests through national content and empowerment. 

Anyone who has strong background in oil and gas please call or inbox me so we assemble the dynamic PNG professional team to put together the objections for the Santos takeover of Oil Search deal. Thank you and blessed weekend. Thanks!

Samson Konmanti


Samson Komati is no doubt a person endowed with innate organisational skills, rallying the masses for a cause. His prowess attracts a number of bored and equally concerned individuals to support. Aside from the issues of common interest, Samson is not without controversy. But today, we do not want to dwell on his past controversy.

Samson has been living at the Marakale Serviced Apartments along 5 Mile, Gordon's, for the whole of last year, all paid in advance out of PNG THINK TANK Group Account. He is continuing to stay there this year.

He sometimes claims that it is the PNG TTG office but he hardly sits in the apartment to work. The only time he is there is probably in the company of a female or if he is sleeping in the night. (Will cover that in Part 3).

There are many Papua New Guinean millionaires that I know don't live in a hotel for a year. Why not he rents a decent house at Henaos drive or Gordon's where he can use the other rooms as office but at a very low price? Who is funding this lavish lifestyle?

Can Samson Komati or members of the PNG TTG conform or deny this assertion that Samson Komati is living at Marakale Serviced Apartments?"

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

‘BIG FISH’ NOW IDENTIFIED IN COCAINE BUST

Image
  A new twist in the PNG cocaine trade investigations has identified 30 new names as “persons of interest” – big fish identified.   These include names of politicians including government ministers, senior public servants, senior police officers, senior military officers, and senior citizens and businessmen involved in planning and moving of cocaine from wherever they are into PNG, portion of it to be used here in PNG and the rest sent to Australia.   These 30 are additional to ones already arrested and charged for their part in the July 26 “black flight” Cessna 402 crash at Papa Lealea outside Port Moresby.   “Dominic Terupo and Morgan Mogu are errand boys, they drive, move cargo and clean up, they have no idea about the type and value of the concealed cargo (cocaine) they were dealing with. They work for cash, their names are not mentioned in any of the conversations we have been watching. They are generally referred as “village people”. They are wrongfully arrested and convicted by
Read more

HMS TED DIRO USED BY DRUGLORD JAMIE PANG TO SHIP DRUGS

Image
PNGDF INSIDER HMS Ted Diro left POM for Bula/Torassi, South Fly Western Province on Tuesday 3rd of November this week, that same Tuesday Jamie Pang the drug dealer put on a show on TV by offering a room key at Sanctuary Hotel to a roadside market couple. He was creating the perfect alibi. The NAVY Boat that went to Daru had Cocaine packed by the storeman and labelled as medicine for HMS Tarangau and was put on the boat. The cargo is not medicine but Cocaine. HMS Ted Diro is the new craft recently handed over to PNGDF by Australian Government. So a perfect diversion was cooked up. The captain was sidelined for some reasons and stayed behind, a new captain was appointed for this run. A perfect plan. All the permanent Ted Diro Crew were left behind and a few selected crew boarded the boat. All pre-planned. They said the boat was doing a run for National Fisheries Authority, yet again another decoy. Several people called the captain to find out the location and mission and the captain gave
Read more

LIST OF PROMINENT FULLY VAXXED PNGEANS WHO DIED FROM COVID

Image
by Pora Kunjip List of people who have died after being vaccinated. Some died of COVID19 while others died from vaccines related complications. This proves to the govt and those pro vaccines that this particular COVID19 vaccines has had significant casualties. Please add to the list of those you know that are not on the list...... THOSE THAT HAVE DIED AFTER VACCINATION. 1: Late Gabriel Laka in his early 50's. Employed by PUMA Energy. 2: Trevor Caine - NDB. He was fully vaccinated , died 7th October of COVID19. 3: Late Peter Sa : Wabag. Fully vaccinated 4: Fiona Abal from Wabag. Fully vaccinated 5: Nancy Kasao from Oro, works with Air Niugini as flight attendant. she went for vaccination but was turned away twice due to having high BP issues. She went a third time and got vaxed. At the time of her passing she had severe migraines and after her flight she just collapsed and died 6: Late Bernard Lukara - First Secretary to Jelta Wong - Health Minister . He was fully vaccinated 7: Dori
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

Kostas and Marape ink Loloata deal

Image
At expense of 600,000 Nasfund members By: Andrew Arthur Nasund (National Superannuation Fund Limited) which has 600,000 public contributing members around Papua New Guinea are footing the bills for James Marape and his Pangu Pati members when they use Loloata Island Resort. Last year during the Vote of No Confidence, Pangu Pati and its coalition partners camped out in Loloata for over 3 weeks. The bills for accommodation and meals are approximately K5 million. Pangu Pati did not pay for their bills in a deal struck by Marape and proxy owner Kosta Constantinou. Loloata Island Resort was bought by Lamana Development Limited (in 2017) owned 99% by Kosta Constantinou. Lamana then sold 50% of Loloata to Nasfund for around K40m and 15% to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF). SINPF bought the 15% for K12m in May 2018. https://www.sinpf.org.sb/.../101-sinpf-board-acquires-15... Loloata described itself as a “uniquely designed luxury boutique resort that truly engages with its natu
Read more

Will King Kapupu arrest O'Neill before 2022?

Image
by : Lukas Koli Bryan Kramer, the current Justice Minister, and former Police Minister have to his disposal a Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) which he had set up during his time as the Minister for Police. The WITCH-HUNT Team operates under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, however, they don’t have an official operations office at the Police Headquarters. This WITCH-HUNT Team is used by Justice Minister to target high-profile political opponents’ supporters and bring charges against them. Take the example of Ms. Blacklock's arrest. We are told that Kramer called the WITCH-HUNT team himself when he saw Blacklock at Edge Café. Waited near the shops just to see that she was arrested and even on the Police Charge sheet, it was written that the Justice Minister is the COMPLAINANT!  The WITCH-HUNT Team looks for vulnerable opponents and women are such easy prey. They have targeted Ms. Tiffany Twivey, Ms. Imelda Agon, and Ms. Carolyn Blackl
Read more