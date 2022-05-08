8 REASONS WHY PNC AND O'NEILL WONT BE FORGIVEN


By Nickson Albert Hiwi

The citizens of Papua New Guinea want these things to be justified before you, Peter O'Neill talk about politics again. Otherwise, you and your cronies should be ashamed of yourselves for all the evils you have done to this Nation and its people as outlined below.

You obtained an unlawful UBS Loan bypassing all the Parliamentary Procedures and Legal Requirements which suddenly brought the economy of this nation down to its knees to bleed; and you fuc*ed up the APEC Funds in Billions without leaving any trace and records behind without any accounted and audited report on the expenditures;
 
You deployed the Police Force to Shoot down an armless PNG University Student while he was among the university group of students exercising his Democratic Rights in a Free, Peaceful and Democratic Demonstration Protest. Blood is on your hands!

You blew up the K8 Billion Reserve Fund saved over many years as the nation's Security Funds by the Late GCS Michael Somare in the Trust Fund. You blew it up just in two months after stealing the PMs seat from Late GCS Michael Somare. Then you circulated on the Public Print Media saying "IT'S MISSING". Too smart and cunning tactic.
 
Burnt down PNG Air Niugini the National Flag Carrier. No investigation.

You highjacked the Democracy of the sovereign Independent State of Papua New Guinea and seized the National Parliament by force and declared yourself as the legitimate Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea. Then you immediately shifted and amended the Laws overnight to justify your actions. Smart and cunning. You have set an unhealthy record in the history of our country which we all bear witness of.

No Genuine Reason for the Purchase of the Israeli made Genset worth K50Million in the name of PPL to Boost Power Supply. Abuse of Public Funds; Another mischievous act.
 
Unlawful Purchase of the Maserati Cars for No Good Purpose. Abuse of Public Funds.
THIS NATION WILL NOT EASILY FORGIVE YOU!

