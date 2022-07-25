HOW THE “MARAPE CURSE” IS KILLING PNG

PAUL AMATIO

The “Marape Curse” is well and truly in effect in this country as we speak. Remember that when you sup with the devil, you should use a very long spoon.

Well, this guy invited the devil not only to the table but into the very kitchen itself. Marape’s words were very clear. He did not ask God to curse the people who are corrupt. He prayed for curses upon the corrupt. To me, when you pray for a curse, you a praying for Satanic intervention. And that looks like what we got. And to my mind, I do not believe for one second that Marape is as clean as he makes out to be.

I’m not a bible basher but I think someone should clarify this tiny little point. God does not bestow curses upon mankind. That is left to mankind. However if you pray and ask for a curse, then the Devil will oblige and he will expect and exact payment for doing you that “favor”. So just look around you.

In Marape’s own province, there are 16 deaths – election related – and yet we hear Commissioner Manning praising it as “peaceful”? Really Commissioner? So how many would be not peaceful?

And then there is the huge, deafening silence from the first person returned as an MP. Not one peep. No sir. It never happened.

And if we cross over the mountains to Porgera, there were another 12 or so. And for the rest of Enga? Hard lo countim. Nobody knows about SHP. There was a huge fight in Mendi town but outside? Rumor has it that a State of Emergency is being planned for Enga. Where’s the money for that coming from, the savings made in the NATEL? Huh! From there we head into NCD where violence has been sporadic since polling and finally erupted into a killing spree today at VC. The numbers are not out yet but the fact in and of itself is frightening enough.

People of PNG. Hear if you have ears, see if you have eyes and assess if you have brains, and feel if you have a spirit. Since time immemorial we always knew that there was a spiritual realm. No need for the Bible to tell you that. But the Bible says that your words – air – is powerful. Remember God “breathed” air into us to create our life. So what came out of Marape was words – air – calling for curse upon the corrupt. It would appear now that he himself is not free of corruption because he is the head of this nation and we are all suffering from the effects of his words. Because the head is cursed, the rest of us are also cursed. Therefore there is only one option. And that is – THE HEAD MUST BE REMOVED! For the curse to be broken.

As new MPs are elected into Parliament, they must remember that no matter what, they will be operating under a curse. The 10th parliament, following the mouthing of the curse, had so many sitting MPs die, it is not a joke. The elections for the 11th parliament is seeing so much death, chaos and mayhem throughout the country, it is no joke either. Why is all this happening? It is happening because Satan has decided to collect his payment for providing the curse that our Prime Minister asked and prayed and cried for! Our suffering is a symptom of us being used to pay for Marape’s debt to Satan.