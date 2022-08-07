Porn, Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

 
by MICHAEL PASSINGAN

Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill. 


Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is rewarded with a cash-infested Works Ministry. Pruaitch kept his dignity even after he was stabbed in the back by James Marape.


Looking back not so far, Members were realising their mistakes in their earlier support for him. He did not have the number in the Laguna Camp to win the Prime Ministership, he had double-crossed Belden Namah, Patrick Pruiatch, and William Duma and walked away from the agreed deals that he had signed, often after praying over these deals with the Leaders he double-crossed. He lied to each one of the Laguna Camp Leaders and they worked him out to be a liar and a fake man, so he left in the middle of the night. He went to Peter O’Neill on his hands and knees and begged for O’Neill’s support to have the number to form a Government. Then when he had the number it was only a week before he double-crossed O’Neill.

Meanwhile, William Duma, on the other hand, is a political survivor so he is not worried about Marape becoming Prime Minister, there was a photo taken at the Government House during the swearing-in ceremony of Marap where Duma is seen giving the Judas kiss to Marape. Duma had a lot to lose after his fallout with O'Neill so he had to make the move to be in government, even at this stage swallowing a bitter pill and seeing his mate become Prime Minister that is okay, his URP has the standing within the coalition at that time as a major partner in government and they were rewarded with 3 key ministries.

Going into this election the choice of candidates for Pangu has been limitless, to win the coveted endorsement of the Party is seen as winning the lotto, I am sure all the candidates who stood for the party were vetted by James Marape himself, he as stated recently "I know how to make government and form numbers" so with that in mind and with the long time involved in vetting candidates who stood for the party, it is now coming to light there are many questionable characters that have been endorsed and some even winning in this year's Nationals elections.

Some examples are:

  • JIMMY MALADINA. (WINNER ESALA OPEN )The fraudster involved with NPF and the man with PNC's Peter O'Neill ransacked the National Provident Fund (MASFUND)
  • LOHIA SAMUEL, The sitting MP for Port Moresby North West, until recently this electorate was represented by Sir Mekere Morauta, the man who single-handedly saved PNG from the brink of financial disaster.
  • ANO (Incest) PALA, (WINNER, RIGO) who took over his son's wife, chasing out the son and taking over his wife marrying her and becoming the father to his grand-kid and now fostering a healthy relationship with his son's wife.  
  • JIM SIMINTAB Pangu endorsed candidate for Wewak Open seat, and former MP, A man with very high sex drives and has a porn video made of himself and a girl who is old enough to be his granddaughter
  • JENNIFER RUDD, Pangu's endorsed candidate for Milne Bay Regional seat a porn actress.

Something else that is very troubling is that never before in the history of our Nation have we had a Prime Minister who has misused and exploited the devotion of our people to Christianity for politics as we have seen with this man. This Prime Minister constantly uses the name of our Lord to justify his positions and is expecting our people to blindly follow him. He uses his position in the Church of the Seventh Day Adventists, a very good and wholesome Church with a proud history in our Nation and around the world, to claim he has some kind of divine calling. But what the people do not know is that he has been sanctioned by the SDA Church in the past because of his personal conduct, and now with his new indiscretion he is at risk of ex-communication. We are all Christians, we observe our faith and respect our Lord, but we as Leaders should never use the name of our Lord or our Christian faith for political gain.

PNG's Debt to GDP is hovering over 60%, without Australia PNG would be declared bankrupt. Taxes are at their highest ever. In what was supposed to be the richest decades in PNG's history driven by the boom brought on by high commodity prices during Somare and O'Neill's regimes, GoPNG managed to get into massive debt courtesy of bad politicians. Marape being the key player as Finance Minister in both regimes and now as PM, he is responsible for the record debt. He is still orchestrating and increasing PNG's debt through loans and more loans. The sad thing is the 2022 national elections have failed and as always were rigged to protect the Pangu and its business model for PNG's incorrigible politicians and Australia and other development partners will be asked to finance the cesspool in Waigani. 

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

O'NEILL TO IMPLEMENT WORLD BANK STYLE LAND GRAB NEXT YEAR

Image
by MICHAEL JOSEPH PASSINGAN   Peter O’Neill will start implementing a massive World-Bank style land grab this year using the Small-Medium Enterprise Policy and Master Plan as a tool to fool customary landholders. The big winners are expected to be his own companies and cronies like the Costantinou family, Nii Cragnolini and the L&A Group, corrupt lawyer Jimmy Maladina and all the other konmen he shares his loot with. Customary landowners will be left with no land and a few crumbs from the business feast. Item 3.7 of the Master Plan states that beginning in 2016 the Government will start providing financial support to the Lands Department “to acquire customary Land.” Sources within the Lands Department say that land identified by the O’Neill Regime as essential for business purposes will be taken over whether customary landowners agree or not. They will have no say in the price paid, and there are no avenues for them to appeal or oppose compulsory acquisit
Read more

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more

PM MARAPE IS INVOLVED IN SMUGGLING CASH & UNIFORMS - GOVT OFFICIAL

Image
  by A GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL IN TARI The issue on PM denying on the 1.5m kina is a lie. James Marape is the biggest conman and liar in Papua New Guinea, He or Pangu chartered a Fokker 100 flight and and airlifted supporters to Tari. The first was the incident where uniforms were found in procession of travelling passengers. It was in the news. The 1.5m kina incident is the second charter in which his son was on board the plane. He was caught inside the airport tarmac and not outside as he stated. He is lying through his teeth. The other issue is why did Exxon Mobil allowing this charters to land in Komo airport as it is a private airport. They only allow for emergency or the aircraft is providing some service orientated deliveries for national government or NGO. ExxonMobil is been biased to Pangu to form the government so they allowed their airport ferry Pangu supporters to Tari and vote for Marape.
Read more

The tale of two knights

Image
by TAENG KA The is the tale of PNG’s two newest Knights, or Sir’s as the Brits would have you say. It makes for a frighteningly intriguing tale of two MPs that hail from the same Province, Enga. One is the current governor for Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas, and the other is the current MP for Kompiam Ambum, in Enga Province. Both are long serving Members of Parliament. Both were knighted, same time, in 2022. Fascinating! This is probably where their similarity ends. So how did both become Knights? One is a true son of Enga, widely recognised in the country as the best Governor the country has ever seen. A truly remarkable and visionary leader who had the foresight to develop Enga’s intellectual capacity. He figured education held the key to the success of its people. His ideas are now being copied by other provinces, albeit a little too late. This is truly a tale of two contrasting people; one a leader that arguable deserves the knighthood more than any other person in PNG’s history, if servi
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

6 Constitutional Sins of Electoral Commissioner Simon Sinai

Image
by A Concerned Papua New Guinean Apart from 2022 being the worst election marred by unprecedented violence and i’ll-preparation, the Constitutional Office of the Electoral Commission committed some unforgivable constitutional blunders that throws the entire constitutional process into question. Election is the most important constitutional process that comes once every five years and the organisation mandated to deliver this process got it wrong right from the beginning. Here are the most notable constitutional sins of the EC: 1. Appointment of ROs and AROs were left to the very last minute. There are actions like validating and updating common rolls that the RO is supposed to do before the elections. Since most of the electoral officials are appointed at the eve of elections, they are normally appointed six months before that to prepare them on how to competently manage the elections well. He left it too late and we’ve seen electoral officials undergoing training on the eve of vot
Read more

A Habitual liar or in Pidgin, Kusai man

Image
by CHARLES BILISING I don't support Peter O'Neil, any other political parties, and any elected individual to be the Prime Minister, let alone the people-mandated leaders choose. However, it is seriously disgusting and so frustrating every time to see this Prime Minister always making the sweetest cargo cult empty promises after promises that he can't even deliver at all to any extent. Oh, alas! How shameful..What a total disgrace should common sense should prevail in any God-created human being fell. Just this morning the Prime Minister tells the nation the prices of goods and services will be cheap in price reduction...For goodness sake, since when did that ever happen?.. When exactly will the government's announced plan just a few months before the election to reduce prices on basic goods and services ever be implemented? Literally, nothing to show for it. Are you out of your mind PMJM. Instead of any price drops, there were massive price increases on all goods and se
Read more