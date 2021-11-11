Newest Carbon Cowboy in town!

by : David A. Lawrence I've worked in the field of International Relations for 6 years and still counting as the youngest government official on the mission in many cases and here's some key observations I'd like to share: 1. If you go with zero agenda to a conference, you will ONLY RETURN WITH A SELFIE and no meaningful interventions, recommendations to the state to take action; and no way forward or a plan to adhere to the communique of such fora. 2. We are told not to upload photos of hotel rooms, food and alcohol on our social media because the trip is covered under taxpayers money. 3. If you miss morning briefings with the government contingent, you will be annoying everyone the whole day asking questions and remain useless with little or nothing to report back at the afternoon debriefing. This means you've wasted a day's allowance on the trip with no contribution to the team. 4. Your mission starts as soon as the announcement of the meeting while in the co