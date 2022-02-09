FRENCH TRIP A COVERUP, REAL REASON FOR PM IN CHINA

The real reason Marape went to China is to get loan and ask China to back him for the election this year. Yes for China to back Marape not Pangu or his government partners because he does not trust many of the MPs after the blocking of the budget last year when government MPs crossed over to opposition which forced government and opposition into two camps in Vanimo and Loloata Island.Marape misled PNG and international agencies and governments about visiting China and France. The so called visit to France was to created the impression Marape was on a world trip to visit global powers on official state visit. France trip was never ever going to happen. Marape is a pathological liar. PNG must never trust this con man. He said on TV before his trip to China saying, " don't worry PNG we are not going to get more loans, I am invited by President of China to witness the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony."We know the Covid case reported in China too was cooked up, it was not true. Marape had to give that PERFECT EXCUSE to remain in China and not travel to France and to get the K800 million loan and get finance for himself and his team for 2022 elections. That money won't go through Pangu Party, because it's been negotiated by Marape so he can have total control of the money. Marape is not a Pangu man to start off with. The gentleman who gave the golden key to Marape is Pangu stalwart , late Daniel Kapi. Kapi was promised head of overseas mission to working chairman of state agencies and more. Kapi was asked by Marape to come to his office 12 times or more but Marape being a very unreliable politician never honoured his commitment to Kapi who died to stress and with underlying medical conditions passed on last year.Marape after returning from China did not even observe the strict Covid Protocol for an international traveler, he went in a motorcade to golf club to play golf.How long must PNG put up with destructive con man like Marape and O'Neill.