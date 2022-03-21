WIFE FORCES NIECE TO MARRY (HIV+) HUSBAND

Former Petroleum Resources Gobe Chairman MR Philip Kende is a Rapist and a Child molester who needs to be arrested and jailed behind bars. Mr. Kende has been sexually abusing a 16 year old underage girl since last year until a few weeks ago, when the victim decided to speaks out. Hes been sexually abusing the victim countless times and threatening to kill her if she speaks up.

The victim is the daughter of Philip Kende's wife smaller brother. Family member were devastated and disgusted when the victim finally came out with the revelations. Philip Kende is a known sex predator in Port Moresby, Mr Philip Kende is also an HIV active patient. He has been living on medication ever since his 2nd wife from Tatana died from the virus 2 years ago.



Some concerned family members are worried about the young girls health. They are still waiting for the Medical report.



What is more sickening is that the wife of Mr Kende Mrs Sharon Kende who is the victim's aunt has had a clear knowledge about the abuse from from the beginning but has enabled the husband to continue with his sick ways, she admitted openly two weeks when her family member were pressing her. She knew her Husband was sexually molesting her brothers daughter around cheap motels but kept quiet about it.



The family members have already filed a complaint at Boroko Police station but nothing has been done to have rapist arrested.The victim mum is so stressed up and worried about her daughter.

A family member to the victim strongly advice Police to intervene with this case it is a very serious offense against a minor.



Two weeks ago on a Sunday 06/03/2022 the family members met with Mr Kende at the vicinity of the incomplete Rundown Casino (CMSS) at Boroko and Philip Kende confessed to abusing his wife's niece. He wanted make this all go away with a (K100,000.00) Hundred Thousand Kina as compensation.

In a new twist, the wife Sharon Kende and Philip Kende gave K10,000 to the victim's dad (Sharon's brother) and told him we are family we are family, just allow us to put the bride price for the girl, she said during the meeting, "she can marry Philip and us mother and daughter can live with him as wives.

The victim's mother's family have filed a police report at Boroko Police station, nothing has come about the OB that reported, Did the sexual predator buy out all the cops at Boroko?