Hela to Form a Formidable Team in PANGU Party


by DAVID KAWAGE

So much has been left to be desired for PANGU's hasty election victories in HELA. Tari Pori, Komo Hulia, Magarima and HELA Regional. The highly contested question is; Is the United Resource Party Member elected Hon. William Bando triumph a genuine win for the Party? There are a lot of unanswered questions floating around. Why are 12 boxes disputed not counted? Why is the newly elected Member without even consulting his URP Party Leader William Duma suddenly moved into the PANGU camp?

Zooming down and widening the space surrounding these election victories in HELA, it is noticeable that the aim of Prime Minister James Marape is to form an immovable HELA team. Who is William Bando? MP Bando is the maiden Provincial Administrator for Hela and was instrumental in building HELA to where it is today. He is a household name and a big Kwila in Hela, if he loses, he has the potential to divide Hela and cause instability in Hela politics.

The win for Koroba Kopiago is undeniably for the official Pangu candidate Mr. Boppy Yupiyupi. He is a young intelligent lawyer and a vibrant leader. If the 12 disputed boxes are counted, Bobby is indisputable to come home as the victor. He humbly accepted the fake defeat because the decision descended from the highest echelon. Pangu used URP as a decoy in Hela. Why? If PANGU wins entire seats in Hela, it will be a clear rigging of elections in Hela. Immediately after the declaration of William Bando, he speedily fused with his Hela brothers in the Pangu camp.

Now let us shift from Hela to the Nation’s Capital. Hela is really desperate to beef up the Hela mobs in Pangu because loyalty and trust are rare commodities, especially in politics. Port Moresby North East is now led by a Tari (Hela). Mind you, in a metropolitan city like Port Moresby, no one wants to elect someone from an origin where attitude is a nightmare and horrendous, even an ethnic group that is not a dominant force in North East election histories. Andapanga (Tari) candidate currently leading in North East has left a lot to be desired.

Counting for North East has been suspended last night (28/07/22), an urgent petition by incumbent MP John Kaupa to count the 9 disputed boxes is now before the Electoral Commission to make a decision. John Kaupa the official Pangu candidate who became an MP and broke the Commonwealth Nations’ record of joining most political parties within a single term of Parliament was already tagged as a person who has chronic trust and loyalty issues. Pangu knows very well that he is a mere bad choice, again he is just another decoy. However, seeing the line-up of candidates from the top 10, most of those candidates are of Simbu origin of which John Kaupa is one of them. The prospect does not seem promising for the lone Tari. Therefore, it is pre-empted that the Returning Officer will surely receive a directive from the highest to count those boxes only to increase Pangu’s chances of winning a seat in North East.

Even for the NCD Governor seat, we should surely expect frequent interruptions and disruptions to the counting processes because PANGU has a particular interest. One of the most performing governors Hon. Powes Parkop, even a Prime Minister material is on the top vendetta list. Pangu’s ultimate aim is to take over NCD and the City Authority. What is so special about the National Capital District Commission (NCDC)? NCDC is a goldmine, corporate taxes are tunneled into NCDC coffers monthly in millions of Kina. The Governor is the last authority on NCDC financial affairs. Pangu targets to take over NCDC via its decoy tactics in order to flex its muscles to lobby for the PM seat in the ensuing days and weeks.

The beautiful people of PNG living and working in NCD never anticipated to surrender their ultimate and supreme power on the land in the wrong hands. We have already witnessed enough, that without political powers, lawlessness, land grabbing, chaos, threat, and intimidation is very tense and uncontrollable in the nation's capital. Armed them with political powers and we are all doomed. The city and the nation are praying for divine intervention and we hope for a change in the government and the city.

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

O'NEILL TO IMPLEMENT WORLD BANK STYLE LAND GRAB NEXT YEAR

Image
by MICHAEL JOSEPH PASSINGAN   Peter O’Neill will start implementing a massive World-Bank style land grab this year using the Small-Medium Enterprise Policy and Master Plan as a tool to fool customary landholders. The big winners are expected to be his own companies and cronies like the Costantinou family, Nii Cragnolini and the L&A Group, corrupt lawyer Jimmy Maladina and all the other konmen he shares his loot with. Customary landowners will be left with no land and a few crumbs from the business feast. Item 3.7 of the Master Plan states that beginning in 2016 the Government will start providing financial support to the Lands Department “to acquire customary Land.” Sources within the Lands Department say that land identified by the O’Neill Regime as essential for business purposes will be taken over whether customary landowners agree or not. They will have no say in the price paid, and there are no avenues for them to appeal or oppose compulsory acquisit
Read more

PM MARAPE IS INVOLVED IN SMUGGLING CASH & UNIFORMS - GOVT OFFICIAL

Image
  by A GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN TARI The issue on PM denying on the 1.5m kina is a lie. James Marape is the biggest conman and liar in Papua New Guinea, He or Pangu chartered a Fokker 100 flight and and airlifted supporters to Tari. The first was the incident where uniforms were found in procession of travelling passengers. It was in the news. The 1.5m kina incident is the second charter in which his son was on board the plane. He was caught inside the airport tarmac and not outside as he stated. He is lying through his teeth. The other issue is why did Exxon Mobil allowing this charters to land in Komo airport as it is a private airport. They only allow for emergency or the aircraft is providing some service orientated deliveries for national government or NGO. ExxonMobil is been biased to Pangu to form the government so they allowed their airport ferry Pangu supporters to Tari and vote for Marape.
Read more

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more

The tale of two knights

Image
by TAENG KA The is the tale of PNG’s two newest Knights, or Sir’s as the Brits would have you say. It makes for a frighteningly intriguing tale of two MPs that hail from the same Province, Enga. One is the current governor for Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas, and the other is the current MP for Kompiam Ambum, in Enga Province. Both are long serving Members of Parliament. Both were knighted, same time, in 2022. Fascinating! This is probably where their similarity ends. So how did both become Knights? One is a true son of Enga, widely recognised in the country as the best Governor the country has ever seen. A truly remarkable and visionary leader who had the foresight to develop Enga’s intellectual capacity. He figured education held the key to the success of its people. His ideas are now being copied by other provinces, albeit a little too late. This is truly a tale of two contrasting people; one a leader that arguable deserves the knighthood more than any other person in PNG’s history, if servi
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

6 Constitutional Sins of Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai

Image
by A Concerned Papua New Guinean Apart from 2022 being the worst election marred by unprecedented violence and i’ll-preparation, the Constitutional Office of the Electoral Commission committed some unforgivable constitutional blunders that throws the entire constitutional process into question. Election is the most important constitutional process that comes once every five years and the organisation mandated to deliver this process got it wrong right from the beginning. Here are the most notable constitutional sins of the EC: 1. Appointment of ROs and AROs were left to the very last minute. There are actions like validating and updating common rolls that the RO is supposed to do before the elections. Since most of the electoral officials are appointed at the eve of elections, they are normally appointed six months before that to prepare them on how to competently manage the elections well. He left it too late and we’ve seen electoral officials undergoing training on the eve of vot
Read more

PANGU HIJACKING TARI OPEN AND REGIONAL SEAT UNDERWAY

Image
A week ago large quantity of military uniforms were confiscated at Komo Airport by security personals.  On Saturday a police officer and Marapes son flew in from POM and landed at Komo Airport again with K1.6million in cash with some Defence force uniform and drove up to Hela but were caught by security forces along their way to Tari. The Police officer was belted up by other security personals and he's fighting for his life in ICU at Tari Hospital! Marapes son was in the police cell for two days and was released yesterday night at around 10pm. Other candidates in Tari also recovered extra ballot paper's and burn them in front of the police station yesterday.  Provincial treasurer for Hela Province was appointed as a polling official  and also the education advisor being appointed polling official. Illegal meeting with all polling official from  Hela being conducted yesterday night at around 9pm in one of the guest house in Tari by Governor for Hela Philip Undialu and one of th
Read more