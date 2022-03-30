MARAPE AND KRAMER PROMISED POLICE DRONES FOR HELA


James Hawiya

I lived in the village which is surrounded by warlords. Yesterday, just late in the afternoon alone Koroba road there was another killing at Buli primary school. Also two killed alone Tawanda section outside Tari town and currently it become no-go zone to travel alone this road section. All PMVs, private vehicles, even people and animals are having fear of their life's and unable to pass through this section. Out there at Tari town all public servants, business owners, private companies has flee away after the killing arise right at the town. One security personnel has died instantly and 2 ms12 from Wabag are at the critical condition at Tari general hospital.

This is what happens here at Hela the home of those rotten and ineffective leaders.. Hela will not changed until and unless if these current leaders died or replace!!

We, the innocent citizens are awaited to fulfill the promises has been made by Bryan Kramer and PM JM at Karita LLG after the mess killing of 17 people in his own electorates. BK and JM stressed strongly and address to the people saying that there wouldn't be any more fighting will take place here again at Hela. He said, he will bring DRONES to sophisticated all firearms and ammunition everywhere in Hela province but nothing has taken place.

Their sons and daughters and families were all lived out of the province doing big business and studying overseas and never having mercy for us local citizens.

PLEASE DO SOMETHING EFFECTIVE NOW NEVER WAIT FOR TOMORROW!!


Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

WIFE FORCES NIECE TO MARRY (HIV+) HUSBAND

Image
Former Petroleum Resources Gobe Chairman MR Philip Kende is a Rapist and a Child molester who needs to be arrested and jailed behind bars. Mr. Kende has been sexually abusing a 16 year old underage girl since last year until a few weeks ago, when the victim decided to speaks out. Hes been sexually abusing the victim countless times and threatening to kill her if she speaks up. The victim is the daughter of Philip Kende's wife smaller brother. Family member were devastated and disgusted when the victim finally came out with the revelations. Philip Kende is a known sex predator in Port Moresby, Mr Philip Kende is also an HIV active patient. He has been living on medication ever since his 2nd wife from Tatana died from the virus 2 years ago. Some concerned family members are worried about  the young girls health. They are still waiting for the Medical report. What is more sickening is that the  wife of Mr Kende Mrs Sharon Kende who is the victim's aunt has had a clear knowledge ab
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

STINKS FROM THE TOP, POLICE COVERING UP FOR MP

Image
WAS THE SHOOTING DEATH OF ROBERT JERRY AT FUSION 2 RESTAURANT AN ACCIDENT OR SOMETHING ELSE?  The story that the shooting death of Campaign Coordinator to Port Moresby North West MP Lohia Boe Samuel was accidental may have another twist to it.  The family of the deceased are keeping silent and have not spoken to the media but they will speak out once police investigations are complete. The story that the shooting was accidental may or may not be true because as pointed out by Social Media commentator Frank Mckanuey, a handgun like the one owned by the MP and used in the shooting does not go off easily unless the trigger is squeezed firmly.  A gun is not a toy where the trigger will easily go off without being firmly squeezed. The shooting therefore is hardly accidental. It may have been meant to be merely a threat to the deceased but the gun accidentally went off killing him.  Only police investigations once complete will give the true story. There are two prime suspects in
Read more

COPS COVERING FOR TRIGGER HAPPY KILLER MP

Image
Very serious allegations are being made in relation to the shooting of a person at Fusion Restaurant on Friday March 14. These include allegations of a cover-up by police and politicians, and interfering with witnesses to the shooting. In the interest of transparency and accountability, and public confidence in the administration of justice, PNG Blogs poses the following questions to the RPNGC: Is the person implicated in the shooting Mr Lohia Boe Samuel, the Member for Moresby North-West? Why is Mr Boe Samuel’s name being withheld from publication? On whose orders is it being withheld? Did Mr Boe Samuel leave the scene of the shooting, and was he ordered back by police? Was Mr Boe Samuel arrested in relation to the shooting? At what time and where? Who arrested him? Who ordered that he be released? Was it the Police Commissioner? On whose instructions? Why was he ordered to be released? Is there any record of his arrest? Are police investigating allegations of bribery and intimidat
Read more

PLES PIG IN THE PIGGY BANK, PM RAIDS CENTRAL BANK

Image
by  Andrew Arthur Amendments to the Central Banking Act facilitate Marape and Ling-Stuckey drawing down K6 BILLION from the Bank of PNG to fund the 2022 Budget deficit. Before the amendments, Section 55 of the Central Bank 2000 Act gave provision for the Central Bank to provide Temporary Advances (TAF) to Government for up to K100 million. Section 55(9) clearly states that this TAF should not be used to fund a Budget deficit of the National Government. The IAG recommended that the TAF limit and purpose be retained.  https://pngcentralbankactiag.org/report/... The advice of the IAG was just window dressing and was largely ignored and instead, Treasurer and his two advisers Misty Baloiloi & Paul Flanagan have made wholesale changes to Section 55. The amendments to the Central Bank Act allow for Temporary Advances to fund the shortfall of Government revenue paving the way to print money to fund the K6 billion budget deficit.  They have changed section 55 to increase the previous K100m
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

THE CASE FOR JOHN ROSSO

Image
WHAT MAKES JOHN ROSSO STANDS OUT FROM THE REST? AND WHY HE WOULD BE CHALLENGED IN 2022. by SYLVESTER GAWI First of all, Lae is home to a multi cultural, diversified and cross section of people from all throughout Papua New Guinea and from all walks of life. Despite being the industrial hub and garden city in PNG in its heydays, Lae was also dubbed as the pothole city riddled with craters and a waterway during rainy season. Lae's municipal service provider - the Lae City Council - was operating without proper accounting mechanisms and no asset registry. Bogus claims, nepotism, bribery, mismanagement and misuse of public assets and funds were prevalent. Lae City was mismanaged to a point that it didn't even have one rubbish bin or a city council rubbish truck picking up household garbages. The city council was getting paid money from the provincial government (about K6 million per annum) for road maintenance and city cleaning but nothing to show. Money was squandered on cronies a
Read more