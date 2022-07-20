POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

By: Jason Phillip

Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems…

PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?

When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Manning also gets a mansion for his wife Stephanie and also an apartment for his girlfriend Marissa so as to keep both Missus happy.

Manning’s role is to form an Investigative Team to go after all political opposition and try as much as possible to bring charges without real evidence. Most of those cases have been thrown out and some are still dragging on as the Police Prosecutor is finding hard to get real evidence to fight those cases.

But the most important role Manning plays is to turn a blind-eye on all Hela election rigging plus other Pangu candidates’ election rigging around the country. https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/pfbid02VNn87CtKUwV7Sm5BNo6AH3h76CGi4m4VH6qkRoPpRUhs9C1h4SaHq832cGtLVfAal/?d=n Interfere with political opposition election like that of Peter O’Neill or his deputy in Milne Bay and also interfere in any other political party that aligns with the opposition such as the United Labour Party.

Manning’s incompetence in policing the election is on display for all to see. The decision to count electorates in remote areas away from town is thinning the police manpower and contributes to burning down of Naweab counting center and Markham counting centers. The Enga is also facing similar issues due to the incompetence of Commissioner Manning on providing the right security advice to Electoral Commission.

https://www.facebook.com/227315057734434/posts/pfbid03689CPEmHccVL4imcs2ohmvDNnud5JZHTzHkfwddhth1gg9KWz4T9m5n5xLDE1NeZl/?d=n

Manning has yet to provide full investigation report on many things including;

1. Peter Waing Murduer

2. Fred Konga Murder

3. Cocaine Bust in his backyard

4. Lohia Samuel Case

5. Late Sam Basil death

6. Tommy Baker gang case

7. And the list grows

But all those issues are pushed aside as the bigger prize of keeping his job and out of jail if the next Government formed is Pangu is too big a prize to lose aside from keeping his mistress and missus happy in their separate Mansion and Apartment.

If there is nothing to hide, why did PC Manning hire top expatriate lawyer Derek Wood, Partner at Ashurst Lawyers, to restrain local media from investigating and reporting on the purchase of his mansion in 2020?