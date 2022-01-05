PLES PIG IN THE PIGGY BANK, PM RAIDS CENTRAL BANK


by Andrew Arthur

Amendments to the Central Banking Act facilitate Marape and Ling-Stuckey drawing down K6 BILLION from the Bank of PNG to fund the 2022 Budget deficit.

Before the amendments, Section 55 of the Central Bank 2000 Act gave provision for the Central Bank to provide Temporary Advances (TAF) to Government for up to K100 million. Section 55(9) clearly states that this TAF should not be used to fund a Budget deficit of the National Government. The IAG recommended that the TAF limit and purpose be retained. https://pngcentralbankactiag.org/report/...

The advice of the IAG was just window dressing and was largely ignored and instead, Treasurer and his two advisers Misty Baloiloi & Paul Flanagan have made wholesale changes to Section 55.

The amendments to the Central Bank Act allow for Temporary Advances to fund the shortfall of Government revenue paving the way to print money to fund the K6 billion budget deficit. 

They have changed section 55 to increase the previous K100m to a massive 40% of national revenue which is K6 BILLION (2022 revenue is K18 billion x 40%) during times of National Emergency. 

Papua New Guinea is still under the Pandemic Act and operates under alleged rapist, Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Manning as the Controller receiving direct instructions from Marape. We are still in a State of Health Emergency. http://www.parliament.gov.pg/.../national-pandemic-act-2020

This is the public health emergency that translates into a National Emergency and therefore fulfills the requirements to borrow up to 40% of the revenue of the 2022 national budget or K6 billion.

Ian Ling-Stuckey is taking all his advice from the Australian National University academics led by Prof. Stephen Howes, Dr. Misty Baloiloi (a student of Howes), and Paul Flanagan (a colleague of Howes) were all paid for by the Australian Government. 

Take Back PNG or Take Over PNG.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Crook PM turns blind eye on shit NAC CEO.

Image
NAC BOARD APPOINTMENT OF KIPONGE AS CEO OF NAC IS ILLEGAL FOR BREACHING THE REGULATORY STATUTORY AUTHORITY (RSA) ACT 2013 The recent appointment of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Acting Managing Director/CEO Rex Kiponge aka Timothy Kaipal as Managing Director /CEO on Friday 3rd of December 2021 by the NAC Board chaired by Rowland C Abaijah is illegal because it did not follow the legal processes and procedures under the Regulatory Statutory Authorities (Amended) 2013. Any appointment of CEO of a State-owned entity must follow the RSA Act and this was not done. The purported appointment is highly questionable because the vacancy was not advertised and PSC was not involved to shortlist any candidates and finally Kiponge was not appointed by NEC. This is a serious departure from due process and legal procedures prescribed by law.. According to law, the procedures prescribed by the RSA Act are mandatory and therefore must be followed otherwise the Managing Director & CEO appointme
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT

Image
by ALOIS KAPRANGI & ANDAIJA TAMBALE  THE ANATOMY OF HOW ARTHUR & KERENGA MESSED UP THE PNGLNG PROJECT  CREATED AN ECONOMIC PARASITE & NOW ASPIRING FOR PRIME MINISTERSHIP. Part One:  Arthur and Kerenga, Making Key Decisions for Wrong Reasons. Arthur Somare, Kerenga Kua, Libe Parindali, Larry Andagali, and David Manau – what do they have in common? These names are of men who have impacted the political and commercial landscape of Papua New Guinea in the last 20 years or so, in particular, at the center of the birth of the PNG LNG project, the largest single capital expenditure project ever to be built in Papua New Guinea’s history.  PNG LNG project came at the heels of the failed Chevron led Gas to Queensland project. With the departure of Chevron, that project got shelved. At about the same time one James Marape decided to try his hand in politics, lost first attempt to Tom Tomiape, but won the second time, and rose quickly in the cradle of National Alliance Pa
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

NEW TAX MASTERMIND TO BE APPOINTED BPNG DIRECTOR

Image
by Mitch Renagi Anti-corruption activist Andrew Arthur’s allegations against Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and his high-paid Australian sidekick Paul Flanagan, in relation to the commission of inquiry into the central bank, are correct, and highly alarming. The allegations, contained in an article posted in PNGBlogs, point to a breakdown of relations between the Treasurer,  his department and the Financial Sector. The breakdown is having damaging effects on the management of the economy and the Budget, and is having flow-on effects in other areas of the finance system. I can confirm that Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan are using the inquiry into the Bank of Papua New Guinea to get Flanagan and other Ling-Stuckey choices onto the board of the central bank, and to replace the Governor, Loi Bakani, with their own appointment. The Treasurer will make Flanagan a director and replace Bakani and others under the Central Bank Amendment Act 2021, which was passed in Parliament recently. T
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

Rainbo Paita Stepping Down Not Hero Act

Image
by NICKSON PIAKAL Paita with a single badly written, self aggrandising press statement has once again underscored that PNG is truly a banana republic steeped in violence whose political leaders are under constant threat of assassination!  Please do not come at me with your lame hero worshiping! Just hear me out first. Seeing Rainbo Paita offering to step down after the viral video of him discharging an automatic firearm, I chanced a guess that Papua New Guineans on social media would no doubt heap praises on him for this “noble” gesture. Sure enough they lapped it up hook, line and sinker!  That is a sad day for PNG, where we have actually reached the point where we are praising MPs and bureaucrats for doing what is actually expected of them. That’s like saying to a carpenter, “oh how marvellous. What a carpenter. You have nailed that nail so well.” People who hold public office are duty bound in the first place to step aside when they are under investigation. The integrity of the offi
Read more