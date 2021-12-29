Crook PM turns blind eye on shit NAC CEO.


NAC BOARD APPOINTMENT OF KIPONGE AS CEO OF NAC IS ILLEGAL FOR BREACHING THE REGULATORY STATUTORY AUTHORITY (RSA) ACT 2013

The recent appointment of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Acting Managing Director/CEO Rex Kiponge aka Timothy Kaipal as Managing Director /CEO on Friday 3rd of December 2021 by the NAC Board chaired by Rowland C Abaijah is illegal because it did not follow the legal processes and procedures under the Regulatory Statutory Authorities (Amended) 2013. Any appointment of CEO of a State-owned entity must follow the RSA Act and this was not done.

The purported appointment is highly questionable because the vacancy was not advertised and PSC was not involved to shortlist any candidates and finally Kiponge was not appointed by NEC. This is a serious departure from due process and legal procedures prescribed by law.. According to law, the procedures prescribed by the RSA Act are mandatory and therefore must be followed otherwise the Managing Director & CEO appointment is illegal and null and void.

In Kiponge's case the NAC Board through the Special Board Meeting chaired by Abaijah has bypassed the entire mandatory procedures under the RSA Act as follows;
• Vacancy and position were never advertised by the Board of NAC.
• Because there was no advertisement, no applications were submitted by persons interested and qualified for the position.
• The Public Service Commission (PSC) did not receive a list of 5 candidates to screen and consider including Mr. Kiponge’s application.
• The Civil Aviation Minister was not provided with a shortlist of 3 candidates from PSC for his consideration including Mr. Kiponge’s application.
• No submission was made by the Civil Aviation Minister to NEC for consideration and appointment which included Mr. Kiponge.
• The Head of State has not executed an instrument of appointment for Mr. Kiponge’s appointment.

In making this flawed decuson the NAC Board chaired by Abaijah illegally usurped NEC's powers and hijacked the entire appointment process. The NAC Board does not have the power to unilaterally appoint the MD & CEO of NAC. The power of appointing a CEO is solely vested with NEC and the
Head of State by virtue of the RSA Act. Kiponges appointment is tantamount to a hijacking of our system of governance and which act as safe guards to ensure there is proper checks and balances so that credible people are appointed to high offices.

Kaipal aka Kiponge’s appointment represents a clear and present danger and threat to our National Security in terms of the deliberate hijacking of legitimate processes that are in place. A large part of “Taking Back PNG” means taking PNG back from these kinds of illegal acts which undermine our systems of governance.
It is imperative that NEC must come clear to address this issue and act decisively to reverse this illegal act before irreparable damage is done to NAC in terms of administration, management and operations. This illegal appointment has created a legal vacuum in the office of Managing Director and CEO thus exposing NAC to untold liability from contracts or agreements or official documents currently being signed by Kiponge.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT

Image
by ALOIS KAPRANGI & ANDAIJA TAMBALE  THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT  CREATED AN ECONOMIC PARASITE & NOW ASPIRING FOR PRIME MINISTERSHIP. Part One:  Arthur and Kerenga, Making Key Decisions for Wrong Reasons. Arthur Somare, Kerenga Kua, Libe Parindali, Larry Andagali, and David Manau – what do they have in common? These names are of men who have impacted the political and commercial landscape of Papua New Guinea in the last 20 years or so, in particular, at the center of the birth of the PNG LNG project, the largest single capital expenditure project ever to be built in Papua New Guinea’s history.  PNG LNG project came at the heels of the failed Chevron led Gas to Queensland project. With the departure of Chevron, that project got shelved. At about the same time one James Marape decided to try his hand in politics, lost first attempt to Tom Tomiape, but won the second time, and rose quickly in the cradle of National Alliance Pa
Read more

Inept treasurer, incompetent Budget, why PNG will suffer.

Image
by MITCH RENAGI Budget week should be a triumph for any self-respecting Treasurer - it should cap all his efforts over the past 12 months and lay out a rosy future for the next 12. Unfortunately for Ian Ling-Stuckey and his team of highly-paid foreign advisers, this Budget week has been a disaster, lurching from one crisis to another. His disastrous performance has shredded the Marape Government’s economic reputation. He and his advisers should resign, and failing that Marape should sack them. Ling-Stuckey’s failures are inexcusable. First, he missed the Budget sitting day by 24 hours.  Then when he did get around to delivering the Budget a day late, he did not table the all important Volume 1, Economic and Development Policies. In effect, the Budget has not been tabled. Neither Vol 1 nor his Budget speech have been posted on the Treasury web site as of Monday morning, so the public does not have access to the information that will guide people’s lives and the nation for the next 12 mo
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

TAKE BACK PNG WITH WIFE KILLER AND CROOKS IN POWER?

Image
Another Murder Case About To Be Swept Under The Carpet Police Minister William Ongoglo, Minister for SOEs William Duma and PM Marape must fully investigate this and take urgent action or are they avoiding this murder.  Engan MD for Kumul Telikom, Jessy Wangoa, brutally tortured his wife for days and murdered her in the end.  She died in hospital last night.  Police who are his wantoks must arrest him and investigate the murder not sweep it under the carpet.
Read more

NEW TAX MASTERMIND TO BE APPOINTED BPNG DIRECTOR

Image
by Mitch Renagi Anti-corruption activist Andrew Arthur’s allegations against Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and his high-paid Australian sidekick Paul Flanagan, in relation to the commission of inquiry into the central bank, are correct, and highly alarming. The allegations, contained in an article posted in PNGBlogs, point to a breakdown of relations between the Treasurer,  his department and the Financial Sector. The breakdown is having damaging effects on the management of the economy and the Budget, and is having flow-on effects in other areas of the finance system. I can confirm that Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan are using the inquiry into the Bank of Papua New Guinea to get Flanagan and other Ling-Stuckey choices onto the board of the central bank, and to replace the Governor, Loi Bakani, with their own appointment. The Treasurer will make Flanagan a director and replace Bakani and others under the Central Bank Amendment Act 2021, which was passed in Parliament recently. T
Read more