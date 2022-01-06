TOXIC NSPL MANAGEMENT BENDS LAW SUSPEND WORKERS


This is in response to  the media statement by NiuSky Pacific Ltd that appeared in the dialies on the 31st of December 2021. (ATTACHED BELOW)

Firstly how can NSPL tell the public that these are unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations when no one has independently verified this allegations yet? It would have been better if a completely neutral person such as an auditor or an investigator is engaged to carry out an audit first of all to confirm whether this allegations are true or not. 

Secondly, this press statement has not been formally authorized for release. The name and tittle of the person endorsing the press statement must be written on this notice. The fact that it doesn't have a clear endorsement throws more dark than light here. 

Thirdly, the normal practice would be that when allegations of such nature arises, be it on social or main stream media, public domain or anywhere else, the most ethical thing to do is for the management to step aside and allow investigations to be carried out right away, to prove or disprove these allegations. If NSPL management is serious about good governance, they should immediately step aside and let the investigations happen. Failure to establish an independent investigation will only shed more dark than light onto the message in this press statement. 

Further more, having very robust and very stringent processes is a good thing, but it is one thing. Every other organization too has that in place. However, it doesn't prove anything. The crutch of good governance, transparency and accountability is seen in the execution of complete adherence and compliance according to the rules of the book. Press statement cannot prove a point. Only audits and an investigation carried out by a completely independent body is necessary given the magnitude of the alleged transactions. 

In addition, another point is that why is the management of NSPL being adamant in trying to find out who spread the information online? They repeatedly kept saying that they will try their best to find out those who did that in this press statement? Why? Can they themselves simply ask the appropriate authorities to go over to NSPL and carry out audits instead of waiting and trying to find fault in those whistle blowers? Their actions now goes to show that they are trying to supress, intimidate and harass anyone who is trying to speak up. That's not good governance. That is toxic and shows the management has no clear effort in trying to clear NSPL from these allegations but to try to make people pay for raising such issues and concerns. 

Finally, NSPL is a state owned enterprise. It is owned by the state on behalf of the 8+ million people of Papua New Guinea. It is not owned by a private citizen nor is it a private organization. Therefore, the people are entitled to know how K20+million is spend for landscaping project alone. Considering the timing of the tender (during the height of the coronavirus pandemic) of this landscaping project, an independent investigation must happen and the management of NSPL that preaches good governance must sideline itself and allow investigations to happen so that facts can be established properly. If there is nothing wrong then they can proceed to apprehend the so-called whistle blowers. However if there are evidences of abuse of office, fraud and other activities that does not conform to good governance then people must be held accountable for their actions. 

Only an independent investigation is needed now, not such press statements.



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Crook PM turns blind eye on shit NAC CEO.

Image
NAC BOARD APPOINTMENT OF KIPONGE AS CEO OF NAC IS ILLEGAL FOR BREACHING THE REGULATORY STATUTORY AUTHORITY (RSA) ACT 2013 The recent appointment of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Acting Managing Director/CEO Rex Kiponge aka Timothy Kaipal as Managing Director /CEO on Friday 3rd of December 2021 by the NAC Board chaired by Rowland C Abaijah is illegal because it did not follow the legal processes and procedures under the Regulatory Statutory Authorities (Amended) 2013. Any appointment of CEO of a State-owned entity must follow the RSA Act and this was not done. The purported appointment is highly questionable because the vacancy was not advertised and PSC was not involved to shortlist any candidates and finally Kiponge was not appointed by NEC. This is a serious departure from due process and legal procedures prescribed by law.. According to law, the procedures prescribed by the RSA Act are mandatory and therefore must be followed otherwise the Managing Director & CEO appointme
Read more

SYSTEMATIC ABUSE & CORRUPTION AT NIUSKY

Image
ALLEGATION OF SYSTEMATIC CORRUPTION AND ABUSE OF OFFICE AT NIUSKY PACIFIC LIMITED (formerly PNG Air Services Limited) ******************************************* The purpose of this Write-up is to bring to everyone's attention a number of serious allegations (issues and concerns) in the manner in which major financial decisions were made by the Board and management of one of the State-owned Aviation Entity Niusky Pacific Limited (formally and officially still known as PNG Air Services Limited) to disburse millions of Kina through the endorsement of non-critical/ non-essential rehabilitation (gardening) projects during the pandemic year of 2020. The decisions that were made has significantly affected NSPL's financial position which has resulted in a loss declared in its 2020 financial year. The compounding effect of these decisions have now stressed the company to operate on its reserves thereby compromising the financial wellbeing and sustainability of the NSPL. As such this Wr
Read more

NEW TAX MASTERMIND TO BE APPOINTED BPNG DIRECTOR

Image
by Mitch Renagi Anti-corruption activist Andrew Arthur’s allegations against Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and his high-paid Australian sidekick Paul Flanagan, in relation to the commission of inquiry into the central bank, are correct, and highly alarming. The allegations, contained in an article posted in PNGBlogs, point to a breakdown of relations between the Treasurer,  his department and the Financial Sector. The breakdown is having damaging effects on the management of the economy and the Budget, and is having flow-on effects in other areas of the finance system. I can confirm that Ling-Stuckey and Flanagan are using the inquiry into the Bank of Papua New Guinea to get Flanagan and other Ling-Stuckey choices onto the board of the central bank, and to replace the Governor, Loi Bakani, with their own appointment. The Treasurer will make Flanagan a director and replace Bakani and others under the Central Bank Amendment Act 2021, which was passed in Parliament recently. T
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Rainbo Paita Stepping Down Not Hero Act

Image
by NICKSON PIAKAL Paita with a single badly written, self aggrandising press statement has once again underscored that PNG is truly a banana republic steeped in violence whose political leaders are under constant threat of assassination!  Please do not come at me with your lame hero worshiping! Just hear me out first. Seeing Rainbo Paita offering to step down after the viral video of him discharging an automatic firearm, I chanced a guess that Papua New Guineans on social media would no doubt heap praises on him for this “noble” gesture. Sure enough they lapped it up hook, line and sinker!  That is a sad day for PNG, where we have actually reached the point where we are praising MPs and bureaucrats for doing what is actually expected of them. That’s like saying to a carpenter, “oh how marvellous. What a carpenter. You have nailed that nail so well.” People who hold public office are duty bound in the first place to step aside when they are under investigation. The integrity of the offi
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

JAMES MARAPE THE LIAR HAS BANKRUPTED PNG

Image
IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THIS IS ANNOUNCED BY THE  INTERNATIONAL PRESS. by OKUK MORI ROGERSON Prime Minister James  Marape On His A Game As He Destroys PNG's Economy.  As  the longest serving "Finance Minister" in history  and a "Yes Man" to all Prime Ministers he served under  and now Prime Minister,  James Marape has destroyed PNG's economy beyond repair. PNG's Debt to GDP is hovering over 60%, without Australia PNG would be declared  bankrupt. Taxes are at their highest ever. In what was supposed to be  the richest decades in PNG's history driven by the  boom brought on by high commodity prices during Somare and Oneil regimes,  GoPNG  managed to get  into massive debt courtesy of bad politicians.  Marape being the key player as Finance Minister in both regimes and now as PM, he is responsible for the record debt. He is  still  orchestrating and increasing PNG's  debt through loans and more loans. The sad thing is the 2022 national
Read more