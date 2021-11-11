Newest Carbon Cowboy in town!
Papua New Guinea is a country made up gullible political leaders who have sold their people’s resources for pennies and celebrated those sales as if they brought manna from heaven! https://papuanewguineanews.online/more-to-fortescue.../...
This country never learns from its past histories and continues to make the same mistakes with different foreign actors dressed in shinny clothes and throws candies on children’s playing field.
Remember Paul Mulder and his Coal Project that Government gave him Tax-FREE status? What happens to him now?? Havn’t seen any official Government Press Releases on that Tax-Free status.
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1222929368172993&id=227315057734434 Have we also forgotten about the K2 Paper company in Australia that we have sold all our Gold refinery rights to for 60years term ?? https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1258882954577634&id=227315057734434
Next up, Andrew Twiggy Forrests, the Billionaire in Australia that has been in Papua New Guinea to charades our political leaders with a single objective. To plunder those enormous resources that Papua New Guinea has, its LAND and its FOREST!
Twiggy is the 2nd largest Landowner in Australia! He owns about 1.5m hectares of pastoral land and his best friend Gina Rinahart owns about 92m hectares. https://www.theguardian.com/.../australias-biggest...
They are both mining magnate in Australia and made their money from mining.
Twiggy makes all his money from selling ‘C’ graded copper to China. This is about to end as China now has new mines in Congo Africa and a few more opening. https://www.caixinglobal.com/.../in-depth-the-congo-mine... The demand for Twiggy Copper will come to an end, Twiggy needs to look for new business opportunities.
Enter the lucrative Carbon Credit Markets!
Papua New Guinea’s virgin land and forests provides new business opportunities for Twiggy Cowboy. Forrests signs a token agreement with PNG Government to provide “TECHNICAL ADVICE’ to Papua New Guinea to develop its clean energy. Technical advice on Hydro-Power and also on Geothermal Energy. Technical advice which Papua New Guinea has already had a decade ago but just didn’t have the funding to build them ourselves.
Twiggy isn’t putting any funding into all these projects! All Twiggy is doing is using his reputation and his technical team to tell Papua New Guinea how to do what we already know. His technical support comes with a price.
Price:
Carbon Credits! The COP26 Team from Papua New Guinea had a single objective when they attended Glasgow. To find investors for Carbon Credits. Just look at the lists of those who travelled and the roles their play in the conference. https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=1260196317779631&id=227315057734434
Twiggy will be making billions selling Carbon Credits as he will be claiming it right under our noses.
Papua New Guinea and our corrupt leaders have sold our birth right again for a bowl of soup. We get expensive Hydro and Geothermal which PNG Government will be paying for and we give up our Carbon Credits to Twiggy Cowboy!
Papua New Guinea still has not learnt from the experience of Oregon Minerals. We were sold a lie for Purari to Queensland water project that saw us sold Oregon to Oilsearch and PNG owning 100% in Oregon has now lost all equity. We still didn’t learn from the expensive Kumul Fiber Cable by Huawei that is under utilised by 10% traffic and massive loan repayments. https://www.facebook.com/PNGInFocus/posts/2980263925520745
When will our Political Leaders get their head out of the FORREST??? Because if we don’t, we will lose all our CARBON CREDIT rights to Twiggy Cowboy!
