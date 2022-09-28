Daylight robbery and fraud at Department of Labour under Pangu's watch

Massive Fraud and Corruption at the Department of Labour and Industrial Relations under the watch of the current acting Secretary in his capacity as Deputy Secretary Operations and in his current capacity as Acting Secretary facilitated by one idiot who claims to be both Public Relations and Project Officer ...

1. K12 million In-house capacity Building project Public Investment Programs when there is practically nothing on the ground at the provincial labour offices

2. K2.5million undelivered ICT network projects when all network cabling was provided by the Landlord Tropicana Limited

3. K250 000.00 payment to current acting Secretary when he was Deputy Secretary Operations for outstanding salary variations

4. Telephone connection for K500 000.00 to a private company when telephone connections were established by landlord Tropicana Limited. Just before the closure of the account last December, another K150 000.00 was paid for a telephone connection to another private company that also has footprints with the initial K500 000.00 payment

5. Recently, K3million misappropriation of Integrated Database Project funding... K1million last year was dished out just last December before the closure of the public account, and K2million this year had been misappropriated.

With the appointment of a new Minister in Hon Brian Kramer, the immediate termination of the acting Secretary and the so-called Project or Public Relations Officer is paramount and necessary and refer both to relevant authorities for possible prosecution.

Several National Fraud Squad and Anti Corruption complaints laid for investigations and possible arrest but have not been affected and taking ages. The Police Commissioner should also keep a close check in that NFACD office before the leaches induce massive destruction to the National Coffers.

If the Government is serious about weeding out corruption and corrupt people, here is one classic example...

The appointment of the Secretary to the Department of Labour now on the shortlist at DPM and NEC should consider dismissing corrupt and recycled personalities like this who had been milking big time from public coffers, and they should bow out in shame.