FRENCH TRIP A COVERUP, REAL REASON FOR PM IN CHINA


The real reason Marape went to China is to get loan and ask China to back him for the election this year. Yes for China to back Marape not Pangu or his government partners because he does not trust many of the MPs after the blocking of the budget last year when government MPs crossed over to opposition which forced government and opposition into two camps in Vanimo and Loloata Island.

Marape misled PNG and international agencies and governments about visiting China and France.  The so called visit to France was to created the impression Marape was on a world trip to visit  global powers on official state visit. France trip was never ever going to happen. Marape is a pathological liar. PNG must never trust this con man. He said on TV before his trip to China saying, " don't worry PNG we are not going to get more loans, I am invited by President of China to witness the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony."

We know the Covid case reported in China too was cooked up, it was not true. Marape had to give that PERFECT EXCUSE to remain in China and not travel to France and to get the K800 million loan and get finance for himself and his team for 2022 elections.  That money won't go through Pangu Party,  because it's been negotiated by Marape so he can have total control of the money. Marape is not a Pangu man to start off with. The gentleman who gave the golden key to Marape is Pangu stalwart , late Daniel Kapi.  Kapi was promised head of overseas mission to working chairman of state agencies and more. Kapi was asked by Marape to come to his office 12 times or more but Marape being a very unreliable politician never honoured his commitment to Kapi who died to stress and with underlying medical conditions passed on last year.

Marape after returning from China did not even observe the strict Covid Protocol for an international traveler, he went in a motorcade to golf club to play golf.

How long must PNG put up with destructive con man like Marape and O'Neill.

Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

MARAPE MOVES TO RIG 2022 BY REMOVING TOP OFFICERS

Image
  POLITICS WITHIN THE POLICE FORCE. ACP , Joesph Tondop who is among the most respected police officers , in the Highlands region , having served throughout the length and breadth of the region which is a hot spot for ethnic and tribal conflicts has been suspended from duties based on some allegation of insubordination to the police hierarchy. The suspension has been stayed by the courts through an application by his lawyers citing unreasonable grounds to warrant a suspension in accordance with the police force act. The suspension comes at a time when experienced officers are most needed to provide security to the public to ensure that we have a safe and free election this year. ACP Tondop is undoutedly the most respected police commander in the region for his outreach to the community to maintain law and order. Unfortunately , it would seem apparent that political interference is destroying the moral of the police force which is suppose to be neutral in providing peace and good order
Read more

Marape prints BPNG Cheques to buy VOTEs

Image
By: Andrew Arthur Parliament sat on Tuesday this week at 2pm. We are told that this will be the last Parliament sitting for the Government and they will only sit this week. One would wonder why Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey are in a hurry to close the Parliament down? Our contacts have advised that Marape Government wants to start early campaigning and would be all out buying votes now that they are in control of the Central Bank and can print money at will. This occurred late last year when the Central Bank Act was amended. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1295935287539067/?d=n Yesterday, we produce evidence of a copy of the Cheque of K30 MILLION being written to the Southern Highlands Provincial Government. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/1307102736422322/?d=n This morning a copy of another cheque of K30 MILLION for Hela Provincial Government was sent to PNG Limelight as evidence for Marape and Ian Ling-Stuckey moving their evil plan on printing cheques. W
Read more

Rot is on a whole new level after Sir Mekere's passing

Image
CORRUPT MINISTERS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE A MANACE TO STATE AND SOCIETY  By Joesph Ketan It was disheartening to read about the dismantling of a PNG bank by a corrupt Chair of the Board of Directors, following a newspaper story on the resignation of a Chair of a state entity ostensibly because he could not work with his government Minister, and a related story on the involvement of a Cabinet Minister with a bad reputation. Such stories represent the thin edge of the wedge of what Sir Mekere Morauta called systemic corruption in this country. The rot in government departments and state owned entities is crippling both state and society. Politicians are in bed with giant corporations. The apparent to-ing and fro-ing by politicians in yoyo fashion, coupled with the behind the scenes role played by the private sector in corrupting politicians, during the aborted vote of no confidence, showed us that something so terrible is controlling our political system. The
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

Can a guided democracy or military coup save PNG?

Image
by  Baune Alois Ulkane WE  have already passed the exhausted limits for the last 45 years of Political Independence. Our Forefathers with lesser knowledge but, with fullest Wisdom had built this nation, set the foundation of this country with its underpinnings in the Constitution, its 8 Directive Principles, and had worked hard to meet what's been written in the books. By doing so, we have witnessed the privatization of our National Flag- Carrier the Air Niugini. Sir Okuk kicked out Mr. 10%  and got it, which we enjoyed it till now. They Built the Infrastructure like the Okuk Highway we enjoyed the commercial benefits of it.  With lesser revenue generating streams, they built the Parliament, The Universities, the Hospitals, The Major Roads, the Warf, The Governmental Institutions that Work to uphold the Nation and its Citizens.  With less knowledge, less revenue generating streams, they built all these infrastructures and institutions, and wrote the Constitution, laid down the Foun
Read more

Crook PM turns blind eye on shit NAC CEO.

Image
NAC BOARD APPOINTMENT OF KIPONGE AS CEO OF NAC IS ILLEGAL FOR BREACHING THE REGULATORY STATUTORY AUTHORITY (RSA) ACT 2013 The recent appointment of National Airports Corporation (NAC) Acting Managing Director/CEO Rex Kiponge aka Timothy Kaipal as Managing Director /CEO on Friday 3rd of December 2021 by the NAC Board chaired by Rowland C Abaijah is illegal because it did not follow the legal processes and procedures under the Regulatory Statutory Authorities (Amended) 2013. Any appointment of CEO of a State-owned entity must follow the RSA Act and this was not done. The purported appointment is highly questionable because the vacancy was not advertised and PSC was not involved to shortlist any candidates and finally Kiponge was not appointed by NEC. This is a serious departure from due process and legal procedures prescribed by law.. According to law, the procedures prescribed by the RSA Act are mandatory and therefore must be followed otherwise the Managing Director & CEO appointme
Read more