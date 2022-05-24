PNC PARTY POLICIES ARE UNREALISTIC DREAMS

VINCENT MOSESMost of the policies listed by the PNC Party are mere dreams and unrealistic wishful thinking.

None of those policies were implemented or achieved by the PNC Party when they were in power for 8 years. The only thing they were known for is the illegal K3 billion UBS loan and setting this country on a path where our National debt spiralled out of control while our economy took a nosedive.



There is nothing listed among those policies that talks about fighting corruption. Corruption is the single biggest plague like disease that eats away the limited resources that PNG has as a country. Corruption in PNG is both SYSTEMIC and SYSTEMATIC as stated by the late Sir Mekere Morauta and is found in almost every government system and establishment.



In order to truly deliver services to people one must first deal with the huge elephant in the room which is Corruption. The Pangu government led by PM Marape may not be perfect and may not have done things to please everyone but one thing they have done right was pass very important laws to deal with Corruption.



The passing of the ICAC Bill as well as the Whistleblower legislation and other related laws was a long overdue action and it takes a strong government and strong leadership to pass such laws. Laws are neutral and do not respect the people who make or pass them and can easily turn around and bite the very people who created those laws.



That's why the previous government of Oneill only gave lip service to those laws and did nothing to pass them, or give life to ICAC as an institution. In fact they even disbanded the forerunner of ICAC which was the Task Force Sweep headed by Sam Koim because this institution went after them and their corrupt deeds.



Their slogan Wok Mas Go Yet is just an election gimmick because the truth is that nogat wok bai kamap taim Corruption em stap life. Em bai kilim dai na bagarapim olgeta wok so nogat wok bai kamap na go yet.



LEST WE FORGET PNG. NEVER VOTE FOR ANY PNC CANDIDATE BECAUSE IT'S LIKE HANDING OVER THE KEYS OF THE PNG PMV BUS TO A DRUNK AND RECKLESS DRIVER WHO WILL CRASH THE BUS AND KILL ALL OF US.

