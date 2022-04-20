WHY DR. LINO WILL BE RE-ELECTED IN 2022 GENERAL ELECTIONS


by ELIZAH YANE

Who is Dr. Lino Tom? Which planet did he come from? What are his superpowers?

Well, Dr. Lino Tom is the MP for Wabag and Minister for Fisheries and Marine in the Marape/Basil Government. Dr. Lino is arguably the right man pursuing the right job at precisely the right time. 

Physically, he exudes a presence that is calming, suggestive, promising and hopeful, of wisdom based not on ideology but the facts on the ground. Dr. Lino is a Realist. He is an example of how great one can be, if you stay true to your promise.

Dr. Lino’s eyes and face project ease and warmth and sincerity; nothing about them is hard or inscrutable. Some say he is from a faraway planet. Sent to exterminate corruption and rescue his people for good. 

Dr. Lino Tom is unlike any MP in the history of PNG. He has been MP for only a term. But transformed Wabag forever! Dr. Lino Tom is already a household name all over PNG.

And what drives him? A keen interest in issues enslaving his people, and how to solve them in the quickest most effective manner, so his people pursue their dreams in life with little or less complication, is what motivates the young surgeon.

He is a man on a mission to empower his people for economic, social and political freedom. Dr. Lino is driven by an ambition to restore the spirit of service delivery, and empower the lives of his people in every corner of his constituency the best way he knows.

And he has done that in lightning speed, above and beyond the call of duty.

After decades of setbacks and doubts, and broken promises by previous MPs, Dr. Lino Tom losses sleep thinking about his people’s struggle for progress at a time when the world has catapulted into the space age. 

The man doesn’t eat when a mother in Maramuni is sick and can’t find medicine. The humble surgeon refuses to sleep knowing a struggling farmer in a remote village in Sirunki can’t transport his hard labored potato bags to Market because there’s no road network. 

Born to save lives, Dr. Tom feels sick when a young mother dies from post-delivery complications because the bridge linking her to the nearest health center was washed away.

Dr. Lino’s heartbeat rises and falls on the hopes and dreams of his people. And history will decide who the best MP who ever lived, but currently Dr. Lino Tom is on a mission to transform the capital of Enga in ways never imagined by any MP, past or present. 

From Sirunki to Akom, from Sangurap to Ambum, the pace and magnitude of service delivery in the Wabag Electorate has been unprecedented, unexpected and unimaginable. 

Machines and operators work deep into the night like ghosts, simultaneously to reach the unreached. Connect the unconnected, and equip the ill-equipped.  Dr. Lino’s uniform service delivery method and non-politicized approach to liberating his people makes him a cut above the rest.  

Dr. Lino’s leadership, like a surgeon’s scalpel, has sliced off the “neng naneng” mentality that has characterized Enga politics, and crippled it for far too long. The ‘’them and us” mentality. The “connected and the not so connected’’ destructive syndrome. 

The young surgeon has created an equal playing field for every abled citizen, by providing the tools every willing soul needs to work the Engan Dream a reality in their lifetime. 

ACCOMPLISHING THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

IF Dr. Lino had told us in his campaign speech in 2017 that if he won, he would build more than 300 Kilometers of access road network, build more than a dozen bridges connecting economic hubs, build half a dozen New Clinics, a dozen more Double Story Classrooms, Doctors Houses, Build the Modern Wabag Market, and also a chain of concurrent services.

If Dr. Lino had told us he would connect the lost people of Maramuni back to civilization, which was dubbed an impossible dream, and all these whilst also being a State Minister, we would have said the guy is crazy, out of his mind and he’s dreaming a lot. We would have said he’s trying to accomplish the impossible. 

We would have said no Wabag MP could ever achieve that, no MP could achieve that, let alone in only one term, or in one lifetime. 

But truth is, Dr. Tom achieved all this! Dr. Lino didn’t only dream. He actually won Wabag MP, became State Minister, and achieved all these feats and much more in only one term. Yes! Dr. Lino Tom achieved the impossible dream!

How does a first time Medical Doctor with no Political Experience whatsoever, becomes the most performing MP in the Nation’s Political history, becomes State Minister, not only leads in service delivery, but captures the hearts and the imagination of a nation? 

How does a MP achieve all this in a single term? Sounds like a political fairytale story. Some fairytales do come true.

THE YOUNG PRINCE & THE KNIGHT IN SHINNING ARMOUR

Enga, once the last frontier for early European explorers, now presents itself as a growing force that pushes the boundaries of Leadership, Service delivery, and Human Capital Development to its limit. 

And for Wabag to be the Rome and engine room for Enga, the district needs a sound, solid and airtight leadership platform that sets the tone for the entire province to function.

A province that is undergoing massive unprecedented change beginning with the Level 5, State of the Art Hospital, Tertiary Institutions, Colleges, Modern Market, and other works in progress.

And more importantly, for an Enga having a veteran Grand Chief, Sir Ipatas has its eternal governor of the province, Dr. Lino Tom intuitively captures his wishes, and compliments the Knight’s Vision

by offering that level of strategic leadership and broader Engan perspective of collective Hope, that Wabag and Enga requires to stamp its signature as an emerging power player in regional politics, as well as an economic springboard for every Engan’s quest for a better life.

Wabag, under Dr. Lino Tom is experiencing once in a lifetime progress on a massive scale, and the people of Wabag, whether they realize it or not, need to protect Dr. Lino’s leadership at all cost. Because Dr. Lino Tom is a rare, once in a generation type of leader who passionately believes in the greatness of Wabag, Enga, and the economic liberation of his people.

However, because we live in a democracy, any random Mathew, Mark, Luke or John has the inalienable right to run for office, and it is everyone’s constitutional right to do so. But it would be injustice to do knowing someone is doing so well, and had won the love and affection of the nation purely on heart and good leadership. 

Someone who at least guarantees a future the children can safely believe in. 

Even if Superman himself decides to run for Wabag Open Seat, and guarantees us he’ll build a eight lane highway to the moon surrounded by rainbows and roses, if Superman got elected, I reckon Dr. Lino already demonstrated to the people of Wabag, Enga and PNG his superpowers. 

Dr. Lino Tom already achieved the “impossible dream”. And people with this kind of stale political agendas are the biggest stumbling blocks to the prosperity of Wabag District. It is the destructive critics, the naysayers, the pessimists, the wishful thinkers and the penguins, who wish they could fly high like eagles.

But Penguins only fly in Hollywood. In the real world, penguins don’t. And eagles dominate the skies. 

WHY DR. LINO WILL BE RE-ELECTED IN 2022 G.E

Dr. Lino Tom will be re-elected beyond a reasonable doubt, because he represents the Next Generation of Leaders the nation is hungry for. Dr. Lino’s Leadership is mission critical to the future of this nation. 

PNG needs more Dr. Linos. We just cannot gamble with our destiny. Because the humble surgeon adds so much needed ingredients to the success recipe of this nation.

And in this defining moment in the history of Papua New Guinea, we at the crossroads of destiny, the leadership mechanism of PNG needs complete overhaul and change. We need to replace the aged and the diseased. 

And just like the Elijah needed Elisha and Joseph needed Joshua and Caleb, the Somares and Morautas needed the Dr. Linos and the Paita’s to carry on the shinning beacon of hope to the future children of this land. 

Dr. Lino Tom has been the rare Golden ticket for the people of Wabag and Enga to the Papua New Guinea’s Chocolate factory of Leadership. At the District level, we all know the wonders he has achieved for his people in only one term. He has hit the ground running same speed for five years now! And now look where Wabag is in terms of Infrastructure and Human Development Index, compared to where it was before Dr. Lino got sworn. 

And as State Minister for Fisheries and Marine, upon many projects like the PMIZ and others he achieved, Dr. Lino successfully signed the Trade Protocol Agreements for the export of live marine products to the giant Chinese market with the general administration of customs of the Republic of China (GACC). 

This essentially means, our people’s profits can no longer be diluted, but our people unlike in the past, now have direct access to a large market is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our people. 

Who wouldn’t want to elect a Dr. Lino back into parliament? 

All in all, most MPs in their lifetimes are yet to achieve the possible, but Dr. Lino in his 1st term, has achieved the impossible. 

And especially, in a time when the nation has unceremoniously lost its founding fathers; the Somares and Moruatas and Micas, and many others, who also believed in the magic and prosperity of PNG 

as a nation to be truly independent and to carve our own identity, the baton is now upon our young Lions like Dr. Lino Tom, the Rainbo Paitas, at the National Political Level, who gives us that bit of hope and strength, courage and determination. 

The firm belief that our fathers have gone before us, the onus is now upon us to continue the walk.

Dr. Lino Tom is a name we can trust to project further that red, black and golden flag for the future generations of Papua New Guineans to come.

Long live Dr. Lino Jeremiah Tom, Member for Wabag and Minister for Fisheries and Marine.

Write Up by Elizah Yane


Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

TVWAN SEX SCANDAL – BOSS & EMPLOYEE

Image
 Tukaha Mua (Fijian TVWAN boss) TV Boss & Hennah Joku (petite sex dynamite) TV Reporter PNGBlogs exposes former TVWAN TV Reporter and well known Womens Rights advocate Ms. Hennah Joku is a fraud, a liar and home-wrecker. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku was unceremoniously dumped and terminated by TVWAN for having a sexual relationship with her Fijian boss, Mr. Tukaha Mua over a period of 1 to 2 years. Given the nature of her work on TV and the media – Hennah Joku demands the spotlight on her.  Publicly on social media she claims to be a victim of an abusive relationship with a former partner. We can reveal now that Hennah Joku is a serial home-wrecker and a liar who shifts blame away from herself.  She has damaged so many loving relationships and has wrecked so many homes - it is actually difficult for us to establish the exact number of marriages she has destroyed over many years, as a direct result of her sexual escapades with the husbands or boyfriends of too many women. This
Read more

WIFE FORCES NIECE TO MARRY (HIV+) HUSBAND

Image
Former Petroleum Resources Gobe Chairman MR Philip Kende is a Rapist and a Child molester who needs to be arrested and jailed behind bars. Mr. Kende has been sexually abusing a 16 year old underage girl since last year until a few weeks ago, when the victim decided to speaks out. Hes been sexually abusing the victim countless times and threatening to kill her if she speaks up. The victim is the daughter of Philip Kende's wife smaller brother. Family member were devastated and disgusted when the victim finally came out with the revelations. Philip Kende is a known sex predator in Port Moresby, Mr Philip Kende is also an HIV active patient. He has been living on medication ever since his 2nd wife from Tatana died from the virus 2 years ago. Some concerned family members are worried about  the young girls health. They are still waiting for the Medical report. What is more sickening is that the  wife of Mr Kende Mrs Sharon Kende who is the victim's aunt has had a clear knowledge ab
Read more

PLES PIG IN THE PIGGY BANK, PM RAIDS CENTRAL BANK

Image
by  Andrew Arthur Amendments to the Central Banking Act facilitate Marape and Ling-Stuckey drawing down K6 BILLION from the Bank of PNG to fund the 2022 Budget deficit. Before the amendments, Section 55 of the Central Bank 2000 Act gave provision for the Central Bank to provide Temporary Advances (TAF) to Government for up to K100 million. Section 55(9) clearly states that this TAF should not be used to fund a Budget deficit of the National Government. The IAG recommended that the TAF limit and purpose be retained.  https://pngcentralbankactiag.org/report/... The advice of the IAG was just window dressing and was largely ignored and instead, Treasurer and his two advisers Misty Baloiloi & Paul Flanagan have made wholesale changes to Section 55. The amendments to the Central Bank Act allow for Temporary Advances to fund the shortfall of Government revenue paving the way to print money to fund the K6 billion budget deficit.  They have changed section 55 to increase the previous K100m
Read more

Former NDB Chairman steals K13 Million for elections 2022

Image
Financially troubled state owned Bank, NDB, has announced the awarding of a K13m contract to build its Lae Branch. The contract was awarded to a Total Interiors Limited, a relatively unknown company owned by a Tommy Kara, a Western Highlander. As the K13m contract to construct a small building has not been publicly tendered it is not known how the contractor was selected. NDB insiders have alleged that Total Interiors Ltd is a NDB customer that has recently defaulted in its loan repayments and has gone into arrears. It is also alleged that the company is engaged in property repairs and maintenance according to its company profile and lacks the financial capacity and construction experience to successfully carry out such a project. Renowned Morobe construction company. Lae Builders who submitted a bid for K8 million was overlooked for the contract. Controversial NDB Chairman Michael Mell has allegedly been making frequent visits to Lae to meet the contractor prior to the announcement. A
Read more

DR ERIC KWA PNG ATTORNEY GENERAL AND CORRUPT STATE LAWYER - PART 2

Image
  It alleged that Secretary- Dr. Eric Kwa authorized the payment of K26,400 for the charter of North Coast Aviation for his family travel to Tewai/Siassi District under the pretext of officers duty travel. This would be the first time for a Departmental Head charter an aircraft for his own use. Number of payments made in advance to Hotels for conference venue hire and other service providers listed above appears to be in appropriate.  Hire of vehicles for two (2) months appears illegal  Purchase of 2x15 seater buses from Island Mobile Hire Car appears to be in breach of GoPNG Standard Procurement process as the purchase should be done through a recognized supplier. Apart from what is highlighted above, the expenditure captured in both tables should be investigated properly. Source documentation for these expenditures can be obtained from DJAG Finance Management Branch via Mr. Simon Agavi- Manager Finance to conduct a full scale investigation. 5. Public Funds Used for Personal Expenses
Read more

PNC CANDIDATE & FORMER NHC CEO FILMED WIFE HAVING SEX WITH COUSIN IN NHC CEO'S OFFICE

Image
PNC Party has been rocked again this week after a video has surfaced online which involves the wife of the former National Housing Corporation CEO and now PNC candidate for Sinasina Yongomugl, JOHN DEGE , who is having sex on camera in the office of the National Housing Corporation CEO's with another man being filmed by the former NHC CEO himself. The sex scene took place inside the Office of the Managing Director and furnitures that are in the office are correctly identified. The voice of the man behind the camera is John Dege himself directing his wife MARIAH SUCKLING DEGE how to go about with the man who has been identified as her cousin. The PNC Party list of sexual infidelities and perverted mentality includes the Deputy Prime Minister and East New Britain Regional Member, Leo Dion , who  has a formal police complaint laid against him on allegations of incest, abuse of trust and persistent sex. The complaint was formally laid against him with the Sexual Offence Squa
Read more

STEPPING UP FOR 2022, NA SETS UP SINGAPORE CASH LINK

Image
by PETRUS DANIEL  NA's intention to win the election will come at any cost, even when it involves public funds and the Treasurer and Forest Ministers are involved.  Logohu Capital is owned by James Gore a very close business associate of Treasurer Ian Stuckey and Forest Minister. They are using a front company in Singapore (husband and wife owned) as a service management company to redirect all monies from Forest Levies to PNG. The Directors you see here are only used as covers. If its true that they've used Cayman Island Offshore account, then Walter Schnaubelt and ILS must have used an account offshore to setup the accounts for them and listed here are the accountants.(attached) below.  Ling-Stuckey and Schnaubelt had managed to do one thing that others in the past have failed to do for National Alliance. They have managed to bring their stolen Public Funds into Papua New Guinea. This was done when Ling-Stuckey had taken control of the Bank of PNG and Schnaubelt as Forestry M
Read more