MARAPE AND KRAMER PROMISED POLICE DRONES FOR HELA

James Hawiya

I lived in the village which is surrounded by warlords. Yesterday, just late in the afternoon alone Koroba road there was another killing at Buli primary school. Also two killed alone Tawanda section outside Tari town and currently it become no-go zone to travel alone this road section. All PMVs, private vehicles, even people and animals are having fear of their life's and unable to pass through this section. Out there at Tari town all public servants, business owners, private companies has flee away after the killing arise right at the town. One security personnel has died instantly and 2 ms12 from Wabag are at the critical condition at Tari general hospital.

This is what happens here at Hela the home of those rotten and ineffective leaders.. Hela will not changed until and unless if these current leaders died or replace!!

We, the innocent citizens are awaited to fulfill the promises has been made by Bryan Kramer and PM JM at Karita LLG after the mess killing of 17 people in his own electorates. BK and JM stressed strongly and address to the people saying that there wouldn't be any more fighting will take place here again at Hela. He said, he will bring DRONES to sophisticated all firearms and ammunition everywhere in Hela province but nothing has taken place.

Their sons and daughters and families were all lived out of the province doing big business and studying overseas and never having mercy for us local citizens.

PLEASE DO SOMETHING EFFECTIVE NOW NEVER WAIT FOR TOMORROW!!



