COPS COVERING FOR TRIGGER HAPPY KILLER MP


Very serious allegations are being made in relation to the shooting of a person at Fusion Restaurant on Friday March 14.

These include allegations of a cover-up by police and politicians, and interfering with witnesses to the shooting.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, and public confidence in the administration of justice, PNG Blogs poses the following questions to the RPNGC:

Is the person implicated in the shooting Mr Lohia Boe Samuel, the Member for Moresby North-West?

Why is Mr Boe Samuel’s name being withheld from publication? On whose orders is it being withheld?

Did Mr Boe Samuel leave the scene of the shooting, and was he ordered back by police?

Was Mr Boe Samuel arrested in relation to the shooting?

At what time and where? Who arrested him?

Who ordered that he be released? Was it the Police Commissioner? On whose instructions?

Why was he ordered to be released?

Is there any record of his arrest?

Are police investigating allegations of bribery and intimidation of witnesses?

