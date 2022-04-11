Former NDB Chairman steals K13 Million for elections 2022

Financially troubled state owned Bank, NDB, has announced the awarding of a K13m contract to build its Lae Branch. The contract was awarded to a Total Interiors Limited, a relatively unknown company owned by a Tommy Kara, a Western Highlander.

As the K13m contract to construct a small building has not been publicly tendered it is not known how the contractor was selected. NDB insiders have alleged that Total Interiors Ltd is a NDB customer that has recently defaulted in its loan repayments and has gone into arrears. It is also alleged that the company is engaged in property repairs and maintenance according to its company profile and lacks the financial capacity and construction experience to successfully carry out such a project. Renowned Morobe construction company. Lae Builders who submitted a bid for K8 million was overlooked for the contract.

Controversial NDB Chairman Michael Mell has allegedly been making frequent visits to Lae to meet the contractor prior to the announcement. Apparently, the owner of the Contractor, the NDB Chairman and the Minister for State Enterprises, Hon William Duma are all Western Highlanders.

NDB reported Net Losses of K23m in 2019 and K26m in 2020 according to its published financial statements. It also made a loss in 2021 which will be published shortly. The bank is obviously in financial strife and the rationale for the Board to commit the Bank to a large capital expenditure project is difficult to comprehend. It is also hard to understand how it will to continue operating as a Bank while make losses every year. Taxpayers might be required to rescue them again.

The contract announcement comes coincidentally with the resignation of politically appointed NDB Chairman Mell to contest the Mul Baiyer seat in the Western Highlands in the upcoming general elections. Following’s Mell’s departure Member for Hagen and State Enterprises Minister quickly appointed a Darrell Seeto as Chairman of NDB. Mr Seeto was reported by the Australian Financial Review as having conspired with Hon Duma to launder money to purchase a $1.5m Brisbane home from a Horizon Oil deal. Following the report, Duma successfully sued the AFR for defamation.

NDB has been plagued by management and accountability issues since the departure of the former Managing Director the late Moses Liu 3 years ago. NDB has since had 3 Acting MDs and does not have a permanent MD appointed yet. The bank is placed in a precarious position to drive Government’s Take Back PNG Agenda through the financial empowerment of SMEs and the Agriculture Sector when it is poorly managed and is being confronted with serious financial and leadership issues.

Prime Minister Hon James Marape must intervene immediately and resolve these serious issues that are paralysing the people’s bank. He must ensure that the contract to construct the Lae Branch was issued following due process and conducted in a transparent and accountable manner. The PM must also make necessary changes to the board and management teams to improve their capabilities, skills and integrity. The appointment of a competent and professional Chairman and Managing Director must be priority for the government.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

WIFE FORCES NIECE TO MARRY (HIV+) HUSBAND

Image
Former Petroleum Resources Gobe Chairman MR Philip Kende is a Rapist and a Child molester who needs to be arrested and jailed behind bars. Mr. Kende has been sexually abusing a 16 year old underage girl since last year until a few weeks ago, when the victim decided to speaks out. Hes been sexually abusing the victim countless times and threatening to kill her if she speaks up. The victim is the daughter of Philip Kende's wife smaller brother. Family member were devastated and disgusted when the victim finally came out with the revelations. Philip Kende is a known sex predator in Port Moresby, Mr Philip Kende is also an HIV active patient. He has been living on medication ever since his 2nd wife from Tatana died from the virus 2 years ago. Some concerned family members are worried about  the young girls health. They are still waiting for the Medical report. What is more sickening is that the  wife of Mr Kende Mrs Sharon Kende who is the victim's aunt has had a clear knowledge ab
Read more

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

STINKS FROM THE TOP, POLICE COVERING UP FOR MP

Image
WAS THE SHOOTING DEATH OF ROBERT JERRY AT FUSION 2 RESTAURANT AN ACCIDENT OR SOMETHING ELSE?  The story that the shooting death of Campaign Coordinator to Port Moresby North West MP Lohia Boe Samuel was accidental may have another twist to it.  The family of the deceased are keeping silent and have not spoken to the media but they will speak out once police investigations are complete. The story that the shooting was accidental may or may not be true because as pointed out by Social Media commentator Frank Mckanuey, a handgun like the one owned by the MP and used in the shooting does not go off easily unless the trigger is squeezed firmly.  A gun is not a toy where the trigger will easily go off without being firmly squeezed. The shooting therefore is hardly accidental. It may have been meant to be merely a threat to the deceased but the gun accidentally went off killing him.  Only police investigations once complete will give the true story. There are two prime suspects in
Read more

PLES PIG IN THE PIGGY BANK, PM RAIDS CENTRAL BANK

Image
by  Andrew Arthur Amendments to the Central Banking Act facilitate Marape and Ling-Stuckey drawing down K6 BILLION from the Bank of PNG to fund the 2022 Budget deficit. Before the amendments, Section 55 of the Central Bank 2000 Act gave provision for the Central Bank to provide Temporary Advances (TAF) to Government for up to K100 million. Section 55(9) clearly states that this TAF should not be used to fund a Budget deficit of the National Government. The IAG recommended that the TAF limit and purpose be retained.  https://pngcentralbankactiag.org/report/... The advice of the IAG was just window dressing and was largely ignored and instead, Treasurer and his two advisers Misty Baloiloi & Paul Flanagan have made wholesale changes to Section 55. The amendments to the Central Bank Act allow for Temporary Advances to fund the shortfall of Government revenue paving the way to print money to fund the K6 billion budget deficit.  They have changed section 55 to increase the previous K100m
Read more

COPS COVERING FOR TRIGGER HAPPY KILLER MP

Image
Very serious allegations are being made in relation to the shooting of a person at Fusion Restaurant on Friday March 14. These include allegations of a cover-up by police and politicians, and interfering with witnesses to the shooting. In the interest of transparency and accountability, and public confidence in the administration of justice, PNG Blogs poses the following questions to the RPNGC: Is the person implicated in the shooting Mr Lohia Boe Samuel, the Member for Moresby North-West? Why is Mr Boe Samuel’s name being withheld from publication? On whose orders is it being withheld? Did Mr Boe Samuel leave the scene of the shooting, and was he ordered back by police? Was Mr Boe Samuel arrested in relation to the shooting? At what time and where? Who arrested him? Who ordered that he be released? Was it the Police Commissioner? On whose instructions? Why was he ordered to be released? Is there any record of his arrest? Are police investigating allegations of bribery and intimidat
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2

Image
  It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use. Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.  Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal  Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier. Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation. 5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses
Read more