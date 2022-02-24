Dumb Minister continues to screw PMs Legacy

MARTIN SAPE

Minister Raminai used the provisions of the 2014 Higher Education Act which was repealed in 2020. When repealed the Ministers powers were removed!; allowing all state universities to function independently.

Wesley Raminai made the same blunder in April 2021 when he unilaterally removed not only the Council of the University of Goroka, but also the Vice Chancellor. The UOG case is before the Supreme Court as an Appeal questioning them powers that the Minister doesn't have since their revocation in August 2020. The new amended provisions of Higher Education General Provisions (Act 2014) was Gazetted came into effect in January 2021.

The Prime Minister James Marape was once more misled to belief in acts that are contrary to law. The Minister's powers were removed from the repealed law, something that the state universities wanted since 2014. With the a rogue individual in position of power; being manipulated as has been the case of UOG in 2021; and most recently the case of the University of Environment and Natural Resources or UNRE, state research institutions and universities are being strangled and purged. There are in their weakest since 2014. Political interference and manipulations are the order of the day.

Look at line up acting Vice Chancellors and Council Membership? Friends, mates and fellow tribesmen and women are appointed; with in- between are persons without grounding in research, publication and experience. PMJM must not have appointed the incumbent Minister in the first place. In the space of three short years the research institutions and universities have had and continue to be disadvantaged and run down.

One very senior academic in one University described state universities as being in ' hospital bed' dying a pitiful lonely death'. I can bet my last kina that universities will take years to recover from the shocks of deliberate acts of genocide caused upon by Wesley Raminai and his cohorts. Oh by the way Prof Jan Czuba was removed deliberately in April 2021 was to make way for the reasons that we now know.

History will tell a completely different tale than is being uttered publicly by Wesley Raminai. May the public universities Rest In Eternal Peace.








