INQUIRY INTO WHAT EXACTLY?

by JOHN BUGAT

The establishment of the Special Parliamentary Committee into General Election 2022 as announced by Renbo Paita is a fraud; as we all know very well. Alan Bird who we all think had some shred of decency and morals left has been appointed Chairman. I hope he rejects this. While I for one agree that this committee is needed, it should not be a parliamentary committee comprising politicians.

What the government should have done was to establish and independent committee comprising people who are totally independent and not related or linked to the legislature in any way. It should ask internationally reputable agencies, our donor friends like Australia and UK, India and even the US and New Zealand to assist through experts and personnel. There are also numerous well qualified PNGeans here who are more than qualified and suitable for membership on such a committee.
We witnessed massive criminal fraud in this election where criminals got elected as legislators so there is no question on the need for a review of all laws and enforcement agencies. The question rather is whether the government of the day will have the guts to drive these needed changes using the already established arms of government like the Legislative Council, Attorney General, State Prosecutor and Solicitor among others.
A committee comprising politicians looking into electoral laws, processes, procedures and systems is akin to asking a dog to look into how to keep a dog out of the chicken house. There is the distinct possibility that some or all of them did not get into parliament through strictly legal means. This is an opportunity then to identify ways and means of strengthening instead of closing and enhancing instead of mitigating any existing gaps and weaknesses while undermining and diluting any strengths left.
We all know the common roll needs to be updated. You failed to do it in the last government. We already know what went wrong with the campaign and polling – you breached the law by minimising the established times for each. We know what went wrong during counting and declarations – you allowed fraudulent papers to be counted, abused state security and electoral officials and appointed a characteristically flawed person as electoral commissioner. These are simple things that a good team of independent professionals will tell you. Yet you now chose to put dogs into the chicken house.
How do you call this good governance or honest, truthful and transparent government?
I have said before and I repeat it here. This government is focused on distraction and diversion while it goes about rewarding those who have contributed nothing to this country, namely the politicians in power. This country is well overdue for some drastic decisions and actions by the people. There is no reason to fear the police or army. There are many good officers among them who are sick and tired to the core of these criminals in suits with their pot bellies and high flying lifestyles. They will not do the right thing of their own free will. They have no guilt or shame or remorse. They operate according to a different set of morals and ethics.
How do we deal with people like that?

Comments

Post a Comment

Please free to leave comments.

Popular posts from this blog

Killer & Crook: Pangu's mission to take back PNG

Image
  by MICHAEL PASSINGAN Pangu's long mission to Take Back PNG started with this catch cry borrowed from Oro Governor Garry Juffa. James Marape had to find something to resonate with the people of PNG, he until recently was in the inner sanctum of the PNC-led government covering up and doing the dirty deeds for Peter O'Neill. Seeing that the country was not going anywhere to his liking and having the financial backing of three provincial governments (Enga, Southern Highlands, and Hela) he wrestled the powers off Peter O'Neill.  Remember it was not smooth and easy at first for him, he had to prove his worth, in the secret ballot that took place that night, Patrick Pruaitch and William Duma were the eventual winners, he never came close, they say in politics there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy, what does the Igiri man do? He crawls back to Crown Plaza begging the support for PNC, the kingmaker here is Michael Buku Nali who has since lost his Mendi Open Seat, Nali is
Read more

TWO FACE PUNDARI, THE "KONE" HAS EMERGED

Image
by TOM IROKON JOHN PUNDARI HAS FINALLY EMERGED FROM THE STINKING SWAMP OF CORRUPTION FOR ALL TO SEE AND WHAT A MIGHTY PRESENCE HE HAS CREATED IN THOSE STINKING WATERS! No, the taxi service that recently put Pundari's name out on social media wasn't corrupt. What the taxi company represents is a conflict of interest that represents the tip of the iceberg in displaying John Pundari's private businesses. Private businesses, here, there, everywhere. However, did John Pundari find the time to serve his people? We review here the multiple corruptions of John Pundari, one of the most impressive sets of allegations we have ever come across at Niugini Outlook. As background, Pundari is a high school dropout whose sly maneuvering led him to become Speaker of Parliament during the corrupt Bill Skate's time from 1997-1999. Even his first election to Parliament in 1992 was the result of a strong competitor's (Cornelius Kakale's) ballot box being hijacked from his voter's
Read more

PAPUA NEW GUINEA IS A FAILED STATE

Image
by : NELSON WANDI How can the government turn the blind eye to interrelated realms of judiciary, economy, and politics wallowed in the corruption mire?  Our government is running a failed state, and the government can not be pretending to live in a well-functioning state. In a democracy, we would've thought that we would be getting better as we evolve democratically. But sadly, in sharp contrast, non-struggle to connect the dots with our more daily leadership tactics. All time weak and bad policy of the PNG government emerged as criminals fighting for political powers to steal state resources, kill innocent people, and control the judiciary system, media, and all public institutions in the country. From insecurity bedeviling and threatening our unity to abuse of the constitution, which is supposed to be a watchdog guarding our institutions. We have mismanagement of the health care system, a weak judiciary, rigged law and order, a rigged electoral system to a rootless, and the mortg
Read more

MARAPE EXPOSED IN PUBLIC LIES

Image
by  Israel Lama, 30th October 2020 This has been the worst week for James Marape in the 17 months he has been in office. He has been caught with his hand in the cash register of the nation, and to make it worse, he lied to tried to cover up his sins. 𝑃𝑂𝐿𝐼𝑇𝐼𝐶𝐴𝐿 𝐻𝑌𝑃𝑂𝐶𝑅𝐼𝑆𝑌 𝑇𝐻𝐸 𝑊𝑂𝑅𝑆𝑇 𝑆𝐼𝑁 The worst thing any politician can ever do is to betray what they claim are their state beliefs. Hypocrisy is death in politics, and after mistake after failure after mistake, for which the public and Members of Parliament have been reasonably forgiving, the payment of K10 million to Marape’s associates for a fake miracle cure is likely to be the end of James Marape as PM. With perhaps only 20 MPs who he could claim are his believers, Marape can expect a big move of MPs to the Opposition and Middle Benches ahead of Parliament in a couple of weeks. 𝐿𝑂𝑁𝐺-𝑆𝑇𝐴𝑁𝐷𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐶𝑂𝑅𝑅𝑈𝑃𝑇𝐼𝑂𝑁 𝑅𝑈𝑀𝑂𝑈𝑅𝑆 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐼𝐷𝐴𝑇𝐸𝐷 There have long been accusations that the Tari-Pori
Read more

THE FALL OF GAMATO AND THE RISE OF PLAYBOY SINAI

Image
  by PNGBlogs Special Correspondent In the 2017 Election Patilias, Gamato made an unpopular decision with regard to Section 175 1A)(b) which cost him numerous criticism and plunged his career into a downward spiral so rapidly that and eventually dumped Simon Sinai.  He made the first ever "special circumstances " declaration of William Powi as Governor of Southern Highlands due to the chaotic civil unrest, the burning down of the newly built million Kina National complex, and also the burning down of the Dash 8 aircraft. William Powi was then declared as the Governor based on his lead in the first preference counts. The matter was immediately filed and tried in the court of disputed returns by three candidates trailing behind  Joe Kobol, Pr. Bernard Kaku and another I cannot recall.  Joe Kobol lost his fight but Pastor Benard Kaku's petition was successful in that on 24th August 2021, Judge Cannings ruled that Powi's win and the declaration were wrong and therefore a
Read more

A Habitual liar or in Pidgin, Kusai man

Image
by CHARLES BILISING I don't support Peter O'Neil, any other political parties, and any elected individual to be the Prime Minister, let alone the people-mandated leaders choose. However, it is seriously disgusting and so frustrating every time to see this Prime Minister always making the sweetest cargo cult empty promises after promises that he can't even deliver at all to any extent. Oh, alas! How shameful..What a total disgrace should common sense should prevail in any God-created human being fell. Just this morning the Prime Minister tells the nation the prices of goods and services will be cheap in price reduction...For goodness sake, since when did that ever happen?.. When exactly will the government's announced plan just a few months before the election to reduce prices on basic goods and services ever be implemented? Literally, nothing to show for it. Are you out of your mind PMJM. Instead of any price drops, there were massive price increases on all goods and se
Read more

POLICE COMMISSIONER WITH A K6MILLION PAD

Image
By: Jason Phillip Police Commissioner David Manning bought a Mansion in the National Capital District worth over K6m purchased in 2020. Whilst average Policeman live in run-down houses and Police Barracks that are in dire need for maintenance, Commissioner Manning quietly bought this mansion from his lowly Public Servants salary. So it seems… PNG Political Limelight is doing an investigation into this deal as we believe the Public Servants and the hard-working policemen in Papua New Guinea are asking the same question. Where did David Manning get the K6 million from?  When Manning was unlawfully appointed as Police Commissioner in late December 2020, https://postcourier.com.pg/mannings-appointment-as.../... he was promised a lot of things if he follows instructions from Marape and Bryan Kramer without asking questions. In return, Manning will be protected and his unlawful appointment will be played out in court. Keep his rape charges under wrapped and even hide all the evidence. Mannin
Read more