WHO ARE THE REAL ELITES AND THE CREAM OF PNG SOCIETY?

Jackson Kiakari

Many educated Papua New Guineans throw catch phrases like we are "Educated Elites" and "Cream of the crop"....

See the picture above. There are residence like that in prime locations. Rentals range anywhere from K5,000 a week to K20,000 a week!

How many of us "Elites" and "Cream" live in those kind of places as if it's normal and nothing!!!

All the educated elites of PNG I know live in suburbs and settlements. Pay tax, struggle everyday and get by merely!

We graduate, come back home, live with our parents, apply for minimum wage jobs with our "Elite" and "Cream" qualifications! That's the line of best fits for the elites of PNG!

We are not elites in our own country. We are not the cream of the crop in our own land. We just part of the system that makes it work for a handful!! Foreigners even!

Other people own PNG. Other people have access to all the opportunities. Our resources, OUR DESTINY!

And they will make sure it works for them!

We vote in elections. We elect leaders. Time blo campaign, no candidate campaigns in Toaguba Hill or Paga Hill. Rallies, campaigns and politics happens in the suburbs and settlements.

Foreigners Don't Vote. WE VOTE!

Yet if you call your politician after the election, your call won't be answered.

But if a Chinese who didn't vote him. Let alone campaign for him, calls him at 2am in the night, even while he is attending his mother's funeral, He Will Answer that Call!

So if Parliament is voted by the Elites and Cream in these Shanty Towns, WHO IS LIVING THESE PLACES? If voters, elites and creams live in suburbs, settlements and ghettos. Without water, good roads and frequent blackouts, WHO IS LIVING IN THESE NICE PLACES?

Standby generator. Standby water tanks. Aircon. Security. List goes on!

When you go to the Provinces and Districts, it gets worse!!!!! Our uneducated wantoks back in the villages will kill for something they don't fully understand. Will drink a coke once in 5 years and surrender their mandate to a VX or Necktie!

While elites are second class citizens in their own land. Forget about our uneducated wantoks back home.

It's like Foreigners rediscovered PNG again. But this time, not with primitive inhabitants to pay off with salt, canned meat and axe.

This time, there is a whole livestock of educated fools they can utilize to maintain the status quo while they enjoy the benefits!

We either struggling with home loans or rent. Either that or we squatter in illegal settlements in our own land. Even worse, painim K200 rent room lo Morata, Vadavada or 8 Mile.. na catch 3 ways bus go wok na baim Tax!

Your vote determines the Welfare, Interest and Destiny of our beloved PNG. If you're an Elite or Cream, the responsibility to make PNG work falls harder on your shoulders than the average Papua New Guinean!

If you're an elite. Or a cream. You'll pay more in tax in your lifetime than that K50 you eat during Elections. And your tax will disappear into a blackhole while we face blackouts, rising property markets and rentals... cost of living and the list goes on!

Yes we are educated on par with the rest of the world. Yes we can deliver in our fields of profession. But if we sell our votes, we will be "Maus Elites" and "Maus Creams".

Remember that. My Land. My Future. My Vote. NOT FOR SALE!

That's #TAKEBACKPNG... Let's Own PNG. Let's Make PNG work for PNG. LETS OWN AND VALUE OUR VOTES!

In a Democracy, the Ballot is King! Sell that or ignore that and Nothing will Change!

#NGE2022 #PNG4PNG #GoodMenStillLiveHere #PNGParadise #Home