Kostas and Marape ink Loloata deal

At expense of 600,000 Nasfund members

By: Andrew Arthur
Nasund (National Superannuation Fund Limited) which has 600,000 public contributing members around Papua New Guinea are footing the bills for James Marape and his Pangu Pati members when they use Loloata Island Resort.
Last year during the Vote of No Confidence, Pangu Pati and its coalition partners camped out in Loloata for over 3 weeks. The bills for accommodation and meals are approximately K5 million. Pangu Pati did not pay for their bills in a deal struck by Marape and proxy owner Kosta Constantinou.
Loloata Island Resort was bought by Lamana Development Limited (in 2017) owned 99% by Kosta Constantinou. Lamana then sold 50% of Loloata to Nasfund for around K40m and 15% to Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF). SINPF bought the 15% for K12m in May 2018. https://www.sinpf.org.sb/.../101-sinpf-board-acquires-15...
Loloata described itself as a “uniquely designed luxury boutique resort that truly engages with its natural landscape. No expense has been spared at this exclusive tropical hideaway. Where guests are our absolute priority and we strive to deliver an inspired, memorable experience and seamless service whether you are staying for business or pleasure.”
This weekend, we see another round of Pangu members being wined and dined by Marape who conveniently is using Nasfund contributor’s money for his political mileage. The actions by Marape was greatly encouraged by Kosta Constantinou as his Lamana Development Company is another shareholder as well.
The deal cut between Kosta to win political favours with Marape comes at the expense of Nasfund and SI Super Fund who each month tip cash into Loloata Resort to cover its huge loses. Kostas meanwhile makes big profits out of the constructing the new resort paid for by the Superfunds and is not contributing cash to the failing resort venture. And just to make sure his too cosy deal stays together, Nasfund Investment Manager is BSP Capital of which Kostas is also the Chairman.
Kosta’s Constantinou is the Chairman of Bank South Pacific (BSP) and has expanded his Lamana Development Company throughout the Pacific during his tenure as BSP Chairman. (We will pay some closer attention to Kosta’s in the next few days such as below). https://www.thenational.com.pg/banks-clash-over-process/
What superannuation fund (Nasfund) with over K5 billion in funds under management owned by 600,000 members, thinks it is appropriate to be co-opted into co-investing with a private company (Lamana Development) wholly owned by the Chairman of BSP, the investment manager of Nasfund. Conflict of Interest is just a token gesture under BPNG regulation it seems. When members funds are lost (and they already are as Loloata is bleeding with losses) will Kostas take the responsibility or run to his mansion in Brisbane?
Marape and Pangu Pati are preying on unsuspecting Papua New Guineans and using their contributions for their political gain. If you have questions on how Marape and his convenience party in Pangu are able to afford the high lifestyle that Loloata has to offer, you questions have now been answered.
Why has Nasfund management been quiet on this? Nasfund management are under threat by Marape and his political cronies. Chief Ian Tarutia has a warrant of arrest against his name and it’s only waiting to be executed. There are no actual criminal charges, the warrant of arrest is based only on allegations, but these warrants are enough to silence Tarutia.
It is about time that contributors to Nasfund and SINPF look closely at their investment to safeguard it against political wolves. Surely Nasfund members can demand that Nasfund and Lamama Development published their audit and financial statements!

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

LIST OF PROMINENT FULLY VAXXED PNGEANS WHO DIED FROM COVID

Image
by Pora Kunjip List of people who have died after being vaccinated. Some died of COVID19 while others died from vaccines related complications. This proves to the govt and those pro vaccines that this particular COVID19 vaccines has had significant casualties. Please add to the list of those you know that are not on the list...... THOSE THAT HAVE DIED AFTER VACCINATION. 1: Late Gabriel Laka in his early 50's. Employed by PUMA Energy. 2: Trevor Caine - NDB. He was fully vaccinated , died 7th October of COVID19. 3: Late Peter Sa : Wabag. Fully vaccinated 4: Fiona Abal from Wabag. Fully vaccinated 5: Nancy Kasao from Oro, works with Air Niugini as flight attendant. she went for vaccination but was turned away twice due to having high BP issues. She went a third time and got vaxed. At the time of her passing she had severe migraines and after her flight she just collapsed and died 6: Late Bernard Lukara - First Secretary to Jelta Wong - Health Minister . He was fully vaccinated 7: Dori
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

CORRUPT NEC SACKS KCH CEO APPOINTS CROOK CRONY

Image
  MARAPE AND NEC SCREW UP KCH BY SACKING PNG'S GLOBALLY RECOGNISED EXECUTIVE -  "HE WAS NOT GOING TO BE AN ATM WHEN ELECTIONS ARE AROUND THE CORNER".. Isikeli ("Keli") Taureka was most recently the head of Chevron Corporation's Geothermal & Power Operations (GPO). Prior to his assignment with GPO, Mr. Taureka was the President of ChevronTexaco China Energy Company with responsibility for Chevron's oil and gas upstream activities in China. Earlier at Chevron, Mr. Taureka served in a variety of executive positions, including General Manager/Country Manager for Chevron New Guinea Limited, where he was responsible for oil operations in Papua New Guinea and Western Australia. Prime Minister James Marape has explained that the National Executive Council, has removed the Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) Managing Director, Isikeli Taureka, over his non-performance, in meeting national project deadlines. Mr. Marape in a statement, says the decision came into
Read more

Will King Kapupu arrest O'Neill before 2022?

Image
by : Lukas Koli Bryan Kramer, the current Justice Minister, and former Police Minister have to his disposal a Special Police Forensic Criminal Investigation Team (SPFCIT) which he had set up during his time as the Minister for Police. The WITCH-HUNT Team operates under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, however, they don’t have an official operations office at the Police Headquarters. This WITCH-HUNT Team is used by Justice Minister to target high-profile political opponents’ supporters and bring charges against them. Take the example of Ms. Blacklock's arrest. We are told that Kramer called the WITCH-HUNT team himself when he saw Blacklock at Edge Café. Waited near the shops just to see that she was arrested and even on the Police Charge sheet, it was written that the Justice Minister is the COMPLAINANT!  The WITCH-HUNT Team looks for vulnerable opponents and women are such easy prey. They have targeted Ms. Tiffany Twivey, Ms. Imelda Agon, and Ms. Carolyn Blackl
Read more

Crowdfunding is the con man's oldest trick

Image
by DAVID LEPI You know how the word 'Kon Man' or more proper 'con man' came into be? It's base word is confidence man. A confidence man is a man who persuades people to give him their money or property by lying to them. Some call them con artists because it is an art and is used by a person (s) with a certain skill set. Well Papua New Guinean is not new to 'konman' for we have been swindled a million times. And the reason why we fall prey so easily is because we are a gullible stock of people. Anything seemingly glittering somehow draws our attention. Just as many Papua New Guineans are starting to realize they have been tricked by professional con artists in some get rich quick scams such as pyramid schemes - U Vistract, Money Rain, Papalain etc -  a dubious project is now peddled through in what they call crowdfunding. Crowdfunding is a way to raise money from a large number of people. Large groups of people pool together small individual investments to pr
Read more