"No Super Tax Until July 2022 a Lie"


By: Emmanuel BOBOLA 
 
The statement by the Prime Minister on the National front page about the delay of the dominant industry levy until July 2022 may not be true.
The dominant industry players levy is no longer a proposal but law when the 2022 Budget was passed by Parliament the following day.
The levy is contained in the Appropriation Bill 2022 and was never repealed making the statement by the Prime Minister, James Marape utterly false.
When the budget was passed, the levy automatically became operational by law (Appropriation Bill 2022) and is no longer a proposed law or proposal as claimed by the Prime Minister.
The Government now has the prerogative to enforce the levy by January next year because it is now law, said one Industry expert who wants to remain anonymous.
The Prime Minister cannot make public statements such as the one on the front page of the National without consulting Parliament or the NEC. It is unbecoming of the prime minister, to say one thing to the public and then acts the other way.
The market has already reacted to the levy when the budget was passed. BSP share prices have gone down and they are expected to react to protect the interests of their shareholders.
The levy is only targeting BSP and Digicel, making it unfair and anti-competition.
Former NICTA CEO, Charles Punaha in a leaked WhatsApp message to the Minister for Communications strongly disagreed with the levy imposed on Digicel saying the effect of this new levy will force the pricing of telecommunications up and ordinary Papua New Guineans will bear the cost.
Punaha went on further to say the levy will greatly impair Digicel's ability to maintain and operate its infrastructures.
Did the Prime Minister erred when he made the statement or did he intentional misled the Country?

