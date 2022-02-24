Dumb Minister continues to screw PMs Legacy


by MARTIN SAPE

 Minister Raminai used the provisions of the 2014 Higher Education Act which was repealed in 2020. When repealed the Ministers powers were removed!; allowing all state universities to function independently. 

Wesley Raminai made the same blunder in April 2021 when he unilaterally removed not only the Council of the University of Goroka, but also the Vice Chancellor. The UOG case is before the Supreme Court as an Appeal questioning them powers that the Minister doesn't have since their revocation in August 2020. The new amended provisions of Higher Education General Provisions (Act 2014) was Gazetted came into effect in January 2021.

 The Prime Minister James Marape was once more misled to belief in acts that are contrary to law. The Minister's powers were removed from the repealed law, something that the state universities wanted since 2014. With the a rogue individual in position of power; being manipulated as has been the case of UOG in 2021; and most recently the case of the University of Environment and Natural Resources or UNRE, state research institutions and universities are being strangled and purged. There are in their weakest since 2014. Political interference and manipulations are the order of the day. 

Look at line up acting Vice Chancellors and Council Membership? Friends, mates and fellow tribesmen and women are appointed; with in- between are persons without grounding in research, publication and experience. PMJM must not have appointed the incumbent Minister in the first place. In the space of three short years the research institutions and universities have had and continue to be disadvantaged and run down. 

One very senior academic in one University described state universities as being in ' hospital bed' dying a pitiful lonely death'. I can bet my last kina that universities will take years to recover from the shocks of deliberate acts of genocide caused upon by Wesley Raminai and his cohorts. Oh by the way Prof Jan Czuba was removed deliberately in April 2021 was to make way for the reasons that we now know. 

History will tell a completely different tale than is being uttered publicly by Wesley Raminai. May the public universities Rest In Eternal Peace.



Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

FRENCH TRIP A COVERUP, REAL REASON FOR PM IN CHINA

Image
The real reason Marape went to China is to get loan and ask China to back him for the election this year. Yes for China to back Marape not Pangu or his government partners because he does not trust many of the MPs after the blocking of the budget last year when government MPs crossed over to opposition which forced government and opposition into two camps in Vanimo and Loloata Island. Marape misled PNG and international agencies and governments about visiting China and France.  The so called visit to France was to created the impression Marape was on a world trip to visit  global powers on official state visit. France trip was never ever going to happen. Marape is a pathological liar. PNG must never trust this con man. He said on TV before his trip to China saying, " don't worry PNG we are not going to get more loans, I am invited by President of China to witness the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony." We know the Covid case reported in China too was cooked up, it was not
Read more

K61 million for the Tari-Hides Power goes missing

Image
By: Joan Mori Chinese Contract TBEA was awarded an untendered contract of K71 million for the Tari-Hides Power Project. However, PNG Power Board approval in 2020 was only for K10 million (US$3m). There is a massively inflated contract approval of K61 million and has now disappeared into the pockets of the politicians. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1300196087112987/?d=n Immediately following Marape’s failed trip to China, PNG Limelights received a full package of evidence that a total of over K49 million has been paid to TBEA without any project activity. This is an inflated contract from the initial K10 million approval in 2020 From an official company address, Jackie Young, resident of Mirigini Haus, confirms payment of K32, 735, 734.09 was paid into TBEA ANZ Bank account. On 9th February 2022, confirmation of another K16, 367, 867.04 paid from PNG Power BSP Bank into TBEA ANZ Account. A total of K49, 103, 601.13 has been paid to Chinese company TBEA. PNG Power projec
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

CONTROVERSIAL BILL COULD PUSH FINSCHHAFEN TO BE SOLD TO FOREIGN COMPANY, ATLAS LEDGER

Image
Finschhafen MP, Hon Renbo Paita is expected to push a bill through parliament next week to create a Special Economic Zone in Finschhafen for the BLOCKCHAIN AND BITCOIN TECH The bill did not follow democratic process of consultation with the locals, the landowners, concern government agencies like BoPNG, Lands, Immigration etc... Attached is the copy of the Bill and the Petition raised ... and a video showing Tim Draper, the billionaire investor making the announcement in Silicon Valley of an Agreement already signed between him and PNG government without any consultation with the people of Finschhafen People and entity of interest in this controversy... Jack Saba, Atlas Ledger, Tim Draper, PM O'Neil, Charles Able, Sam Basil, James Marape (An agreement was made with the National Leaders with the Atlas Ledger without any consultation with the people and concerned government agencies) Following the leakage and revelation of the details of a proposed l
Read more

Marape prints BPNG Cheques to buy VOTEs

Image
By: Andrew Arthur Parliament sat on Tuesday this week at 2pm. We are told that this will be the last Parliament sitting for the Government and they will only sit this week. One would wonder why Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey are in a hurry to close the Parliament down? Our contacts have advised that Marape Government wants to start early campaigning and would be all out buying votes now that they are in control of the Central Bank and can print money at will. This occurred late last year when the Central Bank Act was amended. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1295935287539067/?d=n Yesterday, we produce evidence of a copy of the Cheque of K30 MILLION being written to the Southern Highlands Provincial Government. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1307102736422322/?d=n This morning a copy of another cheque of K30 MILLION for Hela Provincial Government was sent to PNG Limelight as evidence for Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey moving their evil plan on printing cheques. W
Read more

Can a guided democracy or military coup save PNG?

Image
by  Baune Alois Ulkane WE  have already passed the exhausted limits for the last 45 years of Political Independence. Our Forefathers with lesser knowledge but, with fullest Wisdom had built this nation, set the foundation of this country with its underpinnings in the Constitution, its 8 Directive Principles, and had worked hard to meet what's been written in the books. By doing so, we have witnessed the privatization of our National Flag- Carrier the Air Niugini. Sir Okuk kicked out Mr. 10%  and got it, which we enjoyed it till now. They Built the Infrastructure like the Okuk Highway we enjoyed the commercial benefits of it.  With lesser revenue generating streams, they built the Parliament, The Universities, the Hospitals, The Major Roads, the Warf, The Governmental Institutions that Work to uphold the Nation and its Citizens.  With less knowledge, less revenue generating streams, they built all these infrastructures and institutions, and wrote the Constitution, laid down the Foun
Read more

MARAPE MOVES TO RIG 2022 BY REMOVING TOP OFFICERS

Image
  POLITICS WITHIN THE POLICE FORCE. ACP , Joesph Tondop who is among the most respected police officers , in the Highlands region , having served throughout the length and breadth of the region which is a hot spot for ethnic and tribal conflicts has been suspended from duties based on some allegation of insubordination to the police hierarchy. The suspension has been stayed by the courts through an application by his lawyers citing unreasonable grounds to warrant a suspension in accordance with the police force act. The suspension comes at a time when experienced officers are most needed to provide security to the public to ensure that we have a safe and free election this year. ACP Tondop is undoutedly the most respected police commander in the region for his outreach to the community to maintain law and order. Unfortunately , it would seem apparent that political interference is destroying the moral of the police force which is suppose to be neutral in providing peace and good order
Read more