KONMANTI & PNG THINK TANK NEW SNAKE OIL

PNG Think Tank Group is putting together the A Team to put together the Objections Document for the K21 BILLION acquisition of Oil Search Ltd by Santos. We do not know the details of Santos plans for national content and national empowerment.

PNG Think Tank Group has appointed John Epidari to lead the team next 4 weeks to put together the objections notice to ICCC of PNG and copy to BPNG and IRC and all key Ministries to make sure PNG must get the best deal available under TAKE BACK PNG.

No resources in PNG are free for foreigners to just turn up and walk all over us. The Telstra takeover of Digicel Pacific deal must also address national content and empowerment issues as well as Westpac Bank takeover deal in PNG.

While NRI and INA and all the universities and national unions and student unions and interest groups are all silent for extended period without moving anything, PNG TTG is pushing simply for national interests through national content and empowerment.

Anyone who has strong background in oil and gas please call or inbox me so we assemble the dynamic PNG professional team to put together the objections for the Santos takeover of Oil Search deal. Thank you and blessed weekend. Thanks!

Samson Komati is no doubt a person endowed with innate organisational skills, rallying the masses for a cause. His prowess attracts a number of bored and equally concerned individuals to support. Aside from the issues of common interest, Samson is not without controversy. But today, we do not want to dwell on his past controversy.



Samson has been living at the Marakale Serviced Apartments along 5 Mile, Gordon's, for the whole of last year, all paid in advance out of PNG THINK TANK Group Account. He is continuing to stay there this year.



He sometimes claims that it is the PNG TTG office but he hardly sits in the apartment to work. The only time he is there is probably in the company of a female or if he is sleeping in the night. (Will cover that in Part 3).



There are many Papua New Guinean millionaires that I know don't live in a hotel for a year. Why not he rents a decent house at Henaos drive or Gordon's where he can use the other rooms as office but at a very low price? Who is funding this lavish lifestyle?



Can Samson Komati or members of the PNG TTG conform or deny this assertion that Samson Komati is living at Marakale Serviced Apartments?"