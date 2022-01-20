Marape prints BPNG Cheques to buy VOTEs

By: Andrew Arthur

Parliament sat on Tuesday this week at 2pm. We are told that this will be the last Parliament sitting for the Government and they will only sit this week. One would wonder why Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey are in a hurry to close the Parliament down?

Our contacts have advised that Marape Government wants to start early campaigning and would be all out buying votes now that they are in control of the Central Bank and can print money at will. This occurred late last year when the Central Bank Act was amended. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1295935287539067/?d=n

Yesterday, we produce evidence of a copy of the Cheque of K30 MILLION being written to the Southern Highlands Provincial Government. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1307102736422322/?d=n This morning a copy of another cheque of K30 MILLION for Hela Provincial Government was sent to PNG Limelight as evidence for Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey moving their evil plan on printing cheques.

We note from the date of the cheque produced that reads 1st December 2022. This is NOT a mistake, we repeat…..this is NOT a mistake. Marape Government purposely produces a cheque payable ONLY on 1st December 2022 should their Government be returned. This is BLACKMAIL and VOTE-BUYING for the people of Southern Highlands and the Hela.

We are told that other provinces have their cheques written as well with similar dates in the future and they would NOT be able to bank this cheque until after the election. The campaigns, early promises, and production of cheques worth millions and running into BILLIONS for the people of Papua New Guinea would be used to BUY VOTES!

Papua New Guineans must be wary of this systematic abuse by Marape Government in printing cheques and enticing them to vote their political parties back into Government. This amounts to bribery in the highest order and Police and Ombudsman Commission should start their investigations.

Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey knowingly and wilfully are BLACKMAILING their own people. Dangling carrots of printed cheques to ensure their return in the 2022 National Election. And there is NO GUARANTEE that Marape would honor any of his Government promises and actually pay out these bribes should they return.

Members of Parliament need to ask the question in Parliament today. Can Hon. Gary Juffa and Hon. Allan Bird ask the question on the floor of Parliament today. Why are the cheques having dates in the future??? Or are they also part of the corruption in the Marape Government?

Our donors are closely watching this BLATANT ABUSE by this Government in printing Cheques to BUY-VOTES.

We need ICAC to be funded ASAP!